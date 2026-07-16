Why 'radical transparency' should be your gold standard sustainability strategy for datacentres

There’s no doubt that the news headlines about the environment and sustainability topics make for fairly grim reading these days. According to the ONS , June 2023 was recorded as the hottest temperatures for the month in decades. The average weather forecast for the last five and ten years have been the highest set on record. Here are a few tips you can use to build your own effective sustainability strategy.

The most important reason to embrace sustainability is that not doing it will make our world more and more uninhabitable. The datacentre industry has a particular responsibility in terms of global warming. According to ARCEP, the digital world accounts for three to four percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Within these, the cloud accounts for approximately fifteen percent. To compound the matter, a 15MW datacentre uses an average sum of 390,000 gallons of water a day! This may cause profound pressure on local water resources. More sustainable, OVHcloud water-cooled sites can reduce this to around 55,000 gallons.

If we are willing to make significant progress, we’re going to have to be honest about it. And as anyone who works in the construction industry knows, you can't build on shaky foundations.

Trouble with transparency

With the quality improvement disciplines of Kaizen and Six Sigma introduction in 1986, many organisations were able to radically improve their operations. Motorola, for example, saved up over £13bn by using the two methods together. Over half of the Fortune 500 uses elements of each to optimize how they operate.

However, very few – if any – observers shouted about how these organisations had created waste or spent money wrongly prior to adopting new approaches. This is not the case with sustainability.

There’s no doubt that we stand at an urgent and pivotal moment in the course of the world’s approach to sustainability. That said, it's critical to point that a culture of shaming organisations in the process of genuine change is counterproductive. Stern approaches are – of course – necessary for wasteful, inconsiderate organisations that prioritise profit over the environment, but it doesn’t help to heap shame on businesses on their journey to a sustainable future. We need to encourage a culture of change, not embarrassment.

And let’s be honest: being open about sustainability and carbon emissions is not an easy thing. Changing organisations for the better is a complex, political and often expensive journey. If we are to build a sustainable future, we need both an honest, solid foundation and a radical commitment to transparency. Perhaps this is an unfashionable view. But we’re all adults here – we know that change is hard, sustainability is complex, and cloud migrations don’t happen overnight!

Furthermore, a strong sustainability strategy can have many benefits. It can reduce power bills. Re-using old components means not buying new ones. Over a third (38%) of businesses would reject a supplier with a poor (or no) ESG strategy. This tends to show that sustainability can clearly be more than just a cost-centre when done correctly.

So, yes, a culture of frankness and transparency can and will open up uncomfortable areas for improvement but it can also create a virtuous circle of continuous change. It requires a broad bench of business stakeholders to truly examine ‘everything the light touches’ but by breaking it down into discrete boxes, it becomes more manageable.