Secure, open, and cost-effective cloud digital workplace solutions

The partnership collaboration between Virtual Cable and OVHcloud aims to deliver secure, customizable, and cost-effective cloud digital workplace solutions, enhancing both companies' commitment to innovation and compliant with the highest sovereignty requirements.

A New Era of Digital Workplaces thanks to a shared vision and values

Both companies share a vision of empowering customers with the freedom to build tailored cloud environments, ensuring compatibility with any technology and architecture, both on hybrid or multicloud environments. A key focus of this partnership is to offer competitive, transparent pricing, bringing innovative technologies within reach of all types of businesses. Companies of all sizes can now access technologies that drive efficiency and innovation to the digital workplace world, which is a large step further in the path of democratization of technology.

OVHcloud and Virtual Cable prioritize data sovereignty and security, ensuring that their solutions meet the highest standards of data protection and compliance. With a Local Zone for Public Cloud services in Spain, the partnership addresses critical customer requirements, including lower latency and adherence to national and European regulations.

This alliance marks a significant step forward in providing businesses with advanced digital workplace solutions thanks to the combined expertise of Virtual Cable and OVHcloud,

Reasons why your company needs a Desktop Virtualization Solution

The integration of Virtual Cable's UDS Enterprise with OVHcloud’s robust infrastructure offers numerous benefits to your company, let´s see some of them:

Enhanced Security : Virtual desktops isolate user environments, reducing the risk of malware and data breaches. Centralized management ensures consistent security updates and policies across all devices. Cost Efficiency : Desktop virtualization reduces the need for expensive hardware and maintenance, as computing resources are managed in the cloud. This leads to lower upfront costs and predictable ongoing expenses. Flexibility and Scalability : Businesses can easily scale their virtual desktop environments up or down based on demand, providing the agility to respond to changing workforce needs without significant capital investment. Remote Accessibility : Employees can access their virtual desktops from anywhere, using any device with internet connectivity. This improves productivity and supports remote work and BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policies. Simplified IT Management : Centralized management of virtual desktops streamlines IT operations, allowing for quick deployment, monitoring, and troubleshooting, reducing the burden on IT staff. Business Continuity : Virtual desktops support business continuity planning by enabling quick recovery from disasters or disruptions, ensuring that employees can continue working without significant downtime.

Trusted and reliability partnership that offers added value VDI solutions

Cristina Ortiz, Partner Program Manager at OVHcloud, underscored this commitment: “Our relationship with our partners is primarily based on communication, proximity, and above all, collaboration. We rely on the channel to add that layer of added value that the customer needs, and in Virtual Cable, we have found a suite of high-quality workplace virtualization solutions that provide great value to our customers, ensuring their data remains secure and sovereign.”

Fernando Feliu, Executive Managing Director of Virtual Cable, added: “Partnering with a hyperscaler like OVHcloud, which has a Local Zone for Public Cloud Services in Spain, meets our customers' needs for lower latency and compliance with local regulations. This alliance enhances our cloud offerings, providing greater flexibility and choice for our partners and customers while ensuring the highest levels of data protection.”

Conclusion

In conclusion, adopting a cloud VDI solution has become an essential pillar for modern enterprises. This technology provides multiple critical benefits that can transform how organizations operate and manage their digital resources.

The collaboration between Virtual Cable and OVHcloud represents a significant advancement in the realm of cloud digital workplace solutions. This partnership not only emphasizes the importance of delivering secure, open, and cost-effective solutions but also aligns with a shared vision of innovation, sovereignty, and customer empowerment offering a robust and reliable solution for the challenges of the modern digital workplace environment.

About Virtual Cable

Virtual Cable is a company specialized in the digital transformation of the workplace. The company develops, supports, and markets UDS Enterprise, software for desktop virtualization, applications, and remote access to physical devices. Its team of experts has designed VDI solutions tailored to each sector to provide a unique user experience fully adapted to each user's needs. The professionals at Virtual Cable have over 30 years of experience in IT and software development and more than 15 years in virtualization technologies. Every day, millions of Windows and Linux virtual desktops are deployed with UDS Enterprise worldwide.

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