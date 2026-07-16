Evolution of our Web Hosting plans: What is changing and why

SUMMARY New web hosting plans Improvements introduced More affordable entry-level pricing Compare the old and new renewal rates Enhanced customer support Offers dedicated to professionals Upcoming features and enhancements From May 1st, 2026, OVHcloud’s Web Hosting plans will evolve in format and execution. Concretely, this means: a new offering structure adapted to your needs, changes in the resources included in your plan, improvements in the way you can access our support, and adjustments to the pricing structure. In this article, you will find information on what is changing, why we are making these decisions, and how it might impact you.

1) We are introducing three new Web Hosting ranges Our offers will be organized into three distinct ranges, each designed to match different needs and usage profiles. Whether you are launching a simple website, running a growing business, or managing multiple client projects, you can now more easily find the plan that fits your situation. Eco range: affordable and straightforward hosting This range is designed for professionals looking for a cost-effective solution. It focuses on essential features to get a website online quickly and easily, without unnecessary complexity. All plans include the core services: disk space, email accounts, a domain name, and built-in security.

Visit the offers page for more details. It is ideal for simple websites, first projects, portfolios, or small business sites that need to be reliable and easy to manage from day one. You get everything you need to launch and run your site, at a price that stays accessible over time. In short, we provide a straightforward, dependable hosting solution that covers the essentials, so you can focus on your project, not on technical setup. If you already own a domain name with OVHcloud, you can activate your free hosting right away. Every domain includes 100 MB of hosting, so you can get your first web pages online at no additional cost. This free plan comes with one email account, the performance of our infrastructure, and the same high level of security as all our other products. Business range: performance and flexibility The Business range is built for professionals who need more performance, flexibility, and resources to support their growth.

Visit the offers page for more details. As your website evolves, so do your requirements: more traffic, more content, more integrations. This range provides faster loading times, more generous resources (databases, storage, email accounts), and additional technical capabilities to adapt your environment to your needs. Whether you are running a business website, an e-commerce platform, or multiple projects, you benefit from a hosting solution designed to keep up with your growth while giving you more control. For more demanding use cases, our Pro and Performance plans provide higher CPU and RAM allocations designed to handle traffic spikes smoothly, ensuring your websites remain responsive even during peak activity. In short, this is the right balance between performance, flexibility, and cost-efficiency for growing projects. Agencies range: built for managing multiple clients efficiently The Agencies range is designed for professionals managing several websites across multiple clients.

Visit the offers page for more details. When you operate multiple projects, efficiency becomes key. This range allows you to host, manage, and scale multiple websites within a single environment, helping you centralize operations and reduce costs. It is particularly suited for agencies, freelancers, and service providers who need to deploy, maintain, and monitor many sites while keeping their workflow simple and scalable. In short: a solution built to help you manage more projects and clients, more efficiently, while saving both time and costs, without multiplying hosting plans. 2) More capacity to grow your projects After a full renewal of our compute infrastructure in 2025, our Web Hosting plans are now up to 3x faster, with 2x more compute power allocated. In 2026, we are upgrading our storage technology. All our Web Hosting plans are progressively moving to SSD storage to ensure faster access times and better resilience during incidents or maintenance operations. The result: improved service quality and higher availability for your websites. In addition, we are increasing both the number of databases and the storage capacity per database included in our Web Hosting plans.

What’s changing Many customers begin with a single website, then expand to additional projects such as blogs, landing pages, test environments, or client websites. Because our Web Hosting plans are designed to be multi-site, you can host multiple projects within a single plan. As your projects grow, database requirements naturally increase due to additional content, users, plugins, and data. Our goal is simple: instead of requiring an immediate upgrade to a higher plan, we are including additional resources directly in your existing plan. This allows you to group multiple websites under the same hosting account, each with its own database. In practice, this reduces costs, simplifies management, and gives you the flexibility to scale your projects without unnecessary complexity. What this means for you Run multiple websites without additional hosting plans

You can create and manage several websites under the same account, each with its own database, without needing to upgrade immediately. Install multiple CMS environments easily

Whether you use WordPress, Joomla!, PrestaShop, or another CMS, you can deploy separate projects independently, without database limitations. Create staging and test environments

You can duplicate websites to safely test updates, themes, or plugins before deploying them to production. Support long-term website growth

As your traffic and content increase, larger databases provide additional capacity without the risk of quickly reaching storage limits. By expanding both database capacity and quantity, we are providing more room for your projects to grow without requiring an immediate plan upgrade. 3) Pricing update: lower entry price and long-term savings As part of this evolution, our pricing structure is also changing. It has been designed with two clear objectives: maintain a very accessible entry price for new projects and deliver stronger overall value for customers choosing longer durations.

