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Cristina Ortiz

Cristina Ortiz

Contributor

Partner Program Manager

Articles from Cristina Ortiz

Secure, open, and cost-effective cloud digital workplace solutions

Secure, open, and cost-effective cloud digital workplace solutions

OVHcloud Partner ProgramCristina Ortiz, Fernando Feliu18/06/2024
Proxmox VE Ceph cluster and DRP using OVHcloud dedicated servers

Proxmox VE Ceph cluster and DRP using OVHcloud dedicated servers

OVHcloud Partner ProgramCarles Munoz, Cristina Ortiz10/06/2024
Navigating the Challenges of the Cloud Channel and how OVHcloud supports partners

Navigating the Challenges of the Cloud Channel and how OVHcloud supports partners

OVHcloud Partner ProgramCristina Ortiz11/04/2024
Why women are crucial for the channel in IT industry

Why women are crucial for the channel in IT industry

OVHcloud Partner ProgramCristina Ortiz23/06/2023
20 years of channel transformation thanks to cloud computing

20 years of channel transformation thanks to cloud computing

OVHcloud Partner ProgramCristina Ortiz31/05/2023