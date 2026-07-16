OVHcloud Blog

Articles with the tag “Innovation”
Byzaneo and OVHcloud: DevOps agility combined with the power of the cloud
OVHcloud Partner ProgramBaptiste Casnedi15/07/2021
Open Innovation: a collaborative cornerstone of our open cloud
GeneralMiroslaw Klaba17/12/2020
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption – Part II
GeneralAli Chehade17/12/2019
How our Public Cloud instances benefit from NVMe architecture
GeneralJean-daniel Bonnetot12/12/2019
Water cooling: from innovation to disruption - Part I
GeneralAli Chehade09/12/2019
Academics and OVH: an AI-centric collaboration
GeneralLaurent Parmentier30/08/2019
Prescience: Introducing OVH’s Machine Learning Platform
GeneralChristophe Rannou26/04/2019