Hyper Resilience @OVHcloud: business continuity and physical security (2/5)

Business continuity at OVHcloud is a key pilar of our ambition and lies at the heart of our resilience strategy rooted in the company’s fundamentals.

This translates into structuring, implementing and managing the Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). OVHcloud’s BCMS solves for different scenarios that can occur following a disruption and is declined according to the various types of impact and their level of severity. To come up with these connections, we rely on the regulatory, market, organizational and sectoral requirements of the organization. We also take into account products and services peculiarities, the offered services, used processes, and of course the expectations and requirements of our stakeholders of which you are part of as our customers. OVHcloud’s ambition is clear: obtaining the ISO22301 certification that will serve as a recognition of the organization’s reliability. How does BCMS translate at OVHcloud? BCMS is all about: Commitment from the management team

Definition of business continuity goals

Operational and maintenance of processes, capabilities and response structures to ensure all OVHcloud services will withstand any disruptions,

Regular monitoring and review of BCMS performance and efficiency,

Continuous improvements based on qualitative and quantitative measures, Who are the actors and drivers of business continuity at OVHcloud?

Everybody! Indeed, it’s a companywide collective approach where all departments and players make a contribution. Each OVHcloud employee is responsible, committed and acts as a business continuity advocate to deliver customers the best service. Three items are key to engage with staff to drive and achieve expected results: Committed and involved management Ambitious strategy and goals A team comprised of business continuity experts.