OVHcloud Summit - Discover the programme and speakers

{B>D-30 the OVHcloud Summit "Shaping the Future of the Cloud" which will take place on November 28th, at Maison de la Mutualité (Paris 5 e ). Tech experts and decision-makers of the digital world, join the players of the cloud ecosystem. Discover new use cases, hear from our customers, and discuss best practices to accelerate your business growth!

Meet experts, customers, partners, technology enthusiasts and entrepreneurs in this collaborative adventure

A program to deepen your key business topics

This program was designed to cover all the challenges and cloud environments you need:

30 strategic thematic sessions to grow your business with our ecosystem composed of key industry players : expert and customer testimonials, solutions for your data enhanced by the power of AI, storage, infrastructure strategy and hybrid cloud, GreenOps approaches,

: expert and customer testimonials, solutions for your data enhanced by the power of AI, storage, infrastructure strategy and hybrid cloud, GreenOps approaches, A 2-hour keynote : In the first part, our experts will share the Group’s vision for the next 5 years. Our strategic initiatives are on display alongside the pioneers of the quantum ecosystem and edge computing. But also our product and solution roadmap. In the second part, you will be able to attend the 3 current flagship business topics: Data Healthcare, AI power, new cloud infrastructure deployment models.

Our selection of sessions you should not miss:



- How Sopra Steria has deployed generative AI at OVHcloud;

- Innovate with dedicated servers (AI & VDI);

- Unleash the power of AI with new NVIDIA GPUs and AI Endpoints;

- Accelerate your journey to hybrid multi cloud with Nutanix on OVHcloud;

- Discover the new multi- and hybrid-cloud solution OVHcloud: Managed Rancher Service

- OVHcloud’s Carbon Calculator, a reference tool for a GreenOps approach;

- New ranges and Saving Plans, the revolution of compute;

- L'Edge at 'scale with OVHcloud.

I am preparing my program

Don't miss this unique opportunity to dive into the core of innovation! Enjoy feedback from our customers, 40 startups, partners and sponsors: Sopra Steria, AMD, Samsung, Console Connect, NetApp, Klee Group, PWC, Cognix Hosting, Intel, Suse and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Veeam, DataDirect Networks.

You will thus be able to take advantage of the plurality of expertise of our ecosystem in order to make it a lever for business transformation.

Want to be one? It’s a very simple process. Register now to reserve your place (limited number).

🙏🏻 A big thank you to all those who have encouraged and helped us prepare for this day, to our partners and sponsors, and to all those who will make this event come to life!

Sign up now >

We look forward to seeing you there,

The OVHcloud team

#OVHcloudSummit

Find our previous announcement OVHcloud Summit!