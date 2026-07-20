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🎙️ Tranches de Tech #30 - Makers de père en fils

Stéphane Philippart05/07/20261 min de lecture
Podcast,Tranches de Tech
🎙️ Tranches de Tech #30 - Makers de père en fils

Invité : Sylvain Gougouzian

🗓️ Date d’enregistrement : 30 juin 2026

🎧 Lien vers l’épisode

👤 Présentation de Sylvain – ⏱️ 1″

📰 News Techs 

🤖 Intelligence Artificielle – ⏱️ 56″03

Home assistant x OVHcloud AI Endpoints

https://rc.home-assistant.io/integrations/ovhcloud_ai_endpoints

The pressure

https://daniel.haxx.se/blog/2026/05/26/the-pressure/

La Norvège va interdire les chatbots IA aux écoliers
GitHub Copilot is moving to usage-based billing

https://github.blog/news-insights/company-news/github-copilot-is-moving-to-usage-based-billing/

Is AI profitable yet?

https://isaiprofitable.com

NVIDIA announced NVCF

http://github.com/nvidia/nvcf

Le gouvernement américain interdit Fable 5 et Mythos 5 a tout non américain dans le monde

https://www.anthropic.com/news/fable-mythos-access

OpenAI acquires Ona (ex Gitpod)

https://twitter.com/i/status/2065572964062666976

☁️ Cloud – ⏱️ 1h27″40

Terraform S3 state locking with OVHcloud Object Storage

https://blog.ovhcloud.com/terraform-s3-state-locking-ovhcloud-object-storage/

🔐 Sécurité – ⏱️ 1h30″

Secure Image Signing with Cosign and OVHcloud KMS

https://blog.ovhcloud.com/secure-image-signing-cosign-ovhcloud-kms/

🎤 Conférences / meetup – ⏱️ 1h32″43

💡 Retrouvez l’ensemble des autres épisodes ici : https://smartlink.ausha.co/tranches-de-tech 💡

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