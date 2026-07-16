The ins and outs of IPMI
What is IPMI? What's the purpose of IPMI? Why should I care about IPMI? These are all fair questions. In the hosting provider world, IPMI or (Intelligent Platform Management Interface) is thrown around almost as much as "SDDC (Software Defined Data Center)" or "IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)" but what does it mean, and why should you care?
IPMI was created in a cooperative partnership between Intel, Dell, Hewlett Packard, and NEC. Since its creation, it has become an industry standard as an important hardware solution that allows Server Admins to monitor hardware status, log server data, and allow access to the server without having physical access of the server. By accessing a server through IPMI you are granted access to the system’s BIOS, having this access allows you to install or reinstall your own operating system, fix any network misconfigurations, or re enable SSH or RDP access using KVM (Keyboard Video Mouse) access to a server.
By utilizing OVHcloud® infrastructure you will be able to use IPMI and have access to your server's BIOS. This enables you to be an effective server administrator and troubleshoot any issues you may have with your server as well as install any operating system compatible with your server’s components.
At OVHcloud it's important to us that our customers have the freedom and flexibility to innovate solutions to any challenge or problem they see before them; utilizing IPMI is one way we can give our customers such freedom.
To learn more about how to access IPMI from your OVHcloud Manager and how to install an operating system utilizing IPMI please consult the following guides that take you step by step through the process: Getting Started with IPMI, How to Install an OS with IPMI.