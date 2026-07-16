An upgraded user experience for our Public Cloud Databases and Analytics services !

We’re thrilled to share the amazing updates we’ve made to the Control Panel UI. These updates improve browsing Public Cloud Managed Databases and Analytics, so you can have a smooth and full experience.

We've revamped our interface by rewriting the code and redesigning APIs for faster response times and less front-end processing. We've also added skeleton screens to provide a preview of the page before it fully loads. Connection pooling has been integrated to cache information and speed up Control Panel webpage loading.

New control panel features

You now have access to these features:

Service health status : check the health of your service in the Control Panel, and view the status of your CPU, storage, and RAM using health indicators.

: check the health of your service in the Control Panel, and view the status of your CPU, storage, and RAM using health indicators. DB service downgrade : downgrade all engines via the Control Panel except MongoDB (this feature was previously only available via API/CLI).

: downgrade all engines via the Control Panel except MongoDB (this feature was previously only available via API/CLI). Maintenance : view all maintenance operations and schedule them as needed.

: view all maintenance operations and schedule them as needed. User permissions : edit the permissions of an existing user (this feature was previously only available via API/CLI)

: edit the permissions of an existing user (this feature was previously only available via API/CLI) Authorised IP : add IPs to an approved list as a part of the service's initial configuration (this feature was previously only available via API/CLI).

Easier location

The IP management and service upgrade features are now in the new ‘Configuration’ tab instead of the ‘General Information’ tab.