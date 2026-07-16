How startups can ensure data protection and data sovereignty compliance in the cloud

Business use of the cloud is booming, with companies spending more than ever on developing existing cloud projects while record numbers of new entrants take their first steps into the cloud journey.

It’s a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, with analyst Gartner predicting that global spending on public cloud services will grow 23.1% in 2021 to $332.3 billion. In the report, Sid Nag, research VP at Gartner, said the pandemic has removed any reluctance to move mission-critical workloads from on-premises to the cloud. “Emerging technologies such as containerisation, virtualisation and edge computing are becoming more mainstream and driving additional cloud spending. Simply put, the pandemic served as a multiplier for CIOs’ interest in the cloud.” Data protection complexity and compliance challenges

However, one of the most important issues to consider before adopting the cloud is ensuring compliance with the growing number of data protection and sovereignty laws. For example, Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) was introduced in 2018 and is designed to keep information collected about EU citizens safe regardless of where in the world it is stored. In the US, the legal situation is far more complex because although there are proposals for a federal data law covering all Americans, different states are at differing stages of creating and passing their own data laws, such as the strict California Consumer Privacy Act, which came into effect in January 2020.

A recent article in The Drum highlights this confusion, saying: “With existing legislation and so many proposed bills in motion, it can be difficult to parse it all and understand how various bills might affect a company’s right to collect, store and sell consumer data. There is no simple guide to navigation. It’s up to individual businesses to do their due diligence to understand which laws they are subject to and to comply accordingly.” Falling foul of data sovereignty laws can result in heavy fines and loss of customer confidence. In the first two years following the introduction of GDPR, the EU imposed fines of more than €114m for infringements and the maximum penalty can be as much as 4% of a company’s annual revenue. This accelerated push into cloud deployment is causing a “throbbing, unrelenting headache for businesses looking to operate and comply with legislation across borders,” according to Tech Radar. The challenge is that many of these laws are not compatible and, in some cases, they actually contradict each other. “It’s very easy to get tangled in a web of data protection infringements. In some countries, like the US, this could well end in a million-dollar lawsuit,” says the article.