OVHcloud Launches Blockchain Accelerator with 16 Selected Startups

OVHcloud, an industry leader for cloud infrastructure for blockchain and Web3 startups, is proud to announce the launch of its Fast Forward Blockchain & Web3 Accelerator, designed to support and empower innovative blockchain startups. The Accelerator, which runs from September 17 to November 20, has selected 16 promising startups to participate in a comprehensive 10-week program.

Meet the 16 Selected Startups

The 16 startups selected for the Blockchain & Web3 Accelerator are:

“The Blockchain & Web3 Accelerator is a unique opportunity for innovative blockchain startups to accelerate their growth, develop their solutions, and connect with a strong network of partners and investors. We are excited to support the growth and development of these promising startups and look forward to seeing the impact they will make in the blockchain industry,” says Philip Marais, Global Startup Program Director, OVHcloud.

Meet the Partners

The Blockchain & Web3 Accelerator is supported by well-known industry partners, including:

Alchemy, a blockchain development platform for building and deploying blockchain applications. Degen House, helping to build projects on the Solana blockchain and bring them to market. Crypto Mondays London, a blockchain community for networking and education. Super Team Solana, a community of the best talent learning, earning and building in crypto. Fintech District, an open ecosystem created to aggregate the Italian financial services industry and to spread fintech culture and innovation. Dysnix, offering full-cycle DevOps & MLOps for seed+ and high-growth companies.

These partners will provide valuable guidance, mentorship, and resources to the participating startups throughout the Accelerator.