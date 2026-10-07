SNC Cloud Platform Achieves SecNumCloud Qualification, General Availability Now for Customers

Full cloud agility? Full regulatory confidence? Yes and yes — and now, it’s been qualified.

With security and sovereignty at its core, OVHcloud’s public-cloud-style offering, the SNC Cloud Platform, obtained SecNumCloud qualification from ANSSI, France’s cybersecurity agency — the most demanding trust framework for cloud services.

This will make it OVHcloud's third qualified SecNumCloud environment, and means that sensitive or regulated workloads can now run with public-cloud agility inside a sovereign, regulator-approved framework. Starting today, our customers benefit from all the core values OVHcloud consistently offers, alongside the most secure of qualified environments.

What SecNumCloud qualification actually checks for

SecNumCloud isn't a badge you apply for and receive. It's an in-depth audit, run by an independent evaluator under ANSSI's authority, covering close to 1,200 requirements across the full value chain: infrastructure, operations, governance, organization, and security. A qualified provider has to demonstrate protection against extraterritorial data access, operational autonomy, EU-based infrastructure and operations, and strong isolation and cybersecurity mechanisms — not just promise them.

SNC Cloud Platform is OVHcloud's third qualification, following in the steps of Bare Metal Pod and VMware on OVHcloud. Together, they now cover a wide range of use cases, from fully isolated dedicated environments to the more flexible, self-service model that SNC Cloud Platform is built on.

More than sovereign marketing-speak, SNC Cloud Platform imparts the ‘full technology independence’ that is unique to the European market — from being a self-owned and designed datacenter, to being composed of in-house designed and assembled servers, while sporting one of the finest cooling technologies in the world, and gluing a software stack based on open source — OVHcloud is proud to master the complete cloud value chain, and elevate it to the highest cybersecurity standards.

Why this matters now

The timing of this new qualification isn't a coincidence. Article 31 of loi n° 2024-449 and its implementing decree (14 April 2026) require certified cloud for sensitive data belonging to the French state and its operators. Security and data control have become deciding factors, with the same pressure spreading to regulated sectors like health, finance, industry, and energy, where providers increasingly need to prove they can protect their customers' data, not just claim they can.

What SNC Cloud Platform brings to the table

SNC Cloud Platform is designed to feel like public cloud: on-demand services, a self-service portal and API, usage-based billing, and automated, Infrastructure-as-Code deployments. What's different is the ground it stands on. It runs on open APIs and open-source standards, which makes it easier to integrate with your existing environments and keeps your data reversible if you ever need to move it. Today, that means virtual machines, block storage, S3-compatible object storage, a secure private network, and tenant and access management — with containers, managed databases, and AI services planned as the catalog expands.

Calendar of general availability

GRA SNC region GA: Available now

SBG SNC Region GA: Early November

RBX SNC Region GA: January

Metal Instances and VM on dedicated hosts: End of November

GPU instances: End of February

What's next

OVHcloud is now rolling SNC Cloud Platform out across its European Public Cloud regions, with Italy, Germany, and Poland as the next stops — each deployment adapted to the national requirements it needs to meet. As Octave Klaba, founder and CEO of OVHcloud, put it, "As AI increases the need for trusted infrastructure, Europe needs technology it can control. That's exactly what we're building at OVHcloud, with a qualified, pay-as-you-go public cloud. After France, we'll bring this platform to all our European regions."

Want to see what a SecNumCloud-qualified public cloud looks like in practice? Discover SNC Cloud Platform and see how it fits your sensitive workloads.