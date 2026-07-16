ML Serving: a cloud based tool to deploy Machine Learning

Today, we are excited to announce the release of a new Public Cloud product. To speed up and simplify your Machine Learning projects, we are introducing the ML Serving. At OVHcloud, we use multiple Machine Learning models that help decision making; ranging from fighting fraud to enhancing our infrastructure maintenance. In a recent blog post we presented a Machine Learning platform that speeds up model prototyping. One of the key features of the platform is its ability to directly expose prototypes through a reliable web API.

However, for specific use cases - or to explore state of the art ML components - practitioners cannot limit themselves to using this platform alone. These projects, therefore, face one of the main challenges of Machine Learning: evolving from the prototype stage to an actual production grade system, which is reliable and accessible for business applications. To bridge this gap, we developed the ML Serving - a tool for handling the industrialization process. Taking advantage of standard Open Source formats - such as the Tensorflow SavedModel - the ML Serving enables users to easily deploy their models while benefiting from essential features including instrumentation, scalability and model versioning. In this article we introduce the tools key components and features. ML Serving Design The ML Serving was designed to satisfy the following requirements: Ease of use

Model versioning

Deployment strategies

Ease of access

High availability

Reversibility

Security To achieve these goals, we based our design on a microservice architecture relying on a Kubernetes infrastructure. The project is split into two main components: The Serving Runtime: handles the actual model inference.

The Serving Hub: handles model orchestration and management Serving Runtime The Serving Runtime component is stand-alone and aims to address ease of use and ease of access. Thus, its two main tasks are to load models and to expose them. Ease of access We found the simplest way to expose the model was through a HTTP API. It is then easily integrated into any business application. The Serving Runtime provides an API limited to what is essential - an endpoint to describe the model and another to evaluate it. The default API inputs are formatted as JSON tensors. Below is an example of an input payload for the Titanic dataset when evaluating two passengers chances of survival:

json Copy { "fare" : [ [ 7 ], [ 9 ] ], "sex" : [ [ "male" ], [ "female" ] ], "embarked" : [ [ "Q"], ["S" ] ], "pclass" : [ [ "3" ], [ "2" ] ], "age" : [ [ 27 ], [ 38 ] ] }

Tensors are used to address all serving models in a universal way. However, the representation may be difficult to grasp and can be simplified in some cases. In the event of the inference for only one passenger, the JSON looks like this:

json Copy { "fare" : 7, "sex" : "male", "embarked" : "Q", "pclass" :"3", "age" : 27 }

The ML Serving also supports common image formats - such as JPG and PNG. Ease of use Now that we have defined an API, we need to load the models and evaluate them. Models are load based on serialization standards, of which the following are supported: Tensorflow SavedModel

HDF5

ONNX

PMML A dedicated module wrapped in a common interface supports each of these formats. If additional formats were to emerge, or were required, they could easily be added as new modules. By relying solely on standard formats, the system enables reversibility. This means ML practitioners can use these in a variety of languages and libraries outside the Runtime. Flexibility The Serving Runtime can be run directly from the exported model files or from a more flexible entrypoint - a manifest. A manifest is a description of a sequence of several models or evaluators. Using a manifest, users can describe a sequence of evaluators which outputs can be fed directly to subsequent evaluators. In other words, practitioners can combine them in a unique model deployment. A common use case for this kind of combination includes preprocessing of the data based on custom evaluators before feeding the actual model, or tokenizing sentences before evaluating some neural net. This part is still experimental and has proven challenging in terms of maintaining ease of use and reversibility. Still, it will prove essential in some use cases, e.g. tokenization of sentences before evaluating a BERT based model. Serving Hub The Serving Hub component aims to address all production grade requirements: versioning, security, deployment and high availability. Its main tasks are packaging the Serving Runtime with the exported models into a Docker image and then deploying them over a Kubernetes cluster. Globally the component relies heavily on its Kubernetes features. For instance, the Hub does not require a database as all information regarding models and deployments is stored as Kubernetes Custom resources. The Serving Hub exposes two APIs - an authentication API, which secures model access and mangement via JWT tokens, and a second one devoted to model management itself.