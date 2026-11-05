A new feature's being delivered? We still need to ensure that everything else continues to function and meet clients' needs, because features are often interdependent. No need to worry: someone (or rather a team) is on-hand, keeping a close eye on these things: QA (quality assurance). Not many people are familiar with this profession, which is all about meticulousness and which artificial intelligence has profoundly transformed. At OVHcloud, it only took a year for AI to redefine the QA role, with far more tests and human work now refocused on analysis. Take a look behind the scenes of this change, with supporting figures and limitations.

Before AI: primarily manual checks

The final check before going live

The role of a QA is to ensure that the delivery of a feature provides what is expected, without compromising existing features, before it is made available to users.

In concrete terms, no code modifications are deployed directly into production. First, they go through a test environment, then through a pre-production environment that reproduces real-life conditions. At each of these stages, we need to verify that the interface is displayed correctly, that forms are validated, and that the order journey consistently works properly. It is QA who take care of this mission, forming the junction between the product teams who deliver and the users who expect a reliable service.

Approximately 450 tests rerun manually

A year ago, this work still relied largely on manual checks. The team had a framework of approximately 450 tests for certain applications, executed one by one, on each environment (test, pre-production, production). Each test therefore had to be re-run three times for each major delivery.

This was time-consuming and mechanically limited test coverage. Unable to control everything, we had to prioritise the most critical scenarios and accept leaving some blind spots. Quality was therefore factored into the time available.

The AI turning point

Three agents, three roles

The major change came from specialised AI agents, set up by the team and integrated daily into its development environment.

Each of the three main agents takes on a unique job. The first develops test content, which specifies the checks to be carried out, their order and the limit cases to cover. The second writes the corresponding automated test in Playwright, a tool that controls a browser to reproduce a user's actions. Finally, the third corrects any existing tests that fail.

Each agent follows a set of rules that the team refines over the months. This framework is just as important as the technology. A well-configured agent produces a usable result, whereas imprecise instructions yield contents or a test that appears correct but proves unusable in practice.

A skill for migrations

The OVHcloud control panel is regularly updated and each new version can modify the layout of the interface. For tests, these migrations therefore represent a significant task, which requires reviewing existing ones, discarding what is no longer relevant and rewriting the rest.

To structure this exercise, the team have designed a skill, that is to say a set of reusable instructions that the AI applies as soon as it identifies a migration request. The QA first evaluates the relevance of each test with regard to the new version. When the test is worth keeping, the agents take over to produce the Contents and then the adapted test. The latest migration therefore went much more smoothly than the previous one.

Thousands of tests every day

Today, nearly 3,000 tests are executed twice a day across the European scope, just for the new version of the control panel (currently in the beta phase). On top of these scheduled executions are those triggered by each and every code edit proposed by a developer, limited to the tests associated with the impacted perimeter. Beyond Europe, the system also covers Canada and the United States. As a sign of this ramp-up, the team have added more than 1,300 new tests in some months.

Analysing the error rather than searching for it

The automation has reversed the logic of the work. The tests run autonomously and a report lists any failures after each run: manual checks are becoming the exception.

Now, the main task is sorting the results. Faced with a failed test, the QA must determine whether it is a transient technical incident, a test that has become obsolete, or a genuine defect to be reported to the product team. The challenge is no longer to detect the error, but rather to understand its origin.

Take the example of a grey button. If the test expects an exact colour code and the button's shade changes slightly, the test fails. Replacing the old code with the new one would allow the test to be passed again, to "turn green again" in QA jargon, but only until the next shade adjustment. Checking instead that the button displays a shade of grey makes the test more robust over time, while still letting it fail if the button actually changes colour.

Behind this adjustment lies a fundamental question regarding test strategy. How strict should a test be to remain useful without becoming fragile? AI can propose a solution, but the final decision rests with the QA.

The proportion of successful tests is now around 95%, compared to 65 to 70% earlier in the year during the implementation of the current test strategy. According to the team, a failed test today most often signals a real problem rather than a design error in the test.

Mastering the tool is no longer enough

This evolution required the acquisition of new skills. QA engineers now manage a shared code repository, and review and validate modification proposals (pull requests). They work with the same tools as developers, without taking on their role.

Moreover, AI itself has accompanied this learning process, with everyone using it to assimilate a concept or syntax at their own pace and according to their needs. However, one rule has become essential: "You don't just need to master the tool, you need to master the AI, [...] it is a time-saver for the work, but you need to take the time to challenge it", summarises Céline Chapalain, a member of the QA team.

An AI model is effectively non-deterministic. Submitted twice, the same question can lead to two different answers. It is therefore necessary to take a critical look, to verify each production and to discard poorly constructed proposals. Students at a recent hackathon applied this same principle, since every fix proposed by the AI was subject to systematic human review.

This upskilling did not happen in isolation. Faced with new tools and very real apprehension, collective support played a decisive role. Sébastien Debrauwere, QA team manager at OVHcloud, illustrates this with an analogy borrowed from rugby: "A player is worth nothing without the other 14."

Attention: a resource that needs to be preserved

This review wouldn't be complete without mentioning its limitations. The team does point out a matter of concern that does not relate to the technology itself, but to the organisation of the work that it creates.

AI works in the background, which means multiple tasks can be carried out simultaneously. While an analysis is running, the QA opens a second subject, then a third, before returning to the first. Working time is fragmented and some team members mention particularly gruelling ends to the day. This pace leads to heavy demands on concentration, regardless of everyone's experience.

The risk lies in the time devoted to reflection, which tends to decrease. This is the criticism often levelled at vibe coding, a practice that consists of producing code intuitively by delegating design to AI. Fast and accessible, this approach offers fewer guarantees regarding quality. Yet it is precisely this time for reflection that constitutes the value of QA, whether it is a matter of considering all possible cases or favouring a range of values rather than a fixed value, as in the example of the grey button. This observation also goes beyond the scope of QA, since other stakeholders, particularly in cybersecurity, are questioning the challenges and limitations of AI.

The QA profession is evolving without disappearing

In one year, the face of the QA role at OVHcloud has changed. The number of tests has increased significantly and their execution is automated. The work of QA teams has been refocused on what the machine cannot decide, whether it concerns the test strategy, the analysis of failures or the choice of what deserves to be verified. Their technical skills have broadened and the preservation of concentration has become a collective concern.

And what does the future hold? The QA team entrusts a growing portion of its work to AI agents capable of exploring the application, generating tests, adapting them when the interface evolves and tracking anomalies. It also wants to integrate tests earlier in the development cycle, so that a developer who proposes a code modification sees the results of tests simulating a complete user journey displayed. The objective is to provide them with an increasing number of tools to identify problems before their modification is integrated into the main code.

If you're interested in these changes, listen to how a Product Manager has found the arrival of AI.