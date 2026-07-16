Articles from Marine Terrier
The importance of backup and DRP for Kubernetes clusters
OVHcloud Partner ProgramMarine Terrier, Antoine Lecorgne10/07/2023
Hosting and migrating highly critical and demanding workloads, such as SAP
OVHcloud Partner ProgramMarine Terrier, Alexandre Loumeau05/07/2023
Performance and cybersecurity challenges to overcome in order to ensure your e-commerce success
OVHcloud Partner ProgramMarine Terrier, Vincent Guesnard01/06/2023
Improving the resilience of your cloud solutions: role and expertise of Managed Service Providers
OVHcloud Partner ProgramMarine Terrier06/05/2022