How to monitor your Kubernetes Cluster with OVH Observability

Our colleagues in the K8S team launched the OVH Managed Kubernetes solution last week, in which they manage the Kubernetes master components and spawn your nodes on top of our Public Cloud solution. I will not describe the details of how it works here, but there are already many blog posts about it (here and here, to get you started). In the Prescience team, we have used Kubernetes for more than a year now. Our cluster includes 40 nodes, running on top of PCI. We continuously run about 800 pods, and generate a lot of metrics as a result. Today, we'll look at how we handle these metrics to monitor our Kubernetes Cluster, and (equally importantly!) how to do this with your own cluster. OVH Metrics Like any infrastructure, you need to monitor your Kubernetes Cluster. You need to know exactly how your nodes, cluster and applications behave once they have been deployed in order to provide reliable services to your customers. To do this with our own Cluster, we use OVH Observability. OVH Observability is backend-agnostic, so we can push metrics with one format and query with another one. It can handle: Graphite

InfluxDB

Metrics2.0

OpentTSDB

Prometheus

Warp10 It also incorporates a managed Grafana, in order to display metrics and create monitoring dashboards. Monitoring Nodes The first thing to monitor is the health of nodes. Everything else starts from there. In order to monitor your nodes, we will use Noderig and Beamium, as described here. We will also use Kubernetes DaemonSets to start the process on all our nodes.

So let’s start creating a namespace...

bash Copy kubectl create namespace metrics

Next, create a secret with the write token metrics, which you can find in the OVH Control Panel.

bash Copy kubectl create secret generic w10-credentials --from-literal=METRICS_TOKEN=your-token -n metrics

Copy metrics.yml into a file and apply the configuration with kubectl

yaml Copy # This will configure Beamium to scrap noderig # And push metrics to warp 10 # We also add the HOSTNAME to the labels of the metrics pushed --- apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: beamium-config namespace: metrics data: config.yaml: | scrapers: nodering: url: http://0.0.0.0:9100/metrics period: 30000 format: sensision labels: app: nodering sinks: warp: url: https://warp10.gra1.metrics.ovh.net/api/v0/update token: $METRICS_TOKEN labels: host: $HOSTNAME parameters: log-file: /dev/stdout --- # This is a custom collector that report the uptime of the node apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: noderig-collector namespace: metrics data: uptime.sh: | #!/bin/sh echo 'os.uptime' `date +%s%N | cut -b1-10` `awk '{print $1}' /proc/uptime` --- kind: DaemonSet apiVersion: apps/v1 metadata: name: metrics-daemon namespace: metrics spec: selector: matchLabels: name: metrics-daemon template: metadata: labels: name: metrics-daemon spec: terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 10 hostNetwork: true volumes: - name: config configMap: name: beamium-config - name: noderig-collector configMap: name: noderig-collector defaultMode: 0777 - name: beamium-persistence emptyDir:{} containers: - image: ovhcom/beamium:latest imagePullPolicy: Always name: beamium env: - name: HOSTNAME valueFrom: fieldRef: fieldPath: spec.nodeName - name: TEMPLATE_CONFIG value: /config/config.yaml envFrom: - secretRef: name: w10-credentials optional: false resources: limits: cpu: "0.05" memory: 128Mi requests: cpu: "0.01" memory: 128Mi workingDir: /beamium volumeMounts: - mountPath: /config name: config - mountPath: /beamium name: beamium-persistence - image: ovhcom/noderig:latest imagePullPolicy: Always name: noderig args: ["-c", "/collectors", "--net", "3"] volumeMounts: - mountPath: /collectors/60/uptime.sh name: noderig-collector subPath: uptime.sh resources: limits: cpu: "0.05" memory: 128Mi requests: cpu: "0.01" memory: 128Mi

Don’t hesitate to change the collector levels if you need more information. Then apply the configuration with kubectl...

markdown Copy $ kubectl apply -f metrics.yml # Then, just wait a minutes for the pods to start $ kubectl get all -n metrics NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE pod/metrics-daemon-2j6jh 2/2 Running 0 5m15s pod/metrics-daemon-t6frh 2/2 Running 0 5m14s NAME DESIRED CURRENT READY UP-TO-DATE AVAILABLE NODE AGE daemonset.apps/metrics-daemon 40 40 40 40 40 122d

You can import our dashboard in to your Grafana from here, and view some metrics about your nodes straight away.

Kube Metrics As the OVH Kube is a managed service, you don't need to monitor the apiserver, etcd, or controlplane. The OVH Kubernetes team takes care of this. So we will focus on cAdvisor metrics and Kube state metrics The most mature solution for dynamically scraping metrics inside the Kube (for now) is Prometheus.

