OVHcloud supports the University of Strasbourg’s bgproutes.io research project to expand internet routing visibility

OVHcloud is honoured to support the bgproutes.io research initiative led by the University of Strasbourg, a project focused on improving the monitoring and understanding of internet routing.

At OVHcloud, we firmly believe that open innovation and close partnerships with the academic world are essential to building a more efficient, resilient, and transparent internet. In this spirit, we are pleased to contribute to research on the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) – the core routing protocol that keeps the global internet running. Often described as the ‘glue’ of the internet, BGP is what allows thousands of independently operated networks to interconnect and reach one another. The OVHcloud network is one such example, operating one of the largest global backbones.

By delivering cloud infrastructure and services, we enable the bgproutes.io platform to evolve, scale, and provide better insights into the routing data shared across global networks. This partnership aims to help researchers analyse, view, and interpret BGP data from a wide range of global vantage points.

Partnering with academic researchers to drive progress in internet infrastructure

BGP routing plays a critical role in the stability of the global internet. However, its complexity and opacity can present significant challenges, e.g., routing incidents, unintentional and deliberate route hijacks, and the spread of inaccurate routing data, among others.

For many years, the research team at the University of Strasbourg have been developing innovative solutions to make BGP routing more accessible, transparent, and understandable for network engineers and academic researchers.

Their platform, bgproutes.io, serves a dual purpose:

collecting routing data from a large number of independent networks, and providing users with powerful tools to analyse BGP data accurately with precision and in real time.

Supporting this initiative allows OVHcloud to further its commitment to promoting scientific collaboration. Through our compute and hosting capabilities, researchers can develop, test, and scale their platform in a secure, high-performance, and scalable cloud environment.

Accelerating network innovation through an open data platform

The bgproutes.io project aims to bring greater transparency to BGP routing by enabling:

the large-scale collection and aggregation of BGP routes from global networks;

dynamic, real-time visualisation of routing pathways;

anomaly detection and behavioural analysis;

open access to collected data to facilitate further research.

The platform relies on OVHcloud’s infrastructure to process larger amounts of data, enhance visualisation, and integrate new analytical tools, including machine learning capabilities and multi-source correlation engines.

This partnership drives innovation in internet routing by equipping researchers with the ideal environment to test new ideas and offer the global internet community a more powerful and accessible tool.

OVHcloud’s support is reinforced by the expertise of our network engineering teams and high-performance Bare Metal solutions. Combined, they offer the stability, scalability, and flexibility needed to push the boundaries of routing research.

OVHcloud’s commitment to research, open data, and a stronger internet

OVHcloud, through this partnership, reaffirms its long-standing commitment to academic research, open data, and a safer and more transparent internet.

Our support for the University of Strasbourg and the bgproutes.io project contributes to clearer global understanding and improved reliability of BGP routing, which is crucial for a stable internet.

Together, we can make the internet more open, secure, and innovative.