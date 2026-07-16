Hiren Parekh Contributor

Hiren Parekh, VP - Northern Europe Hiren Parekh is OVHcloud’s VP for Cloud services in UK, Ireland and Northern Europe. In this role, he is responsible for the business development strategy across the region, working closely with businesses in cloud adoption and transformation. He is also the figurehead of OVHcloud’s Northern European business. Hiren has over 15 years’ experience in the UK technology industry, having started his career at Serif, where he held a range of sales and management roles. He joined OVHcloud in 2015 as Sales and Marketing Director for the UK. Over the years he has held a variety of leadership roles, covering the launch of new datacentres in European territories and leading the enterprise solutions team internationally. In Sep 2019, he took on his current responsibilities. Prior to this, he was Head of UK Sales for Host Europe Group (Heart Internet, Webfusion and 123-reg.co.uk brands). Hiren holds a BSc. in Business Computing from Sheffield Hallam University, and is an active supporter of Code First Girls and La French Tech.