In the next Beamium release, we should be able to reproduce the features of the Prometheus scraper. To install the Prometheus server, you need to install Helm on the cluster...

bash Copy kubectl -n kube-system create serviceaccount tiller kubectl create clusterrolebinding tiller \ --clusterrole cluster-admin \ --serviceaccount=kube-system:tiller helm init --service-account tiller

You then need to create the following two files: prometheus.yml and values.yml .

yaml Copy # Based on https://github.com/prometheus/prometheus/blob/release-2.2/documentation/examples/prometheus-kubernetes.yml serverFiles: prometheus.yml: remote_write: - url: "https://prometheus.gra1.metrics.ovh.net/remote_write" remote_timeout: 120s bearer_token: $TOKEN write_relabel_configs: # Filter metrics to keep - action: keep source_labels: [__name__] regex: "eagle.*|\ kube_node_info.*|\ kube_node_spec_taint.*|\ container_start_time_seconds|\ container_last_seen|\ container_cpu_usage_seconds_total|\ container_fs_io_time_seconds_total|\ container_fs_write_seconds_total|\ container_fs_usage_bytes|\ container_fs_limit_bytes|\ container_memory_working_set_bytes|\ container_memory_rss|\ container_memory_usage_bytes|\ container_network_receive_bytes_total|\ container_network_transmit_bytes_total|\ machine_memory_bytes|\ machine_cpu_cores" scrape_configs: # Scrape config for Kubelet cAdvisor. - job_name: 'kubernetes-cadvisor' scheme: https tls_config: ca_file: /var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/ca.crt bearer_token_file: /var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/token kubernetes_sd_configs: - role: node relabel_configs: - target_label: __address__ replacement: kubernetes.default.svc:443 - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_node_name] regex: (.+) target_label: __metrics_path__ replacement: /api/v1/nodes/${1}/proxy/metrics/cadvisor metric_relabel_configs: # Only keep systemd important services like docker|containerd|kubelet and kubepods, # We also want machine_cpu_cores that don't have id, so we need to add the name of the metric in order to be matched # The string will concat id with name and the separator is a ; # `/;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` OK # `/system.slice;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` OK # `/system.slice/minion.service;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` NOK, Useless # `/kubepods/besteffort/e2514ad43202;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` Best Effort POD OK # `/kubepods/burstable/e2514ad43202;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` Burstable POD OK # `/kubepods/e2514ad43202;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` Guaranteed POD OK # `/docker/pod104329ff;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` OK, Container that run on docker but not managed by kube # `;machine_cpu_cores` OK, there is no id on these metrics, but we want to keep them also - source_labels: [id,__name__] regex: "^((/(system.slice(/(docker|containerd|kubelet).service)?|(kubepods|docker).*)?);.*|;(machine_cpu_cores|machine_memory_bytes))$" action: keep # Remove Useless parents keys like `/kubepods/burstable` or `/docker` - source_labels: [id] regex: "(/kubepods/burstable|/kubepods/besteffort|/kubepods|/docker)" action: drop # cAdvisor give metrics per container and sometimes it sum up per pod # As we already have the child, we will sum up ourselves, so we drop metrics for the POD and keep containers metrics # Metrics for the POD don't have container_name, so we drop if we have just the pod_name - source_labels: [container_name,pod_name] regex: ";(.+)" action: drop # Scrape config for service endpoints. - job_name: 'kubernetes-service-endpoints' kubernetes_sd_configs: - role: endpoints relabel_configs: - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_service_annotation_prometheus_io_scrape] action: keep regex: true - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_service_annotation_prometheus_io_scheme] action: replace target_label: __scheme__ regex: (https?) - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_service_annotation_prometheus_io_path] action: replace target_label: __metrics_path__ regex: (.+) - source_labels: [__address__, __meta_kubernetes_service_annotation_prometheus_io_port] action: replace target_label: __address__ regex: ([^:]+)(?::\d+)?;(\d+) replacement: $1:$2 - action: labelmap regex: __meta_kubernetes_service_label_(.+) - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_namespace] action: replace target_label: namespace - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_service_name] action: replace target_label: kubernetes_name # Example scrape config for pods # # The relabeling allows the actual pod scrape endpoint to be configured via the # following annotations: # # * `prometheus.io/scrape`: Only scrape pods that have a value of `true` # * `prometheus.io/path`: If the metrics path is not `/metrics` override this. # * `prometheus.io/port`: Scrape the pod on the indicated port instead of the # pod's declared ports (default is a port-free target if none are declared). - job_name: 'kubernetes-pods' kubernetes_sd_configs: - role: pod relabel_configs: - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_pod_annotation_prometheus_io_scrape] action: keep regex: true - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_pod_annotation_prometheus_io_path] action: replace target_label: __metrics_path__ regex: (.+) - source_labels: [__address__, __meta_kubernetes_pod_annotation_prometheus_io_port] action: replace regex: ([^:]+)(?::\d+)?;(\d+) replacement: $1:$2 target_label: __address__ - action: labelmap regex: __meta_kubernetes_pod_label_(.+) - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_namespace] action: replace target_label: namespace - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_pod_name] action: replace target_label: pod_name - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_pod_node_name] action: replace target_label: host - action: labeldrop regex: (pod_template_generation|job|release|controller_revision_hash|workload_user_cattle_io_workloadselector|pod_template_hash)

yaml Copy alertmanager: enabled: false pushgateway: enabled: false nodeExporter: enabled: false server: ingress: enabled: true annotations: kubernetes.io/ingress.class: traefik ingress.kubernetes.io/auth-type: basic ingress.kubernetes.io/auth-secret: basic-auth hosts: - prometheus.domain.com image: tag: v2.7.1 persistentVolume: enabled: false

