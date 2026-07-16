Discover the External Secret Operator (ESO) OVHcloud Provider to manage your Kubernetes secrets 🎉

Several months ago, we released the Beta version of the OVHcloud Secret Manager and we guided you how to manage your secrets thanks to the existing External Secret Operator (ESO) Hashicorp Vault provider. As our Secret Manager is now in General Availability, our teams worked on the development of an OVHcloud ESO Provider now available in the ESO v2.3.0 new release 🎉. In this blog post, you will learn how to create a new secret in the OVHcloud Secret Manager and how to manage it within your Kubernetes clusters through the OVHcloud ESO provider. External Secrets Operator (ESO)

The External Secrets Operator (ESO), a CNCF sanbox project since 2022, is a Kubernetes operator that integrates external secret management systems. The operator reads the information from an external APIs and automatically injects the values into a Kubernetes Secret. If the secret changes in the external API, the operator updates the secret in the Kubernetes cluster. The ESO connects to an external Secret Manager, such as OVHcloud, Vault, AWS, or GCP, via a provider configured in a (Cluster)SecretStore. An ExternalSecret resource then specifies which secrets to retrieve. ESO fetches those values and creates a corresponding Kubernetes Secret within the cluster.

For more details, read the ESO official documentation. Prerequisites To be able to use the ESO OVHcloud provider, you need to follow some prerequisites: Have an OVHcloud account

Created an OKMS domain (" 305db938-331f-454d-83a7-3a0a29291661 " for example in this blog post)

" for example in this blog post) Created an IAM local user (" secretmanager-305db938-331f-454d-83a7-3a0a29291661 " for example in this blog post)

" for example in this blog post) Installed the OVHcloud CLI

Have a Kubernetes cluster The ESO OVH provider supports both token and mTLS authentication. In this blog post, we will use the token authentication mode. Please follow the OVHcloud ESO provider guide if you wish to use mTLS authentication mode. Generate a PAT token (For token authentication only) The ESO (Cluster)SecretStore needs the permission to fetch secrets from Secret Manager. If you want to use token autentication, you’ll need a token (PAT). You can use the ovhcloud CLI to do that:

bash Copy PAT_TOKEN=$(ovhcloud iam user token create <iam-local-user-name> --name pat-<iam-local-user-name> --description "PAT secret manager for domain <okms-id>" -o json | jq .details.token | tr -d '"') echo $PAT_TOKEN <your-token>

You should have a result like this:

bash Copy $ PAT_TOKEN=$(ovhcloud iam user token create secretmanager-305db938-331f-454d-83a7-3a0a29291661 --name pat-secretmanager-305db938-331f-454d-83a7-3a0a29291661 --description "PAT secret manager for domain 305db938-331f-454d-83a7-3a0a29291661" -o json | jq .details.token | tr -d '"') 2026/04/07 14:07:45 Final parameters: { "description": "PAT secret manager for domain 305db938-331f-454d-83a7-3a0a29291661", "name": "pat-secretmanager-305db938-331f-454d-83a7-3a0a29291661" } $ echo $PAT_TOKEN eyJhbGciOiJFZERTQSIsImtpZCI6IjgzMkFGNUE5ODg3MzFCMDNGM0EzMTRFMDJFRUJFRjBGNDE5MUY0Q0YiLCJraW5kIjoicGF0IiwidHlwIjoiSldUIn0.eyJ0b2tlbiI6InBBSFh1WE5JdVNHYVpmV3F2OUFzVmJrU3UwR2UySTJrdFU0OGdTZkwyZ1k9In0.-VDbiUf4vNm1KB9qSv7i4sGMCvxs_EuZFAETB-eaOFf3IX8-9m7akN800--ASgXy55_DDFHdy4Z5uSq8lww-Bw

Encode the PAT token in base 64 and save it in an environment variable:

bash Copy export PAT_TOKEN_B64=$(echo -n $PAT_TOKEN | base64) echo $PAT_TOKEN_B64

Retrieve and save the KMS information List the OKMS domains:

bash Copy $ ovhcloud okms list ┌──────────────────────────────────────┬────────��─────┐ │ id │ region │ ├──────────────────────────────────────┼─────────────┤ │ 305db938-331f-454d-83a7-3a0a29291661 │ eu-west-par │ │ xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx │ eu-west-par │ └──────────────────────────────────────┴─────────────┘

Save the KMS endpoint and the OKMS ID in two environment variables. For example:

bash Copy export OKMS_ID="305db938-331f-454d-83a7-3a0a29291661" export KMS_ENDPOINT=$(ovhcloud okms get 305db938-331f-454d-83a7-3a0a29291661 -o json | jq .restEndpoint | xargs)

