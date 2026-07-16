The power of partnership as a foundation of driving innovation and sustainable growth

We’ve come a long way from the transactional-only, revenue-above-all partner programs placed low on the list of most organizations’ priorities. In the past, partnerships were an afterthought and only input factor of revenue generation, but not in the center in driving innovation and decision-making. This makes a lot of sense since partner programs were centered around transactional models and lead generation only. Throughout the mass adoption of the internet in the late 90s companies expanded technology’s reach and accelerated sales like never before. As technology evolved into cloud environments and ‘born-in-the cloud companies’, the partnership channel evolved with it, expanding its definition. The modern-day partnership is really an umbrella centering around solutions and services. Partners can take many forms including resellers, integrators, MSP’s, influencers, and more. In today’s complex solution and services-based environment, most companies are undergoing a major paradigm shift that puts partners right at the heart of their business model. The reason is that only a well-diversified ecosystem of loyal partners can fulfill the complex requirements of customers expanding beyond the IT department than any one company could manage on their own. However, today Partner ecosystems are a major success factor. In some cases, it may even be the biggest one.

Making the case for a Partner-centric organization As a result, there is no question that a strong and vibrant Partner ecosystem is needed for a company like OVHcloud to be successful in market. In order to achieve that, OVHcloud — and its partners — are jointly involved in all stages of the customer lifecycle. OVHcloud’s main objective is to help our customers bring their ideas to life. To do this, we offer them the freedom to build their most ambitious projects in a secure, compliant and sustainable cloud environment. OVHcloud wants its partners to play a primary role in achieving this objective, and it’s the partners who contribute to innovation development. Innovation. Creativity. Transformation. In becoming a partner-centric company, it’s imperative in embedding partnering into everything we do at OVHcloud. Further along to cultivate innovation, it is important to have a good network of thriving Partners. Shared innovation at OVHcloud reflects how much we value openness and transparency. Our core values are trust, which helps us build solutions together, passion, which inspires dedication, teamwork with our partners, disruption to innovate and think outside the box, and responsibility, since we always hold responsibility for our actions. The same applies to industry-specific solutions. In every single industry, we want to go partner led. We want to make sure that we complete our cloud approach with partners, because we realize that we cannot do everything on our own. And we really want to offer the best of breed for the customer. A partner network allows OVHcloud to help partners innovate and build on top of OVHcloud. OVHcloud brings expertise as a cloud provider, while its partners contribute their own expertise. What does Partner-Centricity mean? Partner-centricity is a journey that evolves over time based on mutual values with the partner ecosystem. Also, it’s all about building long-term partnerships. That’s what we will assess in the following. As a Partner-centric organization we want to put partners and the partner experience first in almost everything we do. The focus is on developing strong and positive relationships within our partner ecosystem. That takes work and dedication, but it’s most certainly worth it. Partnerships in a partner-centric organization achieve an impact far greater than the sum of the individual parts. So, what are the 3 key components we put in focus to build upon? The Path to Partner Centricity

Let’s consider why we put the key components in focus to build a partner-centric program. The initial decision was obviously do we want to be Partner-centric, or just partner-focused? Building a partner-centric organization isn’t easy, and it takes time. It’s an ongoing process and the aphorism clearly is

The Path is the Goal Mahatma Ghandi