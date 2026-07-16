An OVHcloud Summit with a purpose
This year OVHcloud celebrates the 20th anniversary of its ecosystem.
For 20 years, we thrive to change the world in our own way by turning data revolution into a progress for all. Everyday we thrive for empowering our customers and partners by making the cloud accessible to all, collaborating for a more open cloud, in short: by freeing up the cloud.
For this 20th anniversary, we wanted to create an OVHcloud Summit that looks like us, an OVHcloud Summit with a positive impact on the community.
Thus, we decided to donate all the equipment used to set up the stands to a charity. The organization we chose is AssoAurore whose teams host, care for and accompany more than 37,000 people in precarious or exclusion situations towards social and professional integration.
The Phenix association, which fights against food waste, has recovered all the unopened food and distributed it throughout its network.
These small actions allow us to contribute to a better world, by encouraging a more responsible approach of event management.