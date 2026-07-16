OVHcloud launches Healthcare Accelerator for scaleups

Applications are now open for the OVHcloud Startup Program’s third accelerator under the Partner Network for Scaleups brand (formerly known as Fast Forward Accelerator), this time dedicated to healthcare scaleups.

Following the success of the AI and Blockchain accelerators launched last year, the Healthcare Accelerator will support healthtech and medtech scaleups looking to grow with secure, scalable and compliant cloud infrastructure. The 10-week program will run from September to November 2026, with applications open until July 7, 2026.

Healthcare scaleups often face a specific challenge, and building innovative technology is only part of the journey. To grow, they also need to navigate complex healthcare ecosystems, data requirements, infrastructure needs and go-to-market barriers. The OVHcloud Healthcare Accelerator is designed to help them move through those challenges with cloud credits, mentoring, technical support and access to relevant partners.

Key partners supporting the accelerator include APHP, Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, Dräger, Global Good, and Empact Ventures.

“The OVHcloud Startup Program is excited to move the Healthcare Accelerator under the Partner Network brand, offering a dedicated program for our scaleup customers that includes go-to-market assistance as well as migration support, financial incentives, and training and certification for cloud solutions,” says Philip Marais, Global Startup Program Director, OVHcloud.

The Healthcare Accelerator brings together OVHcloud’s core strengths — data sovereignty, price-performance, energy efficiency, technical freedom, personal support and secure cloud services — with dedicated go-to-market support for healthcare scaleups.

The 10-week accelerator specifically offers:

€50k in free cloud credits to use on our Public Cloud solutions. This is in addition to Startup Program credits but the maximum total credits that can be allocated remains €100k.

Deep-dives into healthcare technology, GTM strategies, sales training, etc.

Workshops on GTM, sales, investor readiness, and marketing to boost growth

1-on-1 mentoring from experts

Engagement with corporates for possible POCs, including a POC opportunity with Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

Engagement with Venture Capitalists (VCs) for possible funding

15 free super connections for market access & funding provided by Empact Ventures

An Impact Interview in Global Good promoted to its 22k+ combined social media followers

Up to 20 startups will be selected for the cohort of the Healthcare Accelerator. Applications opened on May 19, 2026, and entries close on July 7, 2026. Selected participants will be announced on July 23, 2026.

The 10-week program is divided into three phases:

Phase I – Go-to-Market Focus on refining your product-market fit, marketing, and go-to-market strategy. You’ll work with our team to sharpen your positioning and business foundations.

Focus on refining your product-market fit, marketing, and go-to-market strategy. You’ll work with our team to sharpen your positioning and business foundations. Phase II – Build Deep dive into healthcare technology and cloud integration. You’ll collaborate with our technical teams to optimize your infrastructure and unlock the full potential of OVHcloud solutions.

Deep dive into healthcare technology and cloud integration. You’ll collaborate with our technical teams to optimize your infrastructure and unlock the full potential of OVHcloud solutions. Phase III – Scale Prepare for investor engagement and scalable growth. This phase includes sales strategy and investor readiness.

The accelerator program includes 1-on-1 mentoring from OVHcloud and external experts who will be matched with participants based on their needs. The program is designed to be agile, requiring only a few hours a week or less, but can scale to support you as needed.

Applications will need to meet the following criteria to be selected:

You must be a Startup Program member that has been active in the program or as an OVHcloud customer for at least a month (not a member? Apply now)

Your startup must be working in the healthcare industry

Preference will be given to Scale level members of the Startup Program

We are specifically looking for healthcare scaleups (healthtechs/medtechs) for our partners that comply with healthcare data regulations and are thinking about sustainability within healthcare across these areas:

Reducing waiting lists: Improving access to diagnosis, treatment, and surgery so patients are seen faster, especially where delays can affect outcomes such as cancer services.

Improving access to diagnosis, treatment, and surgery so patients are seen faster, especially where delays can affect outcomes such as cancer services. Addressing health inequalities: Reducing differences in healthcare access, quality, and outcomes between different communities, income groups, ethnicities, or regions.

Reducing differences in healthcare access, quality, and outcomes between different communities, income groups, ethnicities, or regions. AI and automation: Using artificial intelligence and automated systems to improve efficiency, support clinical decisions, streamline administration, and enhance patient care.

Using artificial intelligence and automated systems to improve efficiency, support clinical decisions, streamline administration, and enhance patient care. Remote patient monitoring: Using digital tools and connected devices to monitor patients safely at home instead of keeping them in hospital when appropriate.

Using digital tools and connected devices to monitor patients safely at home instead of keeping them in hospital when appropriate. Medical devices: Developing or adopting equipment, tools, and technologies used to diagnose, monitor, or treat patients.

Developing or adopting equipment, tools, and technologies used to diagnose, monitor, or treat patients. Respiratory and cardiac areas: Innovations focused on heart, lung, and critical care services, including advanced treatments, diagnostics, and specialist pathways.

Innovations focused on heart, lung, and critical care services, including advanced treatments, diagnostics, and specialist pathways. Emergency care: Improving urgent and emergency services such as emergency departments, ambulance pathways, triage, and rapid treatment systems.

Improving urgent and emergency services such as emergency departments, ambulance pathways, triage, and rapid treatment systems. Genomics and Cell & Gene Therapy: Using genetic science and advanced therapies to diagnose disease earlier and provide highly targeted or potentially curative treatments.

“Startups are an essential part of the healthcare ecosystem and one of the building blocks of the digital transformation economy,” says Olivier de la Boulaye, Global Sales Director Healthcare, OVHcloud. “But, getting them integrated into the healthcare system can be very challenging due to the complex regulatory and data requirements.

As a former startup, OVHcloud understands what founders and their teams need, but as a global organization which shares the ethos of innovation, transparency, and security, OVHcloud is in a unique position to help cross some of the barriers that startups face. We look forward to seeing the innovative scaleups that participate in our accelerator, and helping them with their go-to-market.”

Applications for the Healthcare Accelerator close on July 7, 2026. If your healthcare scaleup is ready to grow with secure cloud infrastructure, expert support and access to healthcare partners, apply today.