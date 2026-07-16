MyBinder and OVH partnership

Last month, OVH and Binder team partnered together in order to support the growth of the BinderHub ecosystem around the world.

With approximately 100,000 weekly users of the mybinder.org public deployment and 3,000 unique git repositories hosting Binder badges, the need for more resources and computing time was felt. Today, we are thrilled to announce that OVH is now part of the world-wide federation of BinderHubs powering mybinder.org. All traffic to mybinder.org is now split between two BinderHubs - one run by the Binder team, and another run on OVH infrastructure. So for those who don’t already know mybinder.org, here's a summary. What is Jupyter? Jupyter is an awesome open-source project that allows users to create, visualise and edit interactive notebooks. It supports a lot of popular programming languages such as Python, R and Scala as well as some presentation standards such as markdown, code snippet, charts visualisation…

Example of a local Jupyter Notebook reading a notebook inside the OVH GitHub repository prescience client. The main use case is the ability to share your work with tons of people, who can try, use and edit the work directly from their web browser. Many researchers and professors are now able to work remotely on the same projects, without any infrastructure or environment issues. It's a major improvement for communities. Here is for example a notebook (Github project) allowing you to use Machine Learning, from dataset ingestion to classification:

Example of a Machine Learning Jupyter Notebook

What is JupyterHub? JupyterHub is an even more awesome open-source project bringing the multi-user feature for Jupyter notebooks. With several pluggable authentication mechanisms (ex: PAM, OAuth), it allows Jupyter notebooks to be spawned on the fly from a centralised infrastructure. Users can then easily share their notebooks and access rights with each other. That makes JupyterHub perfect for companies, classrooms and research labs. What is BinderHub? Finally, BinderHub is the cherry on the cake: it allows users to turn any Git repository (such as GitHub) into a collection of interactive Jupyter notebooks with only one click.

Landing page of the binder project The Binder instance deployed by OVH can be accessed here. Just choose a publicly accessible git repository (better if it already contains some Jupyter notebooks).

notebooks). Copy the URL of a chosen repository into the correct binder field.

Click the launch button.

If it is the first time that binder sees the repository you provide, you will see compilation logs appear. Your repository is being analysed and prepared for the start of a related Jupyter notebook.

notebook. Once the compilation is complete you will be automatically redirected to your dedicated instance.

You can then start interacting and hacking inside the notebook.

On the initial binder page you will see a link to share your repository with others. How does it work? Tools used by BinderHub BinderHub connects several services together to provide on-the-fly creation and registry of Docker images. It uses the following tools: A cloud provider such as OVH.

Kubernetes to manage resources on the cloud

Helm to configure and control Kubernetes.

Docker to use containers that standardise computing environments.

A BinderHub UI that users can access to specify Git repos they want built.

BinderHub to generate Docker images using the URL of a Git repository.

A Docker registry that hosts container images.

JupyterHub to deploy temporary containers for users. What happens when a user clicks a Binder link? After a user clicks a Binder link, the following chain of events happens: Fetch the repository associated with the link.

Build a Docker container image containing the environment specified in configuration files in the repository.

Push that image to a Docker registry, and send the registry information to the BinderHub for future reference. A diagram of the BinderHub architecture