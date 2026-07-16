Why do we put SPF, DKIM and DMARC standards in place to protect your business?

Every year, more and more individuals and businesses fall victim to phishing, identity theft and other email-related attacks. Small, medium and large companies get targeted, and the consequences can sometimes be disastrous. To protect customers against cyberattacks, our OVHcloud email solutions include Sender Policy Framework (SPF), Domain Keys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Compliance (DMARC) [C1] protocols as standard. In addition to improved security, these standards bring many advantages, such as improved email deliverability.

Find out how implementing SPF, DKIM and DMARC standards helps protect your business.

Why use SPF, DKIM and DMARC

Identity theft, phishing and ransomware are becoming increasingly common. Since emails remain one of the most widely-used formats for this type of cyberattack, your business will inevitably come across this type of nuisance sooner or later. Without protection, the consequences may be huge for your business:

data theft

demands for a ransom

Identity theft of your customers or suppliers

damage to your brand image and domain names

SPF, DKIM and DMARC remain the most widely used solutions to protect your email system against these threats. Installing these protocols on your email servers will also greatly increase your legitimacy when you send emails, proving your identity to your recipients and greatly improving your deliverability.

What is SPF?

The Sender Policy Framework (SPF) is a standard for linking a domain name to the sender’s address, thus reducing the risk of spoofing. With SPF, you can set the IP addresses authorised to send emails for the domain in question.

How does SPF work?

SPF works in part as a “trusted list” for emails.

As the owner of a domain name, you can specify which email servers are allowed to send emails on your behalf. When a recipient receives an email, they can check the list to ensure that the sender is authorised by the domain to send emails on their behalf.

In short, SPF helps ensure that only legitimate email servers are allowed to use a specific domain name to send emails.