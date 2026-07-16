OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “python”
Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project – A spam classifier with FastAPI (Part 3)
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton30/12/2022
Deploy a custom Docker image for Data Science project – Streamlit app for EDA and interactive prediction (Part 2)
OVHcloud EngineeringEléa Petton11/10/2022
OpenAPI with Python — a state of the art and our latest contribution
GeneralFrançois Magimel05/02/2021
Doing BIG automation with Celery
GeneralBartosz Rabiega06/03/2020
Introducing Director – a tool to build your Celery workflows
GeneralNicolas Crocfer26/02/2020