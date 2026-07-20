OVHcloud Blog

Discover our latest analyses, in-depth technical articles, and innovations. Get the latest on cloud computing trends, product updates, and best practices from our engineering teams and partners worldwide.

Latest articles from “Engineering”

The Bastion - Part 1: Genesis

The Bastion - Part 1: Genesis

EngineeringStéphane Lesimple03/06/2020
How do we deploy cloud-ready images on bare metal servers

How do we deploy cloud-ready images on bare metal servers

EngineeringJérémy Collin26/05/2020
A journey into the wondrous land of Machine Learning, or "Did I get ripped off?" (Part 1)

A journey into the wondrous land of Machine Learning, or "Did I get ripped off?" (Part 1)

EngineeringGuillaume Ruty17/04/2020
Agile Telemetry at OVHcloud - Part 3: Micro Vision

Agile Telemetry at OVHcloud - Part 3: Micro Vision

EngineeringJeremy Hennart10/04/2020
Explaining slow queries to my manager

Explaining slow queries to my manager

EngineeringWilfried Roset13/03/2020
Agile Telemetry at OVHcloud - Part 2: Macro Vision

Agile Telemetry at OVHcloud - Part 2: Macro Vision

EngineeringJeremy Hennart28/02/2020
Introducing Director – a tool to build your Celery workflows

Introducing Director – a tool to build your Celery workflows

EngineeringNicolas Crocfer26/02/2020
Jerem: An Agile Bot

Jerem: An Agile Bot

EngineeringAurélien Hébert21/02/2020
CVE-2017-9841: What is it, and how do we protect our customers?

CVE-2017-9841: What is it, and how do we protect our customers?

EngineeringArnaud Fouillen19/02/2020