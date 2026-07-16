The ins and outs of IPMI

What is IPMI? What's the purpose of IPMI? Why should I care about IPMI? These are all fair questions. In the hosting provider world, IPMI or (Intelligent Platform Management Interface) is thrown around almost as much as "SDDC (Software Defined Data Center)" or "IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)" but what does it mean, and why should you care?

IPMI was created in a cooperative partnership between Intel, Dell, Hewlett Packard, and NEC. Since its creation, it has become an industry standard as an important hardware solution that allows Server Admins to monitor hardware status, log server data, and allow access to the server without having physical access of the server. By accessing a server through IPMI you are granted access to the system’s BIOS, having this access allows you to install or reinstall your own operating system, fix any network misconfigurations, or re enable SSH or RDP access using KVM (Keyboard Video Mouse) access to a server.