A highly competitive first year for new subscriptions For any new subscription, the first-year price is intentionally kept very low. For example, the Pro plan now starts at €1.99/month for the first year. This approach makes it easier to launch a new idea, test a concept, or start a business without significant upfront costs. Customers launching new projects benefit from one of the most competitive entry prices available. All core hosting features remain included: generous email accounts, a domain name included during the first year, multi-site capability, expanded database resources, and enhanced support services. In short, you keep everything that makes your hosting complete, with additional resources and improved assistance. Better pricing with longer durations We are introducing 24- and 48-month prepaid plans to help you secure the best possible rate! Most websites are long-term projects that grow in visibility, traffic, and business value, and we want your hosting plan to support that long-term development. By selecting a longer duration, you can benefit from significant savings: Choosing 24 months can represent savings equivalent to 5 to 6 months compared to annual renewals.

compared to annual renewals. Choosing 48 months can represent savings equivalent to 16 to 18 months compared to annual renewals. This approach is simple: the longer your duration, the lower your monthly price and the more predictable your hosting budget becomes. 4) Renew now and keep your current price If you are already a customer, we want to ensure your loyalty continues to be rewarded. Many of you have trusted us to host your projects for years, and we want to give you the opportunity to maintain your current pricing conditions. You have three options: Renew now: keep your current pricing for an additional 12 months.

keep your current pricing for an additional 12 months. Do nothing: when your current term expires, your plan will automatically switch to the new 12-month renewal rate.

when your current term expires, your plan will automatically switch to the new 12-month renewal rate. Renew at expiration for 24 or 48 months: benefit from a lower monthly rate with longer-term commitments. If you wish to retain your existing pricing, you can renew your hosting plan before 1st June 2026. This allows you to secure your current rate while continuing to benefit from all plan improvements. Renewal can be completed in just a few clicks from your Control Panel. By renewing in advance, you can: Lock in your current rate for the duration you choose

for the duration you choose Extend your subscription for up to 4 additional years

Continue benefiting from upgraded features , including additional databases and improved support For long-term projects, renewing now provides cost stability and better visibility on future hosting expenses.

bash Copy <div style="border: 1px solid #fcd34d; background-color: #fffbeb; border-radius: 8px; padding: 20px 24px; margin: 20px 0; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, sans-serif; color: #1f2937; line-height: 1.6; font-style: italic;"> <div style="display: flex; align-items: center; margin-bottom: 12px;"> <span style="font-size: 24px; margin-right: 12px; font-style: normal;">⚠️</span> <h3 style="margin: 0; color: #92400e; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 700; text-transform: uppercase; letter-spacing: 0.5px; font-style: normal;">Important notice</h3> </div> <p style="margin: 0 0 12px 0;"> To roll out this change across a very large number of services and renewals, we had to activate the new offers and their associated pricing <strong>starting May 27</strong> in order to ensure a smooth technical transition. </p> <p style="margin: 0 0 12px 0;"> As a result, some of you may have seen the new pricing displayed at the time of renewal, even though <strong>the previous terms were meant to remain applicable until May 31 inclusive</strong>. We understand the confusion this may have caused and wanted to be fully transparent with you about the situation. </p> <p style="margin: 0;"> To fully honor our commitment, we have set up an <strong>automatic refund process</strong>. In practical terms, if you renew your offer before June 1, you can complete your order as usual. <strong>The difference compared to the previous pricing will be automatically refunded within 24 hours.</strong> </p> </div>

Previous plan 12-month renewal at the previous rate24-month renewal at the previous rate48-month renewal at the previous rateEquivalent new planNew 12-month renewal rateNew 24-month renewal rateNew 48-month renewal rateStarter - 201619,08 € / 12 months

