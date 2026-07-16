Electronic invoicing: why certain data is essential

As of September 1, 2026, electronic invoicing will become effective for all 'companies and associations subject to VAT in France.At OVHcloud, we have chosen to plan ahead for this transition to support our clients as best we can. That’s why we are inviting affected clients to verify or complete certain information in their control panel.'

What’s changing with electronic invoicing

An electronic invoice must meet strict formatting and layout criteria in order to be automatically processed via approved platforms. It therefore requires reliable and up-to-date administrative data.

The objective of this reform is to:

Reduce the risks of errors or VAT fraud

Simplify administrative procedures for businesses

Speed up payment times

Allow better monitoring of financial activity (e-reporting)

'

Two key dates to remember

From 1 September 2026: All relevant businesses and associations must be set up to receive electronic invoices.

Large businesses and medium-sized enterprises must issue their invoices in electronic format.

From 1 September 2027:

This requirement will be extended to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and micro-businesses. '

Start preparing now

To ensure a smooth transition to electronic invoicing, certain information associated with our client accounts must be complete, accurate, and up to date.

To this end, clients will be invited to:

verify or complete the information relating to their organisation

provide their electronic billing address

This information will ensure compliance, as well as ensure that invoices are sent properly in the new format.

If this mandatory legal data is not completed by 1 September, OVHcloud will not be able to issue invoices that comply with the applicable regulatory requirements. As a result:

We will not be able to identify your business as an entity subject to VAT and will have to consider you as a private customerYour invoices will be treated as belonging to a private individual, for which VAT deduction is not applicableAutomated integration into your accounting will not be activated

You would be contravening our general terms and conditions of sale





Verify my information now



'Committed to our clientsElectronic billing will be a major change for all French companies.

At OVHcloud, we are determined to support our clients in their development and growth goals. That’s why we are committed to assisting them in this transition, particularly by sharing the actions that need to be taken ahead of the upcoming changes.

Go further

We invite you to regularly consult official resources to follow the latest information made available by the

General Directorate of Public Finances

.Direction Générale des Finances Publiques.