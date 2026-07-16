Save Time and drive Growth with effective Deal Registration

“Without a plan, even the most brilliant business can get lost. You need to have goals, create milestones and have a strategy in place to set yourself up for success.”

Deal Registration provides a structured way and plan for our partner ecosystem to register the deals they are working on. The partner can set a timeline, communicate key information, and track the progress as well as setting milestones so that there's alignment and shared benefit between the two parties.

Here are some of the key benefits:

A proactive way to become more aware in regards of the deals, to support and monitor overall partner activity for the highest level of effectiveness to close deals successfully,

It is also a way to establish communication rhythm between our sales and technical teams and the partner - once a deal is registered, you call up to explore the deal and see if you can help in any way.

Deal registration is important in continuing to build strong and trusted relationships with partners.

By registering a deal, it gives the partner clear ownership of the deal, eliminating any potential conflicts. This also allows partners to keep track of the status of their leads, as well as facilitating and stepping in to help partners close deals.

Anatomy of a Deal

In the deal registration process, it is imperative to understand what a deal exactly is.

A deal is not an opportunity in the first place. It is like a hidden initial sales stage in the opportunity management sales process. They act a lot like leads as they can be converted to opportunities. But a deal is not a lead either.

Deals act like a pre-stage from where opportunities can be created. Just like leads, they do not show up by default in any pipeline or forecast report until they have been converted to opportunities.

Let’s evaluate the differences between as Sales lead and the potential conversion into a Sales opportunity:

Sales Lead – is a contact or an account with limited information

A sales lead is a set of contact information for a person or business, which could somehow facilitate a future sale.

A lead should be defined as a qualified prospect who proactively wants to get more information. It can be a sales call, demo, a question, a white paper, something that proactively engages them in a conversation.

A lead contains data points about the prospect to get qualified and scored further.

Sales Opportunity - is a contact or an account which has been qualified

Converted from a lead provided from OVHcloud to a Partner

Qualified from OVHcloud as an Opportunity and Registered

The buyer has agreed to and is working on next steps on their end

If you’ve converted a lead into an opportunity, it means there is an expected close date

Deal Reg Mechanics - Ease of doing business

Most deal registration processes are working very similar, simplification is key since partners usually work with a number of selected vendors. Typically, when a channel partner identifies a deal, the company completes OVHclouds deal registration form and submits it for approval. OVHcloud then evaluates the registration application along the defined guidelines. The turnaround time of evaluating and approving should not take mor than twenty-four hours, while in complex situations it may take forty-eight hours.

OVHcloud is using a defined sales process including six stages as illustrated below: