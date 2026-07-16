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Marine Terrier

Marine Terrier

Contributor

Partner Program Manager for FR&BNLX, empowering the Channel Partners for higher performance and better end users' satisfaction

Articles from Marine Terrier

The importance of backup and DRP for Kubernetes clusters

The importance of backup and DRP for Kubernetes clusters

OVHcloud Partner ProgramMarine Terrier, Antoine Lecorgne10/07/2023
Hosting and migrating highly critical and demanding workloads, such as SAP

Hosting and migrating highly critical and demanding workloads, such as SAP

OVHcloud Partner ProgramMarine Terrier, Alexandre Loumeau05/07/2023
Performance and cybersecurity challenges to overcome in order to ensure your e-commerce success

Performance and cybersecurity challenges to overcome in order to ensure your e-commerce success

OVHcloud Partner ProgramMarine Terrier, Vincent Guesnard01/06/2023
Improving the resilience of your cloud solutions: role and expertise of Managed Service Providers

Improving the resilience of your cloud solutions: role and expertise of Managed Service Providers

OVHcloud Partner ProgramMarine Terrier06/05/2022