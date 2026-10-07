OVHcloud becomes a CNCF Platinum Member

With this upgrade, OVHcloud becomes the only cloud provider headquartered in Europe to reach CNCF’s highest membership tier . We are also one of only three European-headquartered companies among the 19 CNCF Platinum Members , alongside global cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle.

For us, becoming a Platinum Member means taking a more active role in the technologies and communities that shape the future of cloud infrastructure.

This new level of membership reflects something we have been doing for many years: contributing to open source projects, building on open standards, and working with the cloud native community to make infrastructure more open, interoperable, and portable.

We are proud to announce that OVHcloud has become a CNCF Platinum Member 🎉.

What is the CNCF?

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is a nonprofit organization, part of the Linux Foundation, that hosts and supports some of the most important open source projects in cloud native computing, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy.

One of the CNCF's key roles is to provide a neutral home for these projects. They are developed and governed by open communities rather than by a single vendor. This helps foster open standards, interoperability, and portability across cloud environments.

With nearly 800 members and more than 200 startups, the CNCF brings together developers, vendors, and users around the technologies shaping cloud native infrastructure.

You can explore the CNCF projects and the broader cloud native ecosystem in the CNCF Landscape .

From OpenStack to Kubernetes and beyond

Open source has been part of OVHcloud's DNA for more than a decade.

We started using OpenStack in 2012 and joined the OpenStack Foundation in 2014. Since then, our involvement in open infrastructure has continued to grow.

As Kubernetes became a fundamental building block for modern applications, we invested in the ecosystem around it. Our Managed Kubernetes Service runs thousands of production clusters across 20 public cloud regions, using Kubernetes and Cilium to provide networking, observability, and security at scale.

Our experience running Cilium at this scale is detailed in this CNCF case study .

Running these technologies in production also means contributing to the projects we depend on.

In 2020, OVHcloud engineers contributed a Kubernetes Operator to Harbor, the CNCF-graduated container registry project. Our engineers also became maintainers, helping bring Kubernetes-native lifecycle management to Harbor .

This is the kind of open source involvement we value: not only consuming technologies, but contributing code, sharing experience from production, and working together with the wider community.

Bringing cloud native and AI together

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is a nonprofit organization, part of the Linux Foundation, that hosts and supports some of the most important open source projects in cloud native computing, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy.

One of the CNCF's key roles is to provide a neutral home for these projects. They are developed and governed by open communities rather than by a single vendor. This helps foster open standards, interoperability, and portability across cloud environments.

With nearly 800 members and more than 200 startups, the CNCF brings together developers, vendors, and users around the technologies shaping cloud native infrastructure.

You can explore the CNCF projects and the broader cloud native ecosystem in the CNCF Landscape .

From OpenStack to Kubernetes and beyond

Open source has been part of OVHcloud's DNA for more than a decade.

We started using OpenStack in 2012 and joined the OpenStack Foundation in 2014. Since then, our involvement in open infrastructure has continued to grow.

As Kubernetes became a fundamental building block for modern applications, we invested in the ecosystem around it. Our Managed Kubernetes Service runs thousands of production clusters across 20 public cloud regions, using Kubernetes and Cilium to provide networking, observability, and security at scale.

Our experience running Cilium at this scale is detailed in this CNCF case study .

Running these technologies in production also means contributing to the projects we depend on.

In 2020, OVHcloud engineers contributed a Kubernetes Operator to Harbor, the CNCF-graduated container registry project. Our engineers also became maintainers, helping bring Kubernetes-native lifecycle management to Harbor .

This is the kind of open source involvement we value: not only consuming technologies, but contributing code, sharing experience from production, and working together with the wider community.