Create a secret in the Secret Manager In the OVHcloud Control Panel (UI), go to ‘Secret Manager’ section and click on the Create a secret button. Then in order to create a secret ‘prod/eu-west-par/dockerconfigjson’, in the Europe region (France – Paris) eu-west-par, choose this region:

Then, choose the OKMS domain and create"prod/eu-west-par/dockerconfigjson" in the path and fill the content:

Finally, click on the Create button to finalise the creation of the new secret. Install or update the ESO If you'd never installed ESO in your Kubernetes cluster, you can install it via Helm:

bash Copy helm repo add external-secrets https://charts.external-secrets.io helm repo update helm install external-secrets \ external-secrets/external-secrets \ -n external-secrets \ --create-namespace \ --set installCRDs=true

If you already installed it, now you should update it in order to use this new provider:

bash Copy helm upgrade external-secrets external-secrets/external-secrets -n external-secrets

⚠️ In order to use the OVHcloud provider, you need to have a running instance of ESO equals to version 2.3.0 or more.

bash Copy $ helm list -n external-secrets NAME NAMESPACE REVISION UPDATED STATUS CHART APP VERSION external-secrets external-secrets 1 2026-04-13 13:56:29.071329 +0200 CEST deployed external-secrets-2.3.0 v2.3.0

Let's deploy a Secret in Kubernetes using the ESO provider! Deploy a ClusterSecretStore to connect ESO to Secret Manager Set up a ClusterSecretStore to manage synchronization with Secret Manager.

It will use the OVHcloud provider with token authorization mode, and the OKMS endpoint as the backend. Create a clustersecretstore.yaml.template file with the content below:

yaml Copy apiVersion: external-secrets.io/v1 kind: ClusterSecretStore metadata: name: secret-store-ovh spec: provider: ovh: server: "$KMS_ENDPOINT" # for example: "https://eu-west-rbx.okms.ovh.net" okmsid: "$OKMS_ID" # for example: "734b9b45-8b1a-469c-b140-b10bd6540017" auth: token: tokenSecretRef: name: ovh-token namespace: external-secrets key: token --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: ovh-token namespace: external-secrets data: token: $PAT_TOKEN_B64

Generate the clustersecretstore.yaml file from the environment variables you defined:

bash Copy envsubst < clustersecretstore.yaml.template > clustersecretstore.yaml

You should obtain a file filled with the OVHcloud KMS information:

yaml Copy apiVersion: external-secrets.io/v1 kind: ClusterSecretStore metadata: name: secret-store-ovh spec: provider: ovh: server: "https://eu-west-par.okms.ovh.net" # for example: "https://eu-west-rbx.okms.ovh.net" okmsid: "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" # for example: "734b9b45-8b1a-469c-b140-b10bd6540017" auth: token: tokenSecretRef: name: ovh-token namespace: external-secrets key: token --- apiVersion: v1 kind: Secret metadata: name: ovh-token namespace: external-secrets data: token: ZXlK...UJ3

Apply it in your Kubernetes cluster:

bash Copy kubectl apply -f clustersecretstore.yaml

Check:

bash Copy $ kubectl get clustersecretstore.external-secrets.io/secret-store-ovh NAME AGE STATUS CAPABILITIES READY secret-store-ovh 7s Valid ReadWrite True

Create an ExternalSecret Create an externalsecret.yaml file with the content below:

bash Copy apiVersion: external-secrets.io/v1 kind: ExternalSecret metadata: name: docker-config-secret namespace: external-secrets spec: refreshInterval: 30m secretStoreRef: name: secret-store-ovh kind: ClusterSecretStore target: template: type: kubernetes.io/dockerconfigjson data: .dockerconfigjson: "{{ .mysecret | toString }}" name: ovhregistrycred creationPolicy: Owner data: - secretKey: ovhregistrycred remoteRef: key: prod/eu-west-par/dockerconfigjson

Apply it:

bash Copy $ kubectl apply -f externalsecret.yaml externalsecret.external-secrets.io/docker-config-secret created

Check:

bash Copy $ kubectl get externalsecret.external-secrets.io/docker-config-secret -n external-secrets NAME STORETYPE STORE REFRESH INTERVAL STATUS READY LAST SYNC docker-config-secret ClusterSecretStore secret-store-ovh 30m SecretSynced True 4s

After applying this command, it will create a Kubernetes Secret object.

bash Copy $ kubectl get secret ovhregistrycred -n external-secrets NAME TYPE DATA AGE ovhregistrycred kubernetes.io/dockerconfigjson 1 49s