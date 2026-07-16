Performance and cybersecurity challenges to overcome in order to ensure your e-commerce success

Did you know that a server responding beyond 300 milliseconds (ms) strongly penalizes your e-commerce site? Beyond 500ms of loading time of your site, you lose 10 to 15% of visitors per second, and this figure goes up to 25% on mobile phone. In addition, an exponential resurgence of cyberattacks has been observed in recent months, which jeopardizes poorly maintained and poorly protected CMS ecosystems.

If you are an e-merchant and you do not benefit from the services of a professional and proven managed service provider, it is very likely that your site will have harmful short and long-term security flaws, and that you will lose money due to insufficient performance. Here’s why: Insufficient TTFB (time to first byte) - Insufficient performance leads to SEO issues. Search engines will always favour sites that have a fast response time.

(time to first byte) - Insufficient performance leads to SEO issues. Search engines will always favour sites that have a fast response time. Poor user experience (UX) - Page loading speed while browsing is critical to limit the number of users who leave the site because of slowness.

(UX) - Page loading speed while browsing is critical to limit the number of users who leave the site because of slowness. A waste of time on the back office - Server performance considerably impacts the productivity of the teams working on the back office of your store.

- Server performance considerably impacts the productivity of the teams working on the back office of your store. Your criminal liability engaged - Security breaches expose potentially sensitive customer data, such as bank details, automatically putting you at odds with the GDPR, the General Data Protection Regulation.

- Security breaches expose potentially sensitive customer data, such as bank details, automatically putting you at odds with the GDPR, the General Data Protection Regulation. Absence of BCP/PRA - Absence of business continuity and recovery plans (also known as BCP/PRA, aimed at restoring your services in the event of physical server failure, hacking or critical errors unsolvable within acceptable deadlines), puts you in a situation where your online sales can be suddenly stopped for sometimes quite long periods. How can you get support?