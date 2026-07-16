Global Startup Program Showcase Contest: and the winners are…
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Global Startup Program Showcase Contest: and the winners are…
Roubaix – May 21th 2023
You missed our Global Startup Program Showcase Contest? And the six successful startup finalists announced for “Best Scaleup" and "Best Startup"? Don’t worry, we have got it all documented here for you!
Today, we are taking a leap in developing our ecosystem! As part of our Fast Forward Accelerator, the OVHcloud Startup Program delivered its Global Virtual Showcase event done in partnership with Empact Ventures, the startup super connectors we love working with.
“The bar was raised this year with the addition of the categories, Best Scaleup and Best Startup to better align with our growing support for scaleups in the Startup Program and through the Fast Forward Accelerator. Well done to all the participants, finalists and winners!”, says Philip Marais, Global Startup Program Leader, OVHcloud.
The finalist line-up
During this game-changing startup event, our team along with Empact Ventures, hosted the final of the annual OVHcloud Startup Program Showcase Contest for six finalists chosen from more than 150 applications. The six successful finalists for the 2024 Contest were:
For Best Scaleup:
- Biocam - Poland - LifeSciences MedTech: specialising in capsule endoscopy that revolutionizes remote gastrointestinal diagnostics, offering a convenient and efficient solution for users.
- Catch - Germany - Data&AI : the first AI recruiter to convince passive candidates to move to a better fit based on their personal preferences.
- Orpiva - UK - Media: a cutting-edge social media marketing platform that leverages AI technology to create trend-driven videos for brands.
For Best Startup:
- PowerBIM - Spain - Data&AI : a digital twin platform that links digital models of buildings and infrastructure with static and dynamic databases to manage the life cycle of assets.
- SpeechMind - Germany - Media : simplifies recruiting for its customers by analysing conversations.
- WISP FR - Data&AI : leverage AI and data from connected vehicles to optimize traffic signals, enhance public lighting, and automate traffic studies, contributing to efficient urban mobility.
All of them were able to pitch to a jury composed of the startup ecosystem experts:
Lucile Beaume, Associate at Breega, Pauline Paquet, Director of Operations at XAnge and Nicolas Romele, Partnership & Ecosystem Marketing Director at OVHcloud.
A huge congratulations to our Best Startup and Best Scaleup winners!
The jury paid special attention to the mission of the startups and scaleups, including the problem they’re seeking to solve, their ambitions and key milestones. The jury also focused on the presentations given by the startups and scaleups and the technology used by the businesses. The successful winners earned a 5,000 euros prize for Best Scaleup and 3,000 euros prize for Best Startup.
And the winners of the 2024 Contest are:
- Best Scaleup: Catch -Germany - Data&AI: the first AI recruiter to convince passive candidates to move to a better fit based on their personal preferences.
"We are thrilled and honored to have won the OVHcloud Global Showcase Contest with Catch. It's a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and highlights the transformative impact of AI in revolutionizing recruitment processes. We are also incredibly grateful for the invaluable support we've received from OVHcloud on our journey. Our partnership has been instrumental in driving Catch's success, and we look forward to continuing to shape the future of AI-powered recruitment", says Marco Verhoeven, CEO, Catch
- Best Startup: PowerBIM - Spain - Data&AI: a digital twin platform that links digital models of buildings and infrastructure with static and dynamic databases to manage the life cycle of assets.
“Winning the OVHcloud Startup Program Showcase Contest is a testament to our team's dedication, innovation, and relentless pursuit of excellence. Digital twin technology is growing in all sectors, and POWERBIM wants to lead the implementation of digital twins in buildings, infrastructures and cities, to transform the landscape of construction and asset management to be more efficient and sustainable. The OVHcloud Startup Program gives us visibility and energy to scale-up!”, says Fernando Morales Tosar, CEO, PowerBIM
Congratulations to both of them!
The winners will also benefit from entry into the OVHcloud Startup Program with free cloud credits while enjoying Empact Ventures vast network of connections comprised of partners, customers, founders and investors. Each of the finalists will indeed benefit from the opportunities provided by up to five super connections.
“We are proud to have co-designed the OVHcloud Startup Program Showcase for the second consecutive year. We’d like to congratulate all our winners and finalists for their innovative and impactful pitches. We look forward to supporting and super connecting you on the next stage of your journey”, says Kosta Mavroulakis, CEO, Empact Ventures.
The OVHcloud Startup Program has identified, supported and assisted the development of more than 4,000 startups and scaleups with up to €100k in free cloud credits and technical consultation to build their solution on OVHcloud, which offers full reversibility, data sovereignty and great price performance.
Resources
- Learn more about OVHcloud Startup Program
- Learn more about OVHcloud Startup Program Showcase Contest
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