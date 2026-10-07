OVHcloud becomes a CNCF Platinum Member
We are proud to announce that OVHcloud has become a CNCF Platinum Member 🎉.
This new level of membership reflects something we have been doing for many years: contributing to open source projects, building on open standards, and working with the cloud native community to make infrastructure more open, interoperable, and portable.
For us, becoming a Platinum Member means taking a more active role in the technologies and communities that shape the future of cloud infrastructure.
With this upgrade, OVHcloud becomes the only cloud provider headquartered in Europe to reach CNCF’s highest membership tier. We are also one of only three European-headquartered companies among the 19 CNCF Platinum Members, alongside global cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Oracle.
What is the CNCF?
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is a nonprofit organization, part of the Linux Foundation, that hosts and supports some of the most important open source projects in cloud native computing, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy.
One of the CNCF's key roles is to provide a neutral home for these projects. They are developed and governed by open communities rather than by a single vendor. This helps foster open standards, interoperability, and portability across cloud environments.
With nearly 800 members and more than 200 startups, the CNCF brings together developers, vendors, and users around the technologies shaping cloud native infrastructure.
You can explore the CNCF projects and the broader cloud native ecosystem in the CNCF Landscape.
From OpenStack to Kubernetes and beyond
Open source has been part of OVHcloud's DNA for more than a decade.
We started using OpenStack in 2012 and joined the OpenStack Foundation in 2014. Since then, our involvement in open infrastructure has continued to grow.
As Kubernetes became a fundamental building block for modern applications, we invested in the ecosystem around it. Our Managed Kubernetes Service runs thousands of production clusters across 20 public cloud regions, using Kubernetes and Cilium to provide networking, observability, and security at scale.
Our experience running Cilium at this scale is detailed in this CNCF case study.
Running these technologies in production also means contributing to the projects we depend on.
In 2020, OVHcloud engineers contributed a Kubernetes Operator to Harbor, the CNCF-graduated container registry project. Our engineers also became maintainers, helping bring Kubernetes-native lifecycle management to Harbor.
This is the kind of open source involvement we value: not only consuming technologies, but contributing code, sharing experience from production, and working together with the wider community.
Bringing cloud native and AI together
The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) is a nonprofit organization, part of the Linux Foundation, that hosts and supports some of the most important open source projects in cloud native computing, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy.
One of the CNCF's key roles is to provide a neutral home for these projects. They are developed and governed by open communities rather than by a single vendor. This helps foster open standards, interoperability, and portability across cloud environments.
With nearly 800 members and more than 200 startups, the CNCF brings together developers, vendors, and users around the technologies shaping cloud native infrastructure.
You can explore the CNCF projects and the broader cloud native ecosystem in the CNCF Landscape.
From OpenStack to Kubernetes and beyond
Open source has been part of OVHcloud's DNA for more than a decade.
We started using OpenStack in 2012 and joined the OpenStack Foundation in 2014. Since then, our involvement in open infrastructure has continued to grow.
As Kubernetes became a fundamental building block for modern applications, we invested in the ecosystem around it. Our Managed Kubernetes Service runs thousands of production clusters across 20 public cloud regions, using Kubernetes and Cilium to provide networking, observability, and security at scale.
Our experience running Cilium at this scale is detailed in this CNCF case study.
Running these technologies in production also means contributing to the projects we depend on.
In 2020, OVHcloud engineers contributed a Kubernetes Operator to Harbor, the CNCF-graduated container registry project. Our engineers also became maintainers, helping bring Kubernetes-native lifecycle management to Harbor.
This is the kind of open source involvement we value: not only consuming technologies, but contributing code, sharing experience from production, and working together with the wider community.
Bringing cloud native and AI together
The cloud native ecosystem is also evolving rapidly as AI workloads become increasingly important.
In March 2026, OVHcloud AI Deploy and Managed Kubernetes Service achieved Kubernetes AI Conformance through the CNCF Kubernetes AI Conformance Program.
The program provides a common baseline for running AI and machine learning workloads reliably on Kubernetes. For us, participating in this initiative is another way to support interoperability, and help make Kubernetes a strong foundation for the next generation of workloads.
We believe that AI infrastructure should not mean giving up the principles that made cloud native successful: open technologies, portability, interoperability, and a strong community.
A bigger role in the CNCF community
Becoming a CNCF Platinum Member gives OVHcloud the opportunity to deepen this involvement.
We want to contribute not only through the technologies we operate, but also through engineering, community participation, and the discussions around open standards and governance.
As cloud native and AI increasingly converge, these principles become even more important.
Organizations should be able to choose where and how they run their workloads without being forced into a single technology stack or cloud ecosystem.
Our goal is simple: help build an open cloud where customers retain control over their data and technology choices, and where open source and open standards remain at the core of innovation.
We look forward to continuing this work with the CNCF community.
A seat at the table
Becoming a CNCF Platinum Member also means joining the CNCF Governing Board, the body that helps guide the foundation and its strategic direction.
OVHcloud is already represented on the Governing Board by Yaniv Fdida, Chief Product and Technology Officer, who represents OVHcloud as a Platinum Member.
This gives us an even stronger opportunity to contribute to the direction of the cloud native ecosystem and to help shape the future of the technologies and communities we rely on every day.
Meet us at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America
Our commitment to the cloud native community also means sharing what we learn from working with these technologies in production.
If you are attending KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2026, come and meet us in November in Salt Lake City.
Aurélie Vache, Developer Advocate at OVHcloud & CNCF Ambassador, will be presenting:
“I Packaged My Application in a Container Image, and Now What?”
November 10, 12:20–12:50 PM
Hyatt Regency | Level 4 | Regency Ballroom B-D
Building a container image and pushing it to a registry is only the beginning. In this session, Aurélie will walk through practical software supply chain security practices, from generating SBOMs to vulnerability analysis, VEX, attestations, signing images, and automation in CI/CD pipelines.
And that's not all.
On Wednesday, November 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, join Aurélie and the OVHcloud team for an evening of Kubernetes talk, drinks, and community, just a one-minute walk from the Salt Palace Convention Center.
There will be a short discussion, plenty of time to meet fellow Kubernetes and cloud native enthusiasts, and some OVHcloud swag, including copies of “Understanding Kubernetes in a Visual Way.” Registration is required and the exact location will be shared with registered attendees.
Hope to see you there!
And if you are coming to KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2027, in March in Barcelona, we’ll be there too ;-).