New in teamwork: Scality's distributed object storage joins OVHcloud's on-premises infrastructure foundation within a documented compatibility scope.

Following the collaboration on sovereign storage they announced in June, OVHcloud and Scality are taking the next step: Scality RING is the first third-party solution certified for OPCP Core , the infrastructure foundation of On-Prem Cloud Platform (OPCP). The certification covers a defined, documented technical scope. For organisations that keep their data in their own datacentres, it adds a distributed object storage option they can plan, deploy and reproduce on site.

OPCP: open to third-party solutions

OPCP lets organisations deploy, automate and run an OVHcloud cloud environment in their own datacentres. It is built for organisations that want to retain control over where their data is located, which components make up their infrastructure and how it is operated, including in disconnected mode.

Its foundation, OPCP Core, automates Bare Metal server and network provisioning. But infrastructure alone doesn't cover every business need. Teams also need to run specialised software on top of it, with compatibility checked upfront rather than discovered in production. That is the purpose of the OPCP third-party solution certification programme.

Why Scality RING?

Founded in Paris in 2009, Scality specialises in software-defined storage. Its RING platform is a distributed, S3-compatible object storage solution designed to handle very large data volumes within a single namespace.

Its architecture is built for scale: data is spread across multiple servers and protected by replication or erasure coding, depending on the configuration. Storage capacity can be expanded gradually by adding new nodes as requirements grow.

RING is used by large enterprises, service providers and organisations with demanding operational constraints. On OPCP, it extends the platform's existing services with a specialised object storage solution, suited to projects that require large storage capacity, directly within customers' own datacentres.

Scality RING on OPCP Core: what is covered

The certification covers running Scality RING on OPCP Core. OVHcloud and Scality jointly validated the solution on Bare Metal servers from the OPCP hardware catalogue, together with the network and system configurations required to deploy it.

This scope is listed among the certified OPCP third-party solutions and backed by a public deployment guide , written and maintained by Scality. The guide sets out the prerequisites, including a minimum topology of one supervisor node and three storage nodes, followed by the steps: server provisioning with Terraform, RING installation triggered by cloud-init, verification and access to the supervisor console.

This certification is part of a long-term approach: OVHcloud and Scality, two companies founded in France, are jointly committed to maintaining Scality RING's compatibility with OPCP Core as their respective technologies evolve. Customers therefore get an object storage solution designed to become a lasting part of their infrastructure.

What it changes in practice

For infrastructure teams, it comes down to three things.

Automating and reproducing storage environments. With OPCP Core's programmatic provisioning capabilities, teams can prepare and reproduce infrastructure configurations tailored to their needs. This makes it easier to deploy isolated environments, for example to keep sensitive data separate or to prepare disaster recovery plans (DRPs).

With OPCP Core's programmatic provisioning capabilities, teams can prepare and reproduce infrastructure configurations tailored to their needs. This makes it easier to deploy isolated environments, for example to keep sensitive data separate or to prepare disaster recovery plans (DRPs). Strengthening infrastructure protection. OPCP Core's security capabilities, including built-in hardware encryption, help protect environments deployed on site. Combined with Scality RING's resilience mechanisms, they make it possible to build storage architectures that meet organisations' security requirements.

OPCP Core's security capabilities, including built-in hardware encryption, help protect environments deployed on site. Combined with Scality RING's resilience mechanisms, they make it possible to build storage architectures that meet organisations' security requirements. Starting from a known compatibility scope. The validated configurations have been reviewed by both vendors and are publicly documented, so teams know what has been checked before they commit to a project.

"Organisations managing large volumes of data expect two things from their storage: resilience when incidents occur, and the ability to grow with them over many years. This certification with OVHcloud gives them a clear technical framework for deploying Scality RING on OPCP Core, in their own datacentres."

Alexis Wedrychowski, VP Sales, Scality

Three ways to use it

Large-scale backups and archives. RING can act as the S3-compatible object storage target in a data protection architecture, in a datacentre whose location and operations the organisation controls. Retention and recovery mechanisms depend on the backup software used and how it is configured.

RING can act as the S3-compatible object storage target in a data protection architecture, in a datacentre whose location and operations the organisation controls. Retention and recovery mechanisms depend on the backup software used and how it is configured. Shared storage for applications. A common S3 endpoint can serve several applications or teams, with access policies defined by the organisation.

A common S3 endpoint can serve several applications or teams, with access policies defined by the organisation. Data for analytics and AI. Large datasets can be kept close to on-premises compute resources, where the topology and performance meet the requirement.

These needs are common across the public sector, industry, critical infrastructure and defence.

A first step for the OPCP ecosystem

Scality RING is the first solution to join the list of certified OPCP third-party solutions. This first certification marks an important step in the development of the OPCP ecosystem, opening the platform to complementary technologies whose compatibility with OPCP Core has been verified and documented.

The programme is designed to welcome other vendors through the same approach: a defined, verified and documented scope. For customers, the aim is to widen the choice of technologies they can run on site, without giving up control of their infrastructure.

"An on-premises cloud platform is also measured by the technologies it can welcome. By certifying Scality RING, we are setting a first concrete milestone: giving our customers more choice, within a controlled and documented integration framework."

Serge Dupouy, Delivery Manager OPCP, OVHcloud

Frequently asked questions

What exactly is certified?

The compatibility of Scality RING with a defined OPCP Core scope: servers from the OPCP hardware catalogue and the network and system configurations described in the list of certified solutions. It is neither a regulatory qualification nor a certification of the platform as a whole.

Is Scality RING available in the OPCP Cloud Store?

Not at this stage. Scality RING is currently certified on OPCP Core and can be deployed following the documented deployment procedure. Its integration into the Cloud Store may be considered as part of future platform developments.

How can I obtain Scality RING licences for OPCP?

This is separate from the certification programme and falls under the existing partnership between OVHcloud and Scality. Two models are supported: customers can either use their existing Scality licences (BYOL, Bring Your Own Licence) or purchase Scality RING licences through OVHcloud, subject to the applicable commercial terms.

Can RING be deployed in a disconnected environment?

Yes. Scality RING can be deployed on OPCP Core in environments disconnected from the Internet (air-gapped). This meets the needs of organisations that run sensitive infrastructure or operate under strict security constraints. Deployment, update and support arrangements should be defined according to the chosen architecture.

Where can I find the prerequisites and deployment procedure?