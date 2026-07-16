Getting external traffic into Kubernetes - ClusterIp, NodePort, LoadBalancer, and Ingress
For the last few months, I have been acting as
Developer Advocate
for the
, following our beta testers, getting feedback, writing docs and tutorials, and generally helping to make sure
the product matches our users' needs
as closely as possible. In the next few posts, I am going to tell you some
stories about this beta phase
. We'll be taking a look at feedback from some of our beta testers, technical insights, and some fun anecdotes about the development of this new service.
Today, we'll start with one of the most frequent questions I got during the early days of the beta:
How do I route external traffic into my Kubernetes service?
The question came up a lot as our customers began to explore Kubernetes, and when I tried to answer it, I realised that part of the problem was the
sheer number of
possible answers
, and the
concepts
needed to understand them. Related to that question was a
feature request
: most users wanted a load balancing tool
.
As the beta phase is all about confirming the stability of the product and validating the feature set prioritisation, we were able to quickly confirm
LoadBalancer
as a key feature of our first commercial release. To try to better answer the external traffic question, and to make the adoption of
LoadBalancer
easier, we wrote a tutorial and added some drawings, which got nice feedback. This helped people to understand the concept underlaying the routing of external traffic on Kubernetes. This blog post is an expanded version of this tutorial. We hope that you will find it useful!
Some concepts:
ClusterIP,
NodePort,
Ingress and
LoadBalancer
When you begin to use Kubernetes for real-world applications, one of the first questions to ask is how to get external traffic into your cluster. The official documentation offers a comprehensive (but rather dry) explanation of this topic, but here we are going to explain it in a more practical, need-to-know way.
There are several ways to route external traffic into your cluster:
-
Using Kubernetes proxy and
ClusterIP: The default Kubernetes
ServiceTypeis
ClusterIp, which exposes the
Serviceon a cluster-internal IP. To reach the
ClusterIpfrom an external source, you can open a Kubernetes proxy between the external source and the cluster. This is usually only used for development.
-
Exposing services as
NodePort: Declaring a
Serviceas
NodePortexposes it on each Node’s IP at a static port (referred to as the
NodePort). You can then access the
Servicefrom outside the cluster by requesting
<NodeIp>:<NodePort>. This can also be used for production, albeit with some limitations.
-
Exposing services as
LoadBalancer: Declaring a
Serviceas
LoadBalancerexposes it externally, using a cloud provider’s load balancer solution. The cloud provider will provision a load balancer for the
Service, and map it to its automatically assigned
NodePort. This is the most widely used method in production environments.
Using Kubernetes proxy and
ClusterIP
The default Kubernetes
ServiceType is
ClusterIp, which exposes the
Service on a cluster-internal IP. To reach the
ClusterIp from an external computer, you can open a Kubernetes proxy between the external computer and the cluster.
You can use
kubectl to create such a proxy. When the proxy is up, you're directly connected to the cluster, and you can use the internal IP (ClusterIp) for that
Service.
[caption id="attachment_14701" align="aligncenter" width="376"]
kubectl proxy and ClusterIP[/caption]
This method isn't suitable for a production environment, but it's useful for development, debugging, and other quick-and-dirty operations.
Exposing services as
NodePort
Declaring a service as
NodePort exposes the
Service on each Node’s IP at the
NodePort (a fixed port for that
Service, in the default range of 30000-32767). You can then access the
Service from outside the cluster by requesting
<NodeIp>:<NodePort>. Every service you deploy as
NodePort will be exposed in its own port, on every Node.
[caption id="attachment_14702" align="aligncenter" width="500"]
NodePort[/caption]
It's rather cumbersome to use
NodePortfor
Servicesthat are in production. As you are using non-standard ports, you often need to set-up an external load balancer that listens to the standard ports and redirects the traffic to the
<NodeIp>:<NodePort>.
Exposing services as
LoadBalancer
Declaring a service of type
LoadBalancer exposes it externally using a cloud provider’s load balancer. The cloud provider will provision a load balancer for the
Service, and map it to its automatically assigned
NodePort. How the traffic from that external load balancer is routed to the
Service pods depends on the cluster provider.
[caption id="attachment_14703" align="aligncenter" width="500"]
LoadBalancer[/caption]
The
LoadBalancer is the best option for a production environment, with two caveats:
- Every
Servicethat you deploy as
LoadBalancerwill get it's own IP.
- The
LoadBalanceris usually billed based on the number of exposed services, which can be expensive.
We are currently offering the OVH Managed Kubernetes LoadBalancer service as a free preview, until the end of summer 2019.
What about
Ingress?
According to the official documentation, an
Ingress is an API object that manages external access to the services in a cluster (typically HTTP). So what's the difference between this and
LoadBalancer or
NodePort?
Ingress isn't a type of
Service, but rather an object that acts as a reverse proxy and single entry-point to your cluster that routes the request to different services. The most basic
Ingress is the NGINX Ingress Controller, where the NGINX takes on the role of reverse proxy, while also functioning as SSL.
[caption id="attachment_14699" align="aligncenter" width="450"]
Ingress[/caption]
Ingress is exposed to the outside of the cluster via
ClusterIP and Kubernetes proxy,
NodePort, or
LoadBalancer, and routes incoming traffic according to the configured rules.
[caption id="attachment_14706" align="aligncenter" width="450"]
Ingress behind LoadBalancer[/caption]
The main advantage of using an
Ingress behind a
LoadBalancer is the cost: you can have lots of services behind a single
LoadBalancer.
Which one should I use?
Well, that's the one million dollar question, and one which will probably elicit a different response depending on who you ask! You could go 100%
LoadBalancer
, getting an individual
LoadBalancer
for each service. Conceptually, it's simple: every service is independent, with no extra configuration needed. The downside is the price (you will be paying for one
LoadBalancer
per service), and also the difficulty of managing lots of different IPs. You could also use only one
LoadBalancer
and an
Ingress
behind it. All your services would be under the same IP, each one in a different path. It's a cheaper approach, as you only pay for one
LoadBalancer
, but if your services don't have a logical relationship, it can quickly become chaotic. If you want my personal opinion, I would try to use a combination of the two... An approach I like is having a
LoadBalancer
for every related set of services, and then routing to those services using an
Ingress
behind the
LoadBalancer
. For example, let's say you have two different microservice-based APIs, each one with around 10 services. I would put one
LoadBalancer
in front of one
Ingress
for each API, the
LoadBalancer
being the single public entry-point, and the
Ingress
routing traffic to the API's different services. But if your architecture is quite complex (especially if you're using microservices), you will soon find that manually managing everything with
LoadBalancer
and
Ingress
is rather cumbersome. If that's the case, the answer could be to delegate those tasks to a service mesh...
What's a service mesh?
You may have heard of
Istio
or
Linkerd
, and how they make it easier to build microservice architectures on Kubernetes, adding nifty perks like A/B testing, canary releases, rate limiting, access control, and end-to-end authentication. Istio, Linkerd, and similar tools are service meshes, which allow you to build networks of microservices and define their interactions, while simultaneously adding some high-value features that make the setup and operation of microservice-based architectures easier. There's a lot to talk about when it comes to using service meshes on Kubernetes, but as they say, that's a story for another time...