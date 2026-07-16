Articles from Cristina Ortiz
Secure, open, and cost-effective cloud digital workplace solutions
OVHcloud Partner ProgramCristina Ortiz, Fernando Feliu18/06/2024
Proxmox VE Ceph cluster and DRP using OVHcloud dedicated servers
OVHcloud Partner ProgramCarles Munoz, Cristina Ortiz10/06/2024
Navigating the Challenges of the Cloud Channel and how OVHcloud supports partners
OVHcloud Partner ProgramCristina Ortiz11/04/2024
Why women are crucial for the channel in IT industry
OVHcloud Partner ProgramCristina Ortiz23/06/2023
20 years of channel transformation thanks to cloud computing
OVHcloud Partner ProgramCristina Ortiz31/05/2023