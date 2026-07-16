OVHcloud: Microcode management at scale

Microphotograph of the Motorola 68000 microprocessor die. Image courtesy of Wikimedia Commons, licensed under CC BY 3.0.

No changes were made. Table of content: What is microcode?

What is it used for?

Benefits/Drawbacks

Microcode Architecture

Microcode Update Integration

Microcode Update format

Microcode Update Methods

Microcode Update Methods Comparison

Microcode Update challenges at OVHcloud

OVHcloud Boot Process

OVHcloud Microcode validation What is microcode? As Gordon Moore predicted in 1965, in what is now known as Moore’s Law, the number of transistors in an integrated circuit would double every two years. This exponential growth has driven the design of smaller, faster, and more efficient transistors, pushing CPUs to unprecedented levels of complexity. As a result, a more flexible way of converting machine code into CPU circuit-level operations is needed. Although MIT pioneered software-controlled circuitry in the 1950s, the widespread use of micro-programming for CPU was delayed for decades by the limited capacity and high cost of storage. Microcode is an abstraction layer that sits between the CPU’s hardware and machine code (a binary representation of the compiled program). It translates machine instructions (basic steps a computer performs), state machine data, or other inputs into sequences of detailed circuit-level operations. It separates machine instructions from the control signal (i.e., electrical impulses), thereby enabling greater flexibility in designing and modifying instructions. Unlike hardwired instruction decoding, which requires hardware changes for bug fixes, microcode software-based updates provide a simpler, more efficient patching process.

Microcode software is exclusively edited by the hardware manufacturer, and is closely tied to the particular hardware it runs on. This means microcode is typically proprietary software (Intel x86, AMD x86), with the exception of a few open-source hardware CPUs. What is it used for? Instruction decoding

CPU bug fixes

Exception handling

Power management

Complex CPU features Benefits and drawbacks

col0 col1 ✅Benefits ❌Drawbacks ✅Easy design, machine code scalability ❌New layer - new attack vector and higher risk of microcode bugs ✅CPU manufacturing optimisation: identical hardware across products, with different features (features are enabled or disabled via microcode) ❌High machine latency (more clock cycles needed to run a machine code, compared to its equivalent in assembly code) ✅Easy debugging and testing during production phases ❌Except for very few exceptions, microcode is obscure and lacks documentation ✅Microcode updates can be used to correct hardware design flaws, thus reducing post-production and distribution costs

Microcode architecture Instructions specific to CPU architecture (or macro-instructions) are complex and must be broken down into sequences of simple instructions.

Microcode update integration Microcode uses 2 types of storage: Microcode ROM: for storing the program

Microcode RAM: for storing the microcode update Match registers are used to provide breakpoints in the microcode ROM When a particular address is reached, it’s rerouted to the microcode RAM containing the update. Since microcode patches are stored in a low-latency volatile on-chip RAM, it’s fairly limited in size and not persistent. Each time the system boots, it needs to: be in kernel mode (or supervisor mode)

load microcode update into RAM

write the update’s virtual address to the Microcode Specific Register (MSR)

By design, microcode patches add extra condition checks, which slows down CPU performance. Additionally, patch application isn’t always successful, and in some cases, only provides a partial fix. Microcode update format CPU manufacturers distribute microcode updates as bundled microcode files. A bundle microcode file is a concatenation of individual microcode files; each individual file is a single patch for a unique CPUID (the signature of a CPU hardware model within a product). Practically speaking, a microcode bundle contains all the microcode updates for every CPUID from a specific CPU manufacturer, as of a particular date. Each microcode file includes a header (see Intel structure table below and the payload containing the patch). This payload consists of match registers (breakpoints) and triads (containing the microcode patch). Triggers represent conditions under which control is transferred from microcode ROM to patch RAM. Each triad contains: 3 micro-ops: microcode instruction that runs code

Sequence word: for redirecting control flow

col0 col1 col2 col3 col4 col5 col6 col7 col8 B/Bit 0 31 32 63 0 Header type Update revision 8 Update release date CPUID 16 Checksum Loader version 24 Platform ID Data size 32 Total size Metadata size 40 Minimum version Reserved

Microcode update methods Microcode updates can be applied at one of the following layers: Firmware layer

Kernel layer

Operating system layer Regardless of the method used, the impact on CPU performance is consistent for all microcode updates.

col0 Application Operating system (APIs, system calls, file management) Kernel (Hardware Abstraction, drivers) Firmware (BIOS/UEFI) Hardware (CPU)

Microcode update methods comparison There are many ways to update a microcode. Here’s an extensive list of update options:

col0 col1 col2 col3 col4 Description Examples Layer Source ✅Benefits/❌Drawbacks Microcode update available via regular BIOS/UEFI updates OpenBMC HP BIOS Update Utility ASRock Instant Flash ASUS EZ Flash Supermicro Update Manager Firmware Motherboard manufacturer ✅Cross-OS compatibility ❌Update process varies depending on BIOS/UEFI editors and versions. ❌Difficult to automate ❌New microcode for firmware updates has a much slower release cycle than OS updates, causing delays in delivery ❌Risk of a failed update damaging the motherboard ❌Requires a system reboot Microcode updates can be integrated directly into a custom-built kernel Linux kernel TinyOS Minix Kernel CPU manufacturer ✅Automation is feasible across different hardware and OSs¹ ✅Highly customisable ✅Shortens the time between release and update ❌Requires a high level of technical expertise ❌Requires a significant investment (time/money) ❌Requires a system reboot Microcode update available through regular OS updates Package manager, like APT on debian-based Linux OSs (or ‘early loading’) Windows update OS Editor ✅Easy ✅Safe, fewer chances of unpredictable behaviour ❌Update process is OS-specific and limited to OS in use ❌Delayed availability of new microcode packages ❌Requires system reboot Manual microcode loading iucode-tool command on Linux (or ‘late loading’) Chain command on iPXE Operating System Manual download from CPU manufacturer ✅Reduces update delays after public release announcements (Intel "public disclosure") ✅No reboot required² ✅Automation-ready ❌Risk of unexpected errors for certain patches when CPU is running ❌Requires advanced expertise, prone to human errors (misapplied microcode, inconsistent download) ❌OS-specific update process, not persistent across reboot

____ ¹ Assuming the custom kernel is compatible with hardware ² Assuming the running OS is the one applying the microcode update Microcode update challenges at OVHcloud While CPU manufacturers strongly recommend installing the latest microcode updates, no contractual obligations compel end customers to install the most recent microcode versions. However, it might be required by internal policy and/or industry certifications and standards. Microcode updates are usually distributed through system firmware (BIOS/UEFI) or OS patches, in partnership with hardware manufacturers and software editors. As a server manufacturer, OVHcloud enables its customers to access these microcode updates. Automating a diverse range of BIOS/UEFI editors and versions is a challenge for the company given its broad hardware range, strategic factors, and a geographically diverse supply chain. As a result, it doesn’t update microcode at the firmware layer. Moreover, OVHcloud maintenance is limited to hardware and firmware layers, and doesn’t include accessing the operating system on the customer’s bare-metal server. So updating the microcode through an OS-dependent method is ruled out as an option. OVHcloud boot process As previously mentioned, the wide range of hardware motherboards makes it impossible to automate the boot mode switch from BIOS/UEFI. This is why OVHcloud uses a temporary, minimalist, in-memory OS for the boot process. One major advantage of this open-source boot firmware is its powerful scripting, which extends the capabilities of traditional Preboot Execution Environment (PXE) without the need for BIOS/UEFI reflashing. The boot process unfolds in the following steps: