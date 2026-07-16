Elevate your OVHcloud architecture visuals with product icons

OVHcloud uses strong visuals, including product icons, to clearly and effectively explain complex solutions. These icons, designed by our in-house design team, help architects, IT managers, developers, integrators, or consultants organise their ideas, map cloud architectures, and collaborate better with their teams, customers, and partners.

You can find product icons in our Brand Hub , a central repository of OVHcloud graphics. Need a custom icon? This library is packed with options, adapted to your needs, to download and use.

Product icons add visual appeal and clarity to graphics and presentations, among other advantages:

Our product icons are versatile and designed for maximum visual and technical impact, mainly in:

There are over 100 product icons in the OVHcloud library, sorted into Compute , Network , Storage , and many other categories. They represent a broad selection of OVHcloud solutions, making it easy to create custom visual aids that match your specific needs. The main icon categories include:

Tips for using product icons

Here’s how to get the most out of our product icons:

Visual simplicity : don’t cram too much into your visuals; a few key icons should do the trick.

: don’t cram too much into your visuals; a few key icons should do the trick. Accessibility : Pick the right colours and contrast levels to make your media more readable for everyone.

: Pick the right colours and contrast levels to make your media more readable for everyone. Consistency : always use the official OVHcloud icons for a well-balanced brand image .

Documentation and training materials

Generated icons aren’t just useful for architectural design; they are also effective educational and communication resources. No matter your role—trainer, technical writer, product manager, or marketing manager—you can use these icons to present your content plainly and professionally.

Clearer understanding : product icons in well-structured visuals make it easier for users (new and existing), partners, and internal teams to grasp technical concepts.

: product icons in well-structured visuals make it easier for users (new and existing), partners, and internal teams to grasp technical concepts. Highly engaging materials : quality visuals make for better user guides , product overviews , and technical articles , to capture your audience and get your message across.

: quality visuals make for better , , and , to capture your audience and get your message across. Faster training and onboarding : new employees or customers can quickly learn about and navigate the OVHcloud ecosystem and universes, thanks to standardised icons.

: new employees or customers can quickly learn about and navigate the OVHcloud ecosystem and universes, thanks to standardised icons. Strong brand and professional image : incorporating OVHcloud icons into your media elevates its visual appeal, creating a unified and professionallook—aligned with market standards.

From technical presentations to online training and sales pitches, product icons are a universal language that effectively communicate information and showcase OVHcloud’s expertise. Beyond technical charts, icons are also useful in user guides, training materials, technical articles, and marketing presentations.

Conclusion

With product icons, you can organise, document, and structure your work more efficiently, making it resonate every step of the way. Whether you’re sketching out ideas for customers, working with your team, or documenting your projects, product icons make your message sharper and way more memorable.