Managing obsolescence and security: an example in WordPress

Understanding the past usefulness and current risks of the xmlrpc.php file, as well as best practices for securing your website.

The xmlrpc.php file is a historical component of WordPress. Although it was essential a few years ago, its usefulness has greatly diminished as the platform has evolved. This file is now often perceived as a back door for cyberattacks, meaning that it is crucial to manage it to ensure that your website stays secure.

However, this is not an isolated case – many other tools or features can become obsolete or risky over time, so it is important to stay alert to identify and address any potential vulnerabilities.

In this article, we will briefly describe the historical role of xmlrpc.php, examine the risks it poses, and highlight solutions for disabling or securing it. We’ll also emphasise the importance of embracing modern alternatives.

What is xmlrpc.php?

The xmlrpc.php file is an interface for WordPress to communicate with other services or applications via the XML-RPC protocol. Initially, it facilitated features such as:

Publishing content via third-party tools (e.g. desktop software, automated scripts)

Mobile website management, such as the old WordPress app for smartphones

Since the creation of the more modern and secure WordPress REST API, the xmlrpc.php file has lost its usefulness. For most people who manage a WordPress website, it is now even considered obsolete.

Why is xmlrpc.php problematic?

This file now has vulnerabilities that make it a prime target for cyberattacks.

Brute force attacks : hackers can exploit the file to attempt an unlimited number of connections, combining usernames and passwords.

: hackers can exploit the file to attempt an unlimited number of connections, combining usernames and passwords. Amplification of DDoS attacks : certain features of xmlrpc.php allow multiple requests to be sent in a single call, thus multiplying the load on the server.

: certain features of xmlrpc.php allow multiple requests to be sent in a single call, thus multiplying the load on the server. Exploitation of software vulnerabilities : if your WordPress or plugins are not up to date, this file can be used to run malicious commands.

How do I disable xmlrpc.php?

Fortunately, disabling this file is simple and does not affect most WordPress websites. Here are some different methods, depending on your needs.

Modify the .htaccess file (preferred solution)

If you have access to files on your site, you can prevent queries to xmlrpc.php by adding the following lines to the .htaccess file (located at the root of your site):