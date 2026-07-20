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🎙️ Tranches de Tech #30 - Makers de père en fils
Stéphane Philippart05/07/20261 min de lecture
Invité : Sylvain Gougouzian
- Bluesky : @gouz.dev
- LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/gouz
🗓️ Date d’enregistrement : 30 juin 2026
👤 Présentation de Sylvain – ⏱️ 1″
📰 News Techs
🤖 Intelligence Artificielle – ⏱️ 56″03
Home assistant x OVHcloud AI Endpoints
https://rc.home-assistant.io/integrations/ovhcloud_ai_endpoints
The pressure
https://daniel.haxx.se/blog/2026/05/26/the-pressure/
La Norvège va interdire les chatbots IA aux écoliers
- https://next.ink/243458/la-norvege-va-interdire-les-chatbots-ia-aux-ecoliers/
- https://youtu.be/4xq6bVbS-Pw?si=bgIwiPNvJpZrMIzT
- https://youtu.be/M8QM4klrGcM?si=w7slhdu9TVyNcomw
GitHub Copilot is moving to usage-based billing
https://github.blog/news-insights/company-news/github-copilot-is-moving-to-usage-based-billing/
Is AI profitable yet?
NVIDIA announced NVCF
http://github.com/nvidia/nvcf
Le gouvernement américain interdit Fable 5 et Mythos 5 a tout non américain dans le monde
https://www.anthropic.com/news/fable-mythos-access
OpenAI acquires Ona (ex Gitpod)
https://twitter.com/i/status/2065572964062666976
☁️ Cloud – ⏱️ 1h27″40
Terraform S3 state locking with OVHcloud Object Storage
https://blog.ovhcloud.com/terraform-s3-state-locking-ovhcloud-object-storage/
🔐 Sécurité – ⏱️ 1h30″
Secure Image Signing with Cosign and OVHcloud KMS
https://blog.ovhcloud.com/secure-image-signing-cosign-ovhcloud-kms/
🎤 Conférences / meetup – ⏱️ 1h32″43
💡 Retrouvez l’ensemble des autres épisodes ici : https://smartlink.ausha.co/tranches-de-tech 💡