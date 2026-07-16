<b>Eco Ex 2022: putting your challenges at the heart of our developments</b>
For its 9th edition, OVHcloud’s annual event the Ecosystem Experience (Eco Ex) was held at the legendary Olympia in Paris. The Eco Ex On Stage 2022 keynote, broadcast online, illustrated our four main business themes: innovation, ecosystem, a trusted cloud and a sustainable cloud., écosystème, cloud de confiance et cloud durable.
CEO of OVHcloud Michel Paulin opened by emphasizing how, as Europe’s leading cloud services provider, we continue to innovate and invest in order to better address your challenges. We have developed 30 new services, enriching our database, storage, artificial intelligence, sovereignty and resilience solutions. This way, we can help you develop innovative solutions more quickly, modernise your IT infrastructures and address new uses while offering unbeatable value for money. And this, to allow you to control the evolution of your cloud costs. We are also expanding our international presence to be as close as possible to your markets: in the next two years, we will add 15 new datacentres to our 33 existing datacentres spread across four continents. More and more of you are coming to us from the US and Asian markets, with growth of nearly 80% this year in the US
and
45% in Asia
.
- Our vision for the cloud of tomorrow is based on four strong commitments:1. Continuous InnovationWe innovate to meet your new needs, but also to help you further reduce your costs. Our announcements included:
- new features to further enhance the security of our solutions with IAM and KMSnew
- Bare Metal High Performance and Bare Metal instances solutions;more Object Storage and Block Storage solutions for AI and big data applications
- new highly secure virtual environments with VMware and Nutanixprivate containerisation with
- Tanzu;bespoke cloud solutions
- for the finance, media, space, defence, public and healthcare sectorsprivate la5G for companies that need low-latency, low-cost, high-bandwidth, secure access
- the deployment of infrastructures to host satellite datamore prominence given to quantum
- in our developments pour accueillir les données de nombreux satellites ;
- la place de choix donnée au quantique dans nos développements.
2. A Solid Ecosystem
We have formed a relationship of trust with our communities and with those who, like us, believe in an open, interoperable and reversible cloud. Octave Klaba, founder and chairman of OVHcloud, has also reaffirmed our commitment to making our Public Cloud accessible to the developer community via open source. What’s more, ongoing strategic partnerships are being established with system integrators, which this year saw revenue from these collaborations grow by 20%. The programme will be launched in the United
3. A trusted cloud
Our cloud guarantees the sovereignty of your data, especially if data governance is at stake. We also give you the freedom of choosing your data’s physical location. We promise that we will never use your data, and that we will never run into any conflicts of interest with you. We also guarantee that all our datacentres are compliant with local data management regulations. Our solutions have obtained the highest data security certifications with SecNumCloud in France, and you are protected from extraterritorial laws such
4. A Sustainable Cloud
With over 20 years of industrial innovation, we are pioneering an environmentally-friendly cloud. As a 'result, we use 7 times less water than the industry average thanks to water cooling. In terms of electricity, 80% of our consumption comes from renewable energy sources and we are aiming for 100% low carbon energy by 2025. We are totally transparent about our carbon footprint; We report all of our emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3
), the majority of which come from server consumption. We are also continuing our efforts to reduce this. We are committed to contributing to full-scope Global Net Zero by 2030*. At the same time, we are continuing our investments in industrial innovations such as immersion cooling: effectively dissipating the heat emitted by server components by immersing the machines in a liquid. This will allow us to ensure a minimum level of water and electricity consumption, even in the harshest climate zones. We also practise a circular economy: we dismantle 100% of our servers, then rigorously test all of our components to either give them a second life within OVHcloud, or recycle them. We are committed to achieving zero waste by 2025*' at all our current sites.Following on from the Eco Ex, on 2 February 2023 we are holding our #'VeryTechTrip', a big tech event full of demos, workshops, conferences, and more. Don’t miss this new tech event - register now
!