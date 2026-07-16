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Global Startup Program Showcase Contest: and the winners are…

Roubaix – May 21th 2023

You missed our Global Startup Program Showcase Contest? And the six successful startup finalists announced for “Best Scaleup" and "Best Startup"? Don’t worry, we have got it all documented here for you!

Today, we are taking a leap in developing our ecosystem! As part of our Fast Forward Accelerator, the OVHcloud Startup Program delivered its Global Virtual Showcase event done in partnership with Empact Ventures, the startup super connectors we love working with.

“The bar was raised this year with the addition of the categories, Best Scaleup and Best Startup to better align with our growing support for scaleups in the Startup Program and through the Fast Forward Accelerator. Well done to all the participants, finalists and winners!”, says Philip Marais, Global Startup Program Leader, OVHcloud.

The finalist line-up

During this game-changing startup event, our team along with Empact Ventures, hosted the final of the annual OVHcloud Startup Program Showcase Contest for six finalists chosen from more than 150 applications. The six successful finalists for the 2024 Contest were:

For Best Scaleup:

Biocam - Poland - LifeSciences MedTech: specialising in capsule endoscopy that revolutionizes remote gastrointestinal diagnostics, offering a convenient and efficient solution for users.

Catch - Germany - Data&AI : the first AI recruiter to convince passive candidates to move to a better fit based on their personal preferences.

Orpiva - UK - Media: a cutting-edge social media marketing platform that leverages AI technology to create trend-driven videos for brands.

For Best Startup:

PowerBIM - Spain - Data&AI : a digital twin platform that links digital models of buildings and infrastructure with static and dynamic databases to manage the life cycle of assets.

SpeechMind - Germany - Media : simplifies recruiting for its customers by analysing conversations.

WISP FR - Data&AI : leverage AI and data from connected vehicles to optimize traffic signals, enhance public lighting, and automate traffic studies, contributing to efficient urban mobility.

All of them were able to pitch to a jury composed of the startup ecosystem experts:

Lucile Beaume, Associate at Breega, Pauline Paquet, Director of Operations at XAnge and Nicolas Romele, Partnership & Ecosystem Marketing Director at OVHcloud.

A huge congratulations to our Best Startup and Best Scaleup winners!

The jury paid special attention to the mission of the startups and scaleups, including the problem they’re seeking to solve, their ambitions and key milestones. The jury also focused on the presentations given by the startups and scaleups and the technology used by the businesses. The successful winners earned a 5,000 euros prize for Best Scaleup and 3,000 euros prize for Best Startup.

And the winners of the 2024 Contest are: