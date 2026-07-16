How to optimise and decarbonise a website

Why optimise a website: the environmental and financial advantages While building websites has never been so easy, so many websites are also “heavy” to load. These websites require more server resources and faster phones, tablets and computers. Optimising these websites would enable large providers like OVHcloud to host more of them within the same data centre. This would allow the new website to work optimally on even 5-year-old phones – even when the network is not good. The environmental impact of digital technology is caused by 30-40% electricity consumption and 60-70% hardware manufacturing (datacentres or on the consumer side). Improving a website’s performance is not only environmentally friendly, but also cost-effective. Improving a website’s performance is not only environmentally friendly, but also cost-effective. It boosts the website’s visibility and performance: optimising SEO by working on its technical elements

reducing the bounce rate

optimising a website’s conversion rate

optimising the display of a website, and offering a better user experience for your users overall'.' Tips for hosting an eco-designed website The first piece of advice for your website hosting solution is not necessarily to have renewable energy or the datacentre’s energy efficiency (PUE). This can start by hosting you in a country with a low energy mix, such as France, Switzerland or Sweden. This way, you'll have done 90% of the work already. If you want to go further, you can then refine your choice by looking at the datacentre’s energy efficiency (PUE), whether it is directly connected to heat recovery networks or powered by renewable energy. Beware of the marketing from major US providers: their claims are mostly about compensated energy. This means the datacentre is powered by coal-fired power plants, but the provider invests in a solar farm on the other side of the continent. Another idea is to make maximum use of shared solutions. At OVHcloud for example, for a website, we recommend shared solutions such as Web Cloud rather than dedicated services (VPS or Bare Metal dedicated servers). This means we can manufacture less hardware for as many websites as possible. As a bonus: this also reduces the risk of hacking your website. Can I still use a CMS such as WordPress, Drupal, or Webflow? The most popular content management system (CMS) is WordPress. It is the leading tool with more than 65% of the market share (the second most popular has around 5%). However, it has a somewhat bad reputation. Its sites are heavy for users, and therefore more likely to have an environmental impact.



These are just tools; you need good creators, too. The following illustration shows that on Google Page Speed on mobile, a website can have a very poor score like 9/100 or go as high as 98/100. The common denominator: the same CMS, WordPress.

How can I launch these actions all together? At Webvert, we have developed an internal tool to process hundreds or even thousands of images per day using all the best practices. Find us on OVHcloud Marketplace Beware of the side effects of over-optimisation When you submit your website content on Google Page Speed, when analysing certain images, we recommend using the WebP format. This was designed by Google to create high resolution images in smaller sizes, so you can use WebP format without second-guessing yourself. Please note, however, that using only WebP format can also increase a website’s environmental impact. Many phones and tablets dating back to 2016 will not be able to display these images, and as a result, a lot of your content will be truncated. However, by displaying only WebP images on your website, you will get very good optimisation scores, regardless of the tool. But you may force people to upgrade their devices – and as a reminder, manufacturing accounts for 60% to 70% of the impact of digital technology on our planet. At Webvert, we won't be using WebP until 2026: 10 years after this. We analysed the data in the field: an optimised and well-dimensioned JPG gives a very similar result to WebP. Beyond websites, how can you minimise the impact of your product? You now have a good idea of how to optimise your website’s content. If you want to go even further, think about the digital products your team designs and promotes. Often, development teams will focus on optimising server consumption. The advice we can give you is to also consider external factors, known as Scope 3 emissions. Where does your product stand when it comes to your customers replacing their devices? In most cases, the decision is made to no longer support old devices used by only a small percentage of people. But by doing so, you are taking millions of electronic devices off the market and making the second-hand supply poorer.We would like to share one last piece of advice for your website: test it on an old phone and in an area where the network is bad (usually this shouldn’t be hard to find!) and judge the user experience.