or 1,59 €/month38,16 € / 24 months

or 1,59 €/month76,32 € / 48 months

or 1,59 €/monthStarter - 202731,08 € / 12 months

or 2,59 €/month47,76 € / 24 months

or 1,99 €/month76,32 € / 48 months

or 1,59 €/monthPersonal - 201639,48 € / 12 months

or 3,29 €/month78,96 € / 24 months

or 3,29 €/month157,92 / 48 months

or 3,99 €/monthPersonal - 202771,88 € / 12 months

or 5,99 €/month107,76 € / 24 months

or 4,49 €/month191,52 € / 48 months

or 3,99 €/monthProfessional - 201679,08 € / 12 months

or 6,59 €/month158,16 € / 24 months

or 6,59 €/month316,32 € / 48 months

or 6,59 €/monthProfessional - 2027119,88 € / 12 months

or 9,99 €/month191,76 € / 24 months

or 7,99 €/month311,52 € / 48 months

or 6,49 €/monthPerformance1 - 2016 131,88 € / 12 months

or 10,99 €/month263,76 € / 24 months

or 10,99 €/month527,52 € / 48 months

or 10,99 €/monthPerformance - 2027239,88 € / 12 months

or 19,99 €/month383,76 € / 24 months

or 15,99 €/month623,52 € / 48 months

or 12,99 €/monthPerformance2 - 2016250,68 € / 12 months

or 20,89 €/month501,36 € / 24 months

or 20,89 €/month1002,72 € / 48 months

or 20,89 €/monthAgency - 2027467,88 € / 12 months

or 38,99 €/month743,76 € / 24 months

or 30,99 €/month1 199,52 € / 48 months

or 24,99 €/monthPerformance3 - 2016356,28 € / 12 months

or 29,69 €/month712,56 € / 24 months

or 29,69 €/month1425,12 € / 48 months

or 29,69 €/monthAgency Plus - 2027695,88 € / 12 months

or 57,99 €/month1 103,76 € / 24 months

or 45,99 €/month1 775,52 € / 48 months

or 36,99 €/monthPerformance4 - 2016448,68 ��€ / 12 months

or 37,39 €/month897,36 € / 24 months

or 37,39 €/month1794,72 € / 48 months

or 37,39 €/monthAgency Max - 2027923,88 € / 12 months

or 76,99 €/month1 463,76 € / 24 months

or 60,99 €/month2 351,52 € / 48 months

or 48,99 €/month All prices in the table above are shown excluding VAT. 5) A redesigned and strengthened support experience For many of you, running a website is more than a hobby. It can generate revenue, support clients, or represent your business online. When an issue occurs, you do not want to simply open a ticket. You expect clear guidance and fast resolution. We have listened to this feedback and are strengthening our support services to be easier to reach, faster to respond, and more helpful when you need expert advice.

Here is how your day-to-day support experience will evolve: Support whenever you need it

We are progressively rolling out 24/7 availability, with expanded contact channels so you can reach us at any time, whether you are launching a new site, managing an urgent issue, or looking for guidance. Faster responses

An improved live chat experience will allow you to connect quickly with our teams and receive clear answers with reduced waiting times. Simplified human interaction

You will be able to call us directly from your browser and request a callback from one of our agents, allowing you to receive assistance in the way that suits you best. Stronger guidance and follow-up

We are adopting a more proactive support approach, focused not only on resolving issues but also on advising you and helping you move your projects forward with confidence. Our objective is straightforward: make it easier and faster for you to get help when you need it. Whether you are launching a new website, managing updates, or troubleshooting an issue, we are continuously investing to deliver a smoother customer experience. These improvements reflect our commitment to supporting both beginners and advanced users with reliable and accessible assistance. They are currently being prepared and will be progressively deployed to ensure quality and stability. 6) Dedicated offers for Partners and Agencies (coming soon) Some customers go beyond managing their own websites. They design, deploy, and resell complete web environments for their clients, including hosting, domain names, email services, and other solutions, sometimes under their own brand. Resellers and agencies often operate across the entire OVHcloud ecosystem and require solutions adapted to multi-client and multi-service environments.

Managing a Web Cloud portfolio typically involves: Coordinating updates across multiple customer environments

across multiple customer environments Ensuring availability and performance across all hosted projects

across all hosted projects Responding quickly when customer services are impacted

when customer services are impacted Optimizing costs and margins across service portfolios We are preparing a dedicated offer designed specifically for these use cases.

This upcoming partner offering will include: Premium and prioritized support with clearer escalation paths for business-critical situations

with clearer escalation paths for business-critical situations Preferential pricing tailored to multi-product portfolios

tailored to multi-product portfolios Management tools designed for agencies to simplify deployment, monitoring, and maintenance across multiple services for your multiple customers. More details will be shared soon. We look forward to developing this offer in collaboration with our partner ecosystem. 7) New features We are continuously improving our Web Hosting platform, and several major enhancements are already underway.