Don’t forget to replace your token! The Prometheus scraper is quite powerful. You can relabel your time series, keep a few that match your regex, etc. This config removes a lot of useless metrics, so don’t hesitate to tweak it if you want to see more cAdvisor metrics (for example). Install it with Helm...

bash Copy helm install stable/prometheus \ --namespace=metrics \ --name=metrics \ --values=values/values.yaml \ --values=values/prometheus.yaml

Add add a basic-auth secret...

bash Copy $ htpasswd -c auth foo New password: <bar> New password: Re-type new password: Adding password for user foo $ kubectl create secret generic basic-auth --from-file=auth -n metrics secret "basic-auth" created

You can can access the Prometheus server interface through prometheus.domain.com.

You will see all the metrics for your Cluster, although only the one you have filtered will be pushed to OVH Metrics. The Prometheus interfaces is a good way to explore your metrics, as it's quite straightforward to display and monitor your infrastructure. You can find our dashboard here.

Resources Metrics As @Martin Schneppenheim said in this post, in order to correctly manage a Kubernetes Cluster, you also need to monitor pod resources. We will install Kube Eagle, which will fetch and expose some metrics about CPU and RAM requests and limits, so they can be fetched by the Prometheus server you just installed.

Create a file named eagle.yml .

yaml Copy apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1beta1 kind: ClusterRole metadata: labels: app: kube-eagle name: kube-eagle namespace: kube-eagle rules: - apiGroups: - "" resources: - nodes - pods verbs: - get - list - apiGroups: - metrics.k8s.io resources: - pods - nodes verbs: - get - list --- apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1beta1 kind: ClusterRoleBinding metadata: labels: app: kube-eagle name: kube-eagle namespace: kube-eagle subjects: - kind: ServiceAccount name: kube-eagle namespace: kube-eagle roleRef: apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io kind: ClusterRole name: kube-eagle --- apiVersion: v1 kind: ServiceAccount metadata: namespace: kube-eagle labels: app: kube-eagle name: kube-eagle --- apiVersion: apps/v1 kind: Deployment metadata: namespace: kube-eagle name: kube-eagle labels: app: kube-eagle spec: replicas: 1 selector: matchLabels: app: kube-eagle template: metadata: annotations: prometheus.io/scrape: "true" prometheus.io/port: "8080" prometheus.io/path: "/metrics" labels: app: kube-eagle spec: serviceAccountName: kube-eagle containers: - name: kube-eagle image: "quay.io/google-cloud-tools/kube-eagle:1.0.0" imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent env: - name: PORT value: "8080" ports: - name: http containerPort: 8080 protocol: TCP livenessProbe: httpGet: path: /health port: http readinessProbe: httpGet: path: /health port: http

bash Copy $ kubectl create namespace kube-eagle $ kubectl apply -f eagle.yml

Next, add import this Grafana dashboard (it’s the same dashboard as Kube Eagle, but ported to Warp10).

You now have an easy way of monitoring your pod resources in the Cluster! Custom Metrics How does Prometheus know that it needs to scrape kube-eagle? If you looks at the metadata of the eagle.yml , you'll see that:

yaml Copy annotations: prometheus.io/scrape: "true" prometheus.io/port: "8080" # The port where to find the metrics prometheus.io/path: "/metrics" # The path where to find the metrics

Theses annotations will trigger the Prometheus auto-discovery process (described in prometheus.yml line 114). This means you can easily add these annotations to pods or services that contain a Prometheus exporter, and then forward these metrics to OVH Observability. You can find a non-exhaustive list of Prometheus exporters here.

Volumetrics Analysis As you saw on the prometheus.yml , we've tried to filter a lot of useless metrics. For example, with cAdvisor on a fresh cluster, with only three real production pods, and with the whole kube-system and Prometheus namespace, have about 2,600 metrics per node. With a smart cleaning approach, you can reduce this to 126 series. Here's a table to show the approximate number of metrics you will generate, based on the number of nodes (N) and the number of production pods (P) you have:

col0 col1 col2 col3 col4 col5 Noderig cAdvisor Kube State Eagle Total nodes N * 13(1) N * 2(2) N * 1(3) N * 8(4) N * 24 system.slice 0 N * 5(5) * 16(6) 0 0 N * 80 kube-system + kube-proxy + metrics 0 N * 5(9) * 26(6) 0 N * 5(9) * 6(10) N * 160 Production Pods 0 P * 26(6) 0 P * 6(10) P * 32