Proper measurement matters: imagine two datacentres that draw exactly the same amount of power. On paper, they may look equally efficient. In practice, one can deliver far more usable computing power than the other, because its processors, accelerators, and cooling systems are better matched together. But the consumption figure tells you none of this.

For a long time, it hardly mattered that consumption figures said so little about actual performance. With the rise of artificial intelligence, this has become a strategic question for sustainable datacentres. If datacentres are going to need many times more energy in the coming years, counting consumption is no longer enough. What matters is what you really get out of every kilowatt-hour you put in.

Therefore, anyone who wants to assess the sustainability of IT infrastructure seriously has to shift their focus from input to output. The key question isn’t “How much energy goes in?” but “How much computing power comes out, and how little is lost along the way?”

AI is changing the efficiency equation

The scale is considerable. According to a study by Allianz Trade , the datacentre industry emitted around 286 million tonnes of CO₂ worldwide in 2025, roughly 57% more than earlier estimates had assumed. The German research institute Öko-Institut considers it possible that global electricity consumption by AI datacentres could increase elevenfold between 2023 and 2030.

At the same time, the pressure is growing to measure the industry’s energy and carbon footprint more precisely, and to anchor it in regulation. For businesses, this means that where and how their workloads run is increasingly also a question of their own sustainability performance.

The problem is that traditional metrics fall short when it comes to assessing sustainable datacentres. Datacentre efficiency has typically been described in terms of total energy consumption and capacity figures such as connected load in megawatts. These figures say a lot about how big a site is, but little about how productively it works. It’s a bit like judging a car’s efficiency by the size of its fuel tank.

New metrics: what each joule produces

This means the industry is shifting its perspective: away from pure consumption figures and towards measures that capture the real value delivered per unit of energy.

In high-performance computing, this approach has long been established. The key metric there is FLOPS per watt, which describes how many floating-point operations a system delivers per second for every watt of power it draws. By this measure, two clusters with identical power consumption can perform very differently.

For AI workloads, there are comparable but more specific metrics:

Samples per joule for model training, meaning how many data samples are processed per unit of energy

for model training, meaning how many data samples are processed per unit of energy Tokens per joule for large language model inference, meaning how much output a model generates per unit of energy

These metrics lead to a conclusion that seems counterintuitive at first: a system that draws more power overall can be more efficient than its predecessor. If a new hardware generation delivers significantly more tokens per joule, it’s the more sustainable choice, even if its absolute power draw is higher.

So efficiency doesn’t necessarily come from consuming less. Above all, it comes from getting more out of the same or a moderately higher energy input. And this is where infrastructure comes in.

Infrastructure as a lever: rethinking cooling

Output-based metrics measure how efficiently the IT itself works. Just as important is how much energy and water is lost around the IT (for cooling, power conversion, or lighting). The two levels belong together: a datacentre is only truly efficient when the servers perform well and as little energy as possible is lost outside the IT.

Cooling accounts for the largest share of this overhead. The overhead as a whole can be measured with Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE), which sets a datacentre’s total energy demand against the energy demand of its IT. A value close to 1.0 is considered optimal, because it means almost no energy is used outside the servers.

OVHcloud relies on water cooling, because water can absorb far more heat than air. OVHcloud’s in-house technology works with a closed loop. Direct-to-chip water blocks sit directly on the CPU and GPU, capture heat right at the source, and carry it through the entire datacentre to dry coolers.

How the results compare: