François Sterin Contributor

Francois is Executive VP, Chief Industrial Officer at OVHcloud. In this role, Francois leads the technical infrastructure of OVHcloud from the servers assembly lines to the design , construction and operations of the datacenters globally. Francois joined the OVHcloud adventure 3 years ago in 2017 after 15 years of experience in developing global infrastructure for Telecom and Internet companies. Francois spent 13 years at Google, to lead the hypergrowth of this platform, early on with the extension of the global network , then mega datacenter sites, and eventually helping those to become 100 % renewable powered.Before that, for 2 years, Francois worked on the Orange group worldwide backbone