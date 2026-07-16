Startup Success highlight: MapTiler

MapTiler , a pioneering startup based in Switzerland, is transforming the world of digital mapping, designed for developers, enterprises, and governments. At the heart of MapTiler’s solution are two core products: MapTiler Cloud, a map hosting and visualization platform, and MapTiler On-Prem, a solution that enables businesses to serve maps on their infrastructure with full control over data. These platforms give users the ability to integrate highly customizable maps into their applications for navigation, data visualization, and location-based services.

MapTiler was founded by a team of geospatial engineers and entrepreneurs led by Petr Pridal. Their expertise in geospatial technologies and deep commitment to open-source innovation have driven MapTiler’s success, enabling them to offer a mapping solution that balances data sovereignty with advanced technical capabilities.

In 2024, MapTiler joined the OVHcloud Startup Program to support its growing infrastructure needs. As a company undergoing rapid growth and delivering high-performance mapping services worldwide, MapTiler needed a scalable and reliable cloud hosting partner that could offer predictable costs while maintaining European data privacy standards. OVHcloud’s robust cloud infrastructure provided exactly that—enabling MapTiler to handle demanding geospatial data processing workloads and deliver fast, reliable services to its global customer base.

“The OVHcloud Startup Program has been a very supportive environment for MapTiler’s journey, particularly in supporting our cloud infrastructure. As a growing company, we needed their robust and scalable cloud hosting solution with manageable and predictable costs, so we can continue to deliver high-performance services to our customers worldwide.”

- Petr Pridal, Founder

Beyond infrastructure, the OVHcloud Startup Program has given MapTiler access to a network of expert technology partners. Mentorship and strategic guidance from OVHcloud helped the MapTiler team refine its cloud architecture, enhance security, and scale sustainably. With their infrastructure in safe hands, the partnership has given MapTiler a chance to focus on delivering innovative mapping solutions without being held back by infrastructure limitations.

MapTiler is now focused on expanding its global reach and advancing its AI-powered map customization capabilities. The company plans to strengthen its cloud-native geodata hosting services, further strengthening its role as a leader in the logistics, real estate, and mobility industries where precise, customizable mapping solutions are in high demand.

With a commitment to advancing open-source geospatial technologies, ensuring businesses of all sizes can access high-quality mapping tools without vendor lock-in, MapTiler is exploring opportunities to integrate edge computing, machine learning, and 3D mapping into its offerings, setting new standards in digital cartography.

“For MapTiler, our partnership with OVHcloud has been a key enabler of our success, and we strongly recommend it to other ambitious startups aiming to build resilient, high-performance cloud-based solutions.”

- Petr Pridal, Founder