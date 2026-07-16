OVHcloud voucher for Guriosity - Artificial Intelligence
Hi Guriosity readers! Here at OVHcloud we are happy to be sponsors of our favorite French tech blog aggregator.
To celebrate this sponsoring, we will be giving some vouchers every week of the month to allow you to discover some of our products.
This week, we are focusing in AI. Like our Jean-Louis Queguiner, Head of AI and Data, says in his latest post, 2021 is going to be the year of 2021, and we believe that our Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning products will play an important role on it. So if you want to start new AI projects requiring GPU power don’t hesitate to try OVHcloud AI Training ! Zero setup, full flexibility, most famous framework provided (Pytorch, Tensorflow, Fast.AI, HuggingFace, ...) and aggressive pricing. In 2021 nothing can stop you for successful AI projects.
And this week, you have no excuse not to test it, because OVHcloud is offering 50 vouchers with 150€ in free credits for Public Cloud. Guriosity readers can redeem their OVHcloud credit by going to OVHcloud Control Panel and add the voucher code
GURIOSITYCLOUD.
Legal notice
This voucher can only be used with new Public Cloud project, and is limited to one voucher per NIC handle (username). When you activate it, you credit your OVHcloud pre-paid account with an amount equivalent to hundreds and fifty euros (€150) excluding VAT. The credit can be used for all new projects created with Public Cloud instances. The credit is used in accordance with the standard pricing applicable and available on the OVHcloud website (including hourly or monthly billing, and Linux or Windows options). To use the service with the vouchers, you need to accept the applicable terms of service listed on the OVHcloud website, unless any SLAs are applied. The activation code for this voucher is valid for project created between January 7th 2021 00h00 and February 6th 2021 à 23h59 (CET) and the voucher will need to be activated when you create a new project in the OVHcloud Control Panel. The credit provided by the voucher on your prepaid OVHcloud account is valid for a duration of one (2) month, and is automatically deducted in full from your next bill. This credit has no monetary value, and thus cannot be exchanged, transferred or refunded. Once the credit has been used up, your account will be debited as normal each time you use the service. For this reason, you need to have a valid payment method saved in the OVHcloud Control Panel. If you would like to cancel this service without incurring any additional fees, you will need to cancel your projects in the OVHcloud Control Panel before your usage exceeds the total credit balance covered by the voucher.