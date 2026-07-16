Servers: Linux distribution reinstallation review

Dear Customer,

As part of'improving and simplifying the'use of our products, we are reviewing the list of Linux distributions available for'installing your dedicated servers.

Some of your dedicated servers are currently deployed with a Linux distribution that will no longer be available to reinstall. Of course, your services will continue to work normally, and will be properly supported. Only the reinstallation of the current operating system will no longer be available. These operating systems will no longer be offered for installation when ordering an identical server in the future.

Maintenance details

Date and time: 13/05/2024 9:00am UTC

Impact: permanent unavailability of the current distribution when you reinstall your dedicated servers

Services affected