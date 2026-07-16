Servers: Linux distribution reinstallation review
Dear Customer,
As part of'improving and simplifying the'use of our products, we are reviewing the list of Linux distributions available for'installing your dedicated servers.
Some of your dedicated servers are currently deployed with a Linux distribution that will no longer be available to reinstall. Of course, your services will continue to work normally, and will be properly supported. Only the reinstallation of the current operating system will no longer be available. These operating systems will no longer be offered for installation when ordering an identical server in the future.
Maintenance details
Date and time: 13/05/2024 9:00am UTC
Impact: permanent unavailability of the current distribution when you reinstall your dedicated servers
Services affected
|col0
|col1
|col2
|DOMAIN
|MODEL
|OS
|ns3203034.ip-141-94-162.eu
|ADV-4 Gen 2
|Ubuntu server 18.04 bits
|ns31436454.ip-141-94-74.eu
|ADV-4 Gen 2
|Ubuntu server 18.04 bits
|ns3211380.ip-141-94-248.eu
|ADV-4 Gen 2
|Ubuntu server 18.04 bits
|ns3211665.ip-141-94-249.eu
|ADV-4 Gen 2
|Ubuntu server 18.04 bits
|ns3212033.ip-141-95-147.eu
|ADV-4 Gen 2
|Ubuntu server 18.04 bits
|ns31428771.ip-141-94-73.eu
|ADV-4 Gen 2
|Ubuntu server 18.04 bits
|ns3212029.ip-141-95-147.eu
|ADV-4 Gen 2
|Ubuntu server 18.04 bits
|ns3213593.ip-141-95-147.eu
|ADV-4 Gen 2
|Ubuntu server 18.04 bits
|ns3203047.ip-141-94-162.eu
|ADV-4 Gen 2
|Ubuntu server 18.04 bits
|ns31428772.ip-141-94-73.eu
|ADV-4 Gen 2
|Ubuntu server 18.04 bits
The following is a list of the dedicated server ranges concerned, and the distributions that will no longer be available for installation/reinstallation:
In addition, you can find below the list of distributions still available for the relevant dedicated server ranges:
Other ranges of dedicated servers, not listed above, may also be compatible with the distribution of your choice. To do this, please refer to the list of ranges here: https://www.ovhcloud.com/en-gb/bare-metal/prices/
With the "Bring Your Own Image" feature offered by OVHcloud, you can also deploy'any distribution you want. You can find more'information on this via the following link: https://docs.ovh.com/gb/en/dedicated/bringyourownimage/
Thank you for your understanding.