OVHcloud voucher for Guriosity - Artificial Intelligence

Hi Guriosity readers! Here at OVHcloud we are happy to be sponsors of our favorite French tech blog aggregator.

To celebrate this sponsoring, we will be giving some vouchers every week of the month to allow you to discover some of our products.

This week, we are focusing in AI. Like our Jean-Louis Queguiner, Head of AI and Data, says in his latest post, 2021 is going to be the year of 2021, and we believe that our Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning products will play an important role on it. So if you want to start new AI projects requiring GPU power don’t hesitate to try OVHcloud AI Training ! Zero setup, full flexibility, most famous framework provided (Pytorch, Tensorflow, Fast.AI, HuggingFace, ...) and aggressive pricing. In 2021 nothing can stop you for successful AI projects.