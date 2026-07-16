OVHcloud Launches Blockchain Accelerator with 16 Selected Startups
OVHcloud, an industry leader for cloud infrastructure for blockchain and Web3 startups, is proud to announce the launch of its Fast Forward Blockchain & Web3 Accelerator, designed to support and empower innovative blockchain startups. The Accelerator, which runs from September 17 to November 20, has selected 16 promising startups to participate in a comprehensive 10-week program.
Meet the 16 Selected Startups
The 16 startups selected for the Blockchain & Web3 Accelerator are:
- ARZE, an AI-powered ERP suite composed of three integrated tools: payroll, invoicing, and back-office business intelligence.
- Kavodax Inc, a blockchain-powered B2B cross-border payment platform.
- Kross Blockchain, Africa's first smart contract layer 1 chain and Nigeria's first blockchain.
- Mira Network AG, a Swiss-based blockchain ecosystem revolutionizing how communities fund, earn from, and participate in real-world businesses.
- KALICERTIF, a blockchain-based certification platform for digital assets and identity verification.
- tokenforge GmbH, a white-label platform for tokenizing real-world assets in a fully compliant and scalable.
- Insurechain SL, offering a modular and interoperable infrastructure designed to simplify and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology across industries.
- AzurSafe, providing advanced transactional analytics solutions for enterprises and financial institutions to help them fight fraud.
- Credshields technologies, a Web3 cybersecurity tooling company.
- CryptoMate, a blockchain-based platform for effortless global transactions.
- Huralya, a blockchain-based platform for anonymous sign-ins and crypto payments for easy subscriptions.
- Pirichain Technology, a blockchain-based data ecosystem designed for secure data storage, management, and analysis.
- Sollpay, a next-generation non-custodial wallet and payment platform.
- Vizyon France, a decentralized teleradiology platform.
- AYUMIA, a blockchain-based platform for secure and transparent food tracking and tracing.
- Epoch Protocol, a coordination layer for intent solvers - tools designed to analyze and understand the intent behind smart contract code or blockchain transactions.
“The Blockchain & Web3 Accelerator is a unique opportunity for innovative blockchain startups to accelerate their growth, develop their solutions, and connect with a strong network of partners and investors. We are excited to support the growth and development of these promising startups and look forward to seeing the impact they will make in the blockchain industry,” says Philip Marais, Global Startup Program Director, OVHcloud.
Meet the Partners
The Blockchain & Web3 Accelerator is supported by well-known industry partners, including:
- Alchemy, a blockchain development platform for building and deploying blockchain applications.
- Degen House, helping to build projects on the Solana blockchain and bring them to market.
- Crypto Mondays London, a blockchain community for networking and education.
- Super Team Solana, a community of the best talent learning, earning and building in crypto.
- Fintech District, an open ecosystem created to aggregate the Italian financial services industry and to spread fintech culture and innovation.
- Dysnix, offering full-cycle DevOps & MLOps for seed+ and high-growth companies.
These partners will provide valuable guidance, mentorship, and resources to the participating startups throughout the Accelerator.
Accelerator Program Overview
The Blockchain & Web3 Accelerator program is designed to support the growth and development of the selected startups. The program will consist of three phases:
- Phase I – Go-to-Market
Focused on refining your product-market fit, marketing, and go-to-market strategy. Participants work with our team to sharpen your positioning and business foundations.
- Phase II – Build
Deep dive into blockchain technology and cloud integration. Participants collaborate with our Web3 and technical teams to optimize your infrastructure and unlock the full potential of OVHcloud solutions.
- Phase III – Scale
Prepare for investor engagement and scalable growth. This phase includes sales strategy and investor readiness.
“As a former startup, OVHcloud understands what founders and their teams need, but as a global organisation which shares blockchain's ethos of decentralisation, transparency and security, OVHcloud is in a unique position to help nurture and support the growth of tomorrow's blockchain champions. We look forward to meeting latest group of companies participating in our accelerator,” says Omar Abi Issa, Global Sales Director, Blockchain, Web3 and AI, OVHcloud.
The program will culminate with a Showcase event, which is part of the OVHcloud Partner Network Summit on 20 November 2025, where the 16 participating startups will pitch their solutions to an audience of investors, OVHcloud customers and partners, and industry experts.
To participate in the action, sign up to attend the Showcase event virtually or as part of the OVHcloud Partner Network Summit:
I want to attend the Showcase in Paris on 20 November!
If you’re a startup looking to transform your business, we encourage you to join the OVHcloud Startup Program or contact OVHcloud to discover how our solutions can support your journey!