Since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared on the 30th January, we have been carefully observing how the situation has developed across the globe. Today, depending on the guidelines issued by governing healthcare authorities, our company is managing local situations in all regions where we have teams. We are doing this to guarantee our employees’ safety, and also guarantee continuity for your services. We urge everyone to follow the recommendations issued by public organisations, as well as both national and international authorities. Simple acts of prevention, such as following personal hygiene precautions, are an effective way of protecting both yourself and others from infection. We should show solidarity and remain vigilant — together, we will work to find solutions for confronting this unprecedented global crisis.

Guaranteeing health and safety for all employees - an OVHcloud priority As soon as the WHO classified COVID-19 as an epidemic, we began reinforcing prevention measures. We suspended business travel, and raised awareness of personal hygiene and safety precautions in our sites. To protect ourselves and other citizens, we took the decision to make everyone work from home (excluding datacentre and factory employees), across all of OVHcloud’s sites worldwide. All of our sites will be closed this week, apart from our production site (which we have changed the shifts for, to keep employee interaction to a strict minimum) and datacentres. We are aware that by protecting our employees, we are doing our part to prevent the virus from spreading on a larger scale. Ensuring service continuity for our customers

Our teams are making every effort to support you under the best conditions. As a consequence, we are deploying business continuity plans. Our priority is to ensure a high-quality operational service, which is essential for all of our customers’ activity — both for your business, and also on a more strategic, national scale. We intend to apply this worldwide, wherever we have a presence. Our customer support team are also working remotely from home, and will be available to answer support requests as usual. This system — which has already been in effect for 2 weeks in Italy — has now been deployed across all countries with no impact on service quality. We are also protecting employees in our datacentres, with prevention measures reinforced on-site. Today, all datacentre and server maintenance operations can be carried out as usual. Our infrastructure is able to absorb 20Tbps bandwidth, and for this reason, we do not believe that this crisis will impact the quality of service we offer you. We are working in close contact with our suppliers, and we do not expect to experience any provisioning issues for future deliveries required for producing our own servers. “OVHcloud’s teams are working exceptionally,” explains Michel Paulin. Taking part in the effort: open-solidarity

To combat this healthcare crisis, many companies are working in solidarity with one another, to offer remote working, collaboration and healthcare hosting solutions. Given the gravity of the situation and the self-isolation required in many countries, we can expect these solutions to be in very high demand. Concepts like helping one another and working together as a community are fundamental values of OVHcloud, and they are put into action by our founder — Octave Klaba — and CEO Michel Paulin. As a result, OVHcloud has decided to do everything it can to offer free infrastructures without any commitment period for the duration of the COVID-19 crisis. The aim of this is to help and support traffic spikes for websites that fall within these business sectors. Websites and infrastructures receiving free service will also benefit from the same level of maintenance and support.

“#Open_solidarity. This initiative is a collective, open act of digital solidarity — the aim of which is to make reliable tech solutions more widely available by offering them for free on OVHcloud infrastructures. To do this, OVHcloud is delivering web-cloud, bare metal, private cloud and public cloud solutions free of charge for the entire duration of the crisis — and this is for software publishers, start-ups and public service providers. This way, they can also offer free remote working, communication, healthcare and other solutions to SMEs and individuals.” Michel Paulin, CEO OVHcloud