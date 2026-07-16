An OVHcloud Summit with a purpose



For 20 years, we thrive to change the world in our own way by turning data revolution into a progress for all. Everyday we thrive for empowering our customers and partners by making the cloud accessible to all, collaborating for a more open cloud, in short: by freeing up the cloud.

For this 20th anniversary, we wanted to create an OVHcloud Summit that looks like us, an OVHcloud Summit with a positive impact on the community.