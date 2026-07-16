OVHcloud Summit - Join us to build the cloud of the future together!

The OVHcloud teams are delighted to invite you to the 10th edition of the OVHcloud Summit, on 28 November , from 12:00 to 21:30. This year, the event will take place at Maison de la Mutualité (Paris 5e) and will focus on the theme Shaping the future of the Cloud . e ) et s’articulera autour de la thématique Shaping the future of the Cloud .

a wide range of industry players including IT directors, CTOs, C-level executives, developers, partners, customers, start-ups, investors and students. Together, we will address the business challenges of tomorrow's cloud with highlights around PaaS solutions, the presentation of the latest AI & DATA product releases, move to cloud strategies or even services for industries (healthcare, public sector, aerospace, etc.), without forgetting our commitments to quantum computing. Thanks to this synergy, we ensure that the cloud not only meets your current and future needs, but also acts as a real lever for your business transformation!

30 sessions, 70 speakers and 1 keynote

From 1pm, you can choose from around thirty thematic sessions! You will be able to exchange with our teams, partners, and start-ups, discover new use cases, take advantage of new features and learn from our customers' feedback.

The goal of these sessions is to improve your knowledge and deepen your understanding of data evolution, the AI revolution, and new deployment models.

It will also be an opportunity to meet our many partners! L'objective: optimise your value proposition and help your business get the most out of AI.

Then, at 5:30 PM, the highlight of the event: our keynote with our speakers who will take turns on stage to present our vision, the strategy, as well as the latest innovations, product and solution roadmap. This is without forgetting our actions in favour of a trusted, more inclusive, interoperable, sustainable, high-performance and affordable cloud.

Technology experts and decision-makers: are you ready to dive into this ecosystem and expand your community to create a sustainable advantage in your markets?

I am taking part in the event

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