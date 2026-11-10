👤 Guest: David Pilato

🗓️ Date of recording: 22 October 2026

🎧 Link to the episode

👤 Introducing David – ⏱️ 01:12

To open this episode, let’s welcome our guest, the newly appointed Java Champion! We take a moment to reflect on this major recognition, the release of FSCrawler 3.0, and his series of articles dedicated to Lucene.

📰 Tech News

🤖 AI – ⏱️ 45:06

We start the news off with a hot topic: LLM security. What happens when AI agents start probing for vulnerabilities, accessing private images without authorisation, or attempting to hack the UN website?

https://thenewstack.io/ai-agents-probe-vulnerabilities/

On the other side of the coin, AI now identifies flaws faster than most teams can manage to fix them.

In light of these challenges, the scientific community is entering the fray. In an open letter on AI and cybersecurity, two “godfathers of AI” and more than 400 researchers are calling for the immediate disconnection of certain models from the Internet and the creation of an international governance body.

Next up are the new models that have recently been launched, with Anthropic, OpenAI, Mistral AI, and Typesafe all having a particularly busy start to the autumn.

To close this AI segment, GitHub has achieved AI-ception by rewriting the Copilot runtime in Rust…with the help of Copilot itself.

🏗️ Infra as Code/Infrastructure – ⏱️ 1:21:20

In infrastructure, we have two updates that will please Infrastructure as Code enthusiasts.

The OVHcloud Terraform provider has been updated to v2.22.0

https://github.com/ovh/terraform-provider-ovh/releases/tag/v2.22.0

And the OVHcloud Pulumi provider has also reached the same version number, with v2.22.0 now available

https://github.com/ovh/pulumi-ovh/releases/tag/v2.22.0

🧰 Miscellaneous – ⏱️ 1:23:27

We close the news on a more societal note, with the impact of AI on employment.

On Monday, General Motors laid off 600 people from its IT department. On the same day, the manufacturer published 80 IT job openings for “AI-native” profiles, including developers, prompt engineers, and agent designers.

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/kitzy_kitzy-ai-isnt-just-replacing-jobs-its-share-7460577953199013888-tB57/?rcm=ACoAAADIBAABIzsydMpRNeAbKBK4UNnD0foNInE

The IMF shares this concern, with its Managing Director warning that AI was hitting the job market like “a slow-moving tsunami”. According to her, it could condemn Gen-Z graduates to making coffee at Starbucks for the rest of their lives.

https://intelligence-artificielle.developpez.com/actu/388108/La-directrice-generale-du-FMI-met-en-garde-contre-un-tsunami-progressif-provoque-par-l-IA-qui-pourrait-condamner-les-diplomes-de-la-generation-Z-a-preparer-des-cafes-chez-Starbucks-toute-leur-vie/

🎤 Conferences/Meetups – ⏱️ 1:35:41

Want to meet David in person? Here are all the conferences where he is speaking.

https://david.pilato.fr/talks/

And to find upcoming tech events or calls for papers (CFPs) that are still open, click here.

https://developers.events/

Meanwhile at OVHcloud, we have two dates for your diaries. First, the OVHcloud AI Summit:

https://summit.ovhcloud.com/en-gb/

And not forgetting the Elastic meetup organised with OVHcloud.

https://www.meetup.com/elasticfr/events/314976411/

👋 Conclusion – ⏱️ 1:40:07

Many thanks to David for this fascinating discussion! To continue the conversation, join the OVHcloud community on Discord, follow our live streams on Twitch and find our videos on YouTube.