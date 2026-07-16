The OVHcloud summit evolves into the Ecosystem Experience: A virtual feast of innovation and expertise in cloud technologies

There is one keynote scheduled to start each day at the event, focusing on topics including sustainable solutions, data sovereignty, innovations working together with our ecosystem of partners, and a special session on cloud strategy for entrepreneurs with OVHcloud Founder and Chairman Octave Klaba . Sessions on days one and two boast an impressive roundtable of experts – take a look at the full line-up here !

The online event is free to join and offers a broad range of keynotes, masterclasses, breakout sessions and demos, with insights from top influential industry experts, including: CEO of VMware Pat Gelsinger; T-Systems CTO Max Ahrens; Carla Arend, Lead Analyst for Cloud in Europe at IDC and Lauren Nelson VP, Research Director for I&O at Forrester.

This year, we had always planned to introduce the event to our global audience and, as the world adapts to virtual meetings and events, we are provided with an opportunity to share the Ecosystem Experience with our dynamic global community.

In an effort to continue our annual OVHcloud Summit , focusing on innovation in cloud technology, we have launched our largest online event ever – the OVHcloud Ecosystem Experience , November 3-5.

Jeremy White, Executive Editor of WIRED magazine joins as Keynote Host, bringing expertise in a multitude of subjects including IoT, AI, cyber security and innovation in the financial sector. Attendees also have the chance to receive a special discount code for WIRED.

The Breakout Sessions

Whatever your interest, there is something here for you! From health tech to artificial intelligence to multi-cloud, we have experts to help you on your journey – no matter where your business is in its digital transformation journey.

Top sessions include:

Breaking through the barriers of cloud adoption with HCL Technologies: a discussion on how to successfully implement a multi and hybrid-cloud strategy and the associated benefits. (Wed Nov 4th, 1:30 – 2pm GMT)

Building an innovation district in White City, London , with Upstream: Managing Director Prema Gurunathan joins us to provide the inside scoop on how her business is transforming Hammersmith and Fulham into a leading destination for the science, tech and creative industries. Join us to learn more about fostering innovation in your business and for an introduction to OVHcloud's startup program. (Thurs Nov 5th, 10:00 - 10:30am GMT)

GAIA-X: Shaping Europe's data spaces through a federated multi-Cloud infrastructure: Discover how manufacturing, aerospace, banking and other industry players are working together with cloud providers to share data. (Thurs Nov 5th, 2-2.30pm GMT)

Global leader in AI based translation Systran chooses OVHcloud: Learn why Systran selected OVHcloud to build a complete and unique marketplace of AI models, combining the power of dedicated GPU servers. (Tues Nov 3 rd , 4-4.30pm GMT)

View the full schedule for breakout sessions here!

The Startup Pitch Contest

Recently we announced the final 8 startups in our Pitch Contest! Join us on November 5th to find out which visionary business will be crowned winner, gaining‎ ‎private mentoring and €10,000 to fund its growth.

The jury:

Michel Paulin – CEO, OVHcloud

Kosta Mavroulak – CEO, Empact Ventures

Alexandra Clunies-Ross – VC Analyst & Startup Mentor at Artesian Venture Partners

VC Analyst & Startup Mentor at Artesian Venture Partners Fernando Dal Re Olleros – VP Growth Accelerator EMEA, The VentureCity

Stephanie Hospital – VC, OneRagTime

Demos and Masterclasses

If you are interested in learning more about solutions from our partners or sharpening up your technical skills, we have a great range of demos and masterclasses to explore, including an introduction to Data Processing and Managed Kubernetes solutions, top tips for setting up your first AI platform, securing private cloud and more…!

We recommend this upcoming Masterclass:

Learn from the experts: Move your app to Kubernetes in 30 days: Adopt Kubernetes in confidence to bring agility, scalability and high availability to your apps! In this session, delivered by Kubernetes experts and OVHcloud partner Enix, you will learn the key steps, best practices and pitfalls to avoid when migrating your first production workloads! (Weds Nov 4th, 3-3.30pm GMT)

We recommend this demo:

Discover the latest features of the Premier Hosted Private Cloud: We will show the latest features and improvements delivered on our Enterprise Hosted Private Cloud service, and how to configure the full VMware stack to take advantage of the latest functionalities. (Tue Nov 3rd 10:30-11:00am GMT)

Learn more about OVHcloud solutions

Investigating particular OVHcloud solutions and want to learn more? We are hosting a variety of sessions dedicated to:

Bare Metal Cloud

Enterprise

Public Cloud

Web Cloud

OVHcloud Partner Program

OVHcloud Startup Program

Follow the event live!

Join us on Twitter to keep up with the event or ask a question. We hope to see you there!