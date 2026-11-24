Friday night, 27 November, 11 pm

Your next customer is scrolling through deals on their phone, between two open tabs and three unread newsletters. Before reading a single product page, they skim web addresses and click on the ones they trust. That’s where a .shop domain name comes in: before the click even happens, it tells people that you sell. The question is what this extension is really worth, when to choose it over a .co.uk and how to register it without regretting your choice next year. Whether your shop is already up and running or still a project, you’ll find what you need here to decide before the sales peak.

What is a .shop domain name?

A domain name is your address on the web, and its final part, such as .co.uk or .com, is called the extension. The .shop extension is much more recent than these two classics, as it has only existed since 2016. Its registry, the Japanese company GMO Registry, opened it to the public that year, after obtaining it from ICANN, the organisation that coordinates domain names. It is a generic extension, which means it isn’t tied to any country.

No paperwork is needed to get one, because any individual or organisation can register it, wherever they are. It was also designed for every kind of shop, online or on the high street, from the bakery that takes orders to the online retailer that delivers across Europe.

What a .shop address tells your customers

Its first strength fits into four letters everyone understands. On an ad, in a search result or on the poster in your shop window, “myshop.shop” shows that people can buy there before they even click, whereas a .com says nothing about what you do. Amid the dozens of offers competing for attention at the end of the year, this signal helps customers spot you at a glance.

Its second strength is less visible, but it matters just as much. The .com domain name you dreamt of was probably taken long ago, while newer extensions still leave room for short, simple names. You can keep your brand name as it is, with no hyphen or add-on. That’s no small detail, since a short address that’s easy to type is easier to remember, as our tips for choosing a domain name point out.

That said, .shop won’t improve your ranking on Google. The search engine treats new extensions exactly like a .com or a .org, with no bonus or penalty linked to the word they contain. Its effect lies elsewhere, in how your customers perceive you. And that already counts for a lot.

Already online? A .shop for the festive season

Is your shop already running on a .co.uk or a .com? There’s no need to change your address. You can register a .shop as a second domain, then redirect it to your website or to your end-of-year deals page. Your ads, emails and posts then display an address that announces the sale, without changing anything on your site.

This second domain stays useful after the holidays, as you can reuse it for the January sales or your next promotions. It also protects your brand, because once it’s registered in your name, nobody else can take it. The extension’s registry even suggests that established brands move their shop there for good, keeping their original domain for their showcase website.

A tip for Black Friday or Cyber Monday: don’t wait until Thursday evening. Registering the domain only takes a moment, but preparing the landing page and testing the redirect needs some leeway, especially in the week when orders come thick and fast.

No website yet? Aim for Christmas

If you’re starting from scratch, Black Friday comes too soon this year. Christmas, however, is still within reach if you start with a short catalogue, a few well-photographed best-sellers and a simple payment method. On the technical side, the PrestaShop online shop solution can be installed automatically as soon as you order e-commerce hosting , leaving you time for what matters most, your photos and product pages.

Large catalogue, packed schedule? Aim for the January sales instead, because a shop that’s ready will always beat a rushed shop window. Nothing stops you from registering your .shop domain name right now, though, to secure your address and promote it to your in-store customers over the festive season.

.shop, .co.uk or .com: which should you choose?

It all depends on your customers. Do you mainly sell in your town or region? Then .co.uk keeps the edge, because Google treats country-code extensions as a reliable signal of the country a website targets. Your local customers have also long been used to it. As for .com, it speaks mainly to an international audience.

.shop takes the lead when selling is at the heart of your business and you want your address to show it. But you don’t have to choose. For your online shop’s domain name, you can keep your .co.uk as your main address, register a .shop for your campaigns and redirect one to the other. That way, you combine local trust with commercial clarity.

Before you register: three quick checks

Before confirming your order, take the time to make three checks. First, read your future address out to someone close to you, then ask them to write it down: if they hesitate over the spelling, so will your customers. Next, search the UK IPO’s trade mark database to make sure no registered trade mark already uses that name.

Finally, look at the renewal price, not just the first-year price. For a .shop domain name, the gap between the two is significant, and it’s the renewal that will weigh on your budget in the years that follow. Also bear in mind that a domain name displays an address, but it’s the hosting that runs the shop.

Your address before the festive rush

A .shop domain name won’t sell for you. It simply gives your customers one more reason to click, at the very moment when offers are competing for their attention. Whether you add it to your shop for Black Friday or keep it for Christmas, the first step is the same: check the availability of your name as a .shop. To go further and build your shop, OVHcloud web hosting includes your .shop for one year, after which renewal is charged at the extension’s price.



