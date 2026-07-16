Servers: Revision of Linux Distribution Reinstallation

Dear Customer,

As part of improving and simplifying the use of our products, we are updating the list of Linux distributions available when installing your dedicated servers.

With this in mind, some of your dedicated servers are currently deployed with a Linux distribution which will eventually no longer be available for reinstallation. However, your services will continue to function normally and will be properly supported. Only the reinstallation of the current distribution will no longer be available. In addition, these distributions will no longer be available for installation in the case of an order for an identical server.

Maintenance details

Date & Time: 13/05/2024 9:00 UTC

Impact: permanent unavailability of the current distribution upon reinstallation of your dedicated servers

Services Impacted