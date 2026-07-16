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How to monitor your Kubernetes Cluster with OVH Observability

Adrien Carreira08/03/201911 min read
Beamium,Kubernetes,Metrics,Noderig,Observability,OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes,OVHcloud Observability

Our colleagues in the K8S team launched the OVH Managed Kubernetes solution last week, in which they manage the Kubernetes master components and spawn your nodes on top of our Public Cloud solution. I will not describe the details of how it works here, but there are already many blog posts about it (here and here, to get you started).

In the Prescience team, we have used Kubernetes for more than a year now. Our cluster includes 40 nodes, running on top of PCI. We continuously run about 800 pods, and generate a lot of metrics as a result.

Today, we'll look at how we handle these metrics to monitor our Kubernetes Cluster, and (equally importantly!) how to do this with your own cluster.

OVH Metrics

Like any infrastructure, you need to monitor your Kubernetes Cluster. You need to know exactly how your nodes, cluster and applications behave once they have been deployed in order to provide reliable services to your customers. To do this with our own Cluster, we use OVH Observability.

OVH Observability is backend-agnostic, so we can push metrics with one format and query with another one. It can handle:

  • Graphite
  • InfluxDB
  • Metrics2.0
  • OpentTSDB
  • Prometheus
  • Warp10

It also incorporates a managed Grafana, in order to display metrics and create monitoring dashboards.

Monitoring Nodes

The first thing to monitor is the health of nodes. Everything else starts from there.

In order to monitor your nodes, we will use Noderig and Beamium, as described here. We will also use Kubernetes DaemonSets to start the process on all our nodes.

So let’s start creating a namespace...

bash
kubectl create namespace metrics

Next, create a secret with the write token metrics, which you can find in the OVH Control Panel.

bash
kubectl create secret generic w10-credentials --from-literal=METRICS_TOKEN=your-token -n metrics

Copy metrics.yml into a file and apply the configuration with kubectl

yaml
# This will configure Beamium to scrap noderig
# And push metrics to warp 10
# We also add the HOSTNAME to the labels of the metrics pushed
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
  name: beamium-config
  namespace: metrics
data:
  config.yaml: |
    scrapers:
      nodering:
        url: http://0.0.0.0:9100/metrics
        period: 30000
        format: sensision
        labels:
          app: nodering

    sinks:
      warp:
        url: https://warp10.gra1.metrics.ovh.net/api/v0/update
        token: $METRICS_TOKEN

    labels:
      host: $HOSTNAME

    parameters:
      log-file: /dev/stdout
---
# This is a custom collector that report the uptime of the node
apiVersion: v1
kind: ConfigMap
metadata:
  name: noderig-collector
  namespace: metrics
data:
  uptime.sh: |
    #!/bin/sh
    echo 'os.uptime' `date +%s%N | cut -b1-10` `awk '{print $1}' /proc/uptime`
---
kind: DaemonSet
apiVersion: apps/v1
metadata:
  name: metrics-daemon
  namespace: metrics
spec:
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      name: metrics-daemon
  template:
    metadata:
      labels:
        name: metrics-daemon
    spec:
      terminationGracePeriodSeconds: 10
      hostNetwork: true
      volumes:
      - name: config
        configMap:
          name: beamium-config
      - name: noderig-collector
        configMap:
          name: noderig-collector
          defaultMode: 0777
      - name: beamium-persistence
        emptyDir:{}
      containers:
      - image: ovhcom/beamium:latest
        imagePullPolicy: Always
        name: beamium
        env:
        - name: HOSTNAME
          valueFrom:
            fieldRef:
              fieldPath: spec.nodeName
        - name: TEMPLATE_CONFIG
          value: /config/config.yaml
        envFrom:
        - secretRef:
            name: w10-credentials
            optional: false
        resources:
          limits:
            cpu: "0.05"
            memory: 128Mi
          requests:
            cpu: "0.01"
            memory: 128Mi
        workingDir: /beamium
        volumeMounts:
        - mountPath: /config
          name: config
        - mountPath: /beamium
          name: beamium-persistence
      - image: ovhcom/noderig:latest
        imagePullPolicy: Always
        name: noderig
        args: ["-c", "/collectors", "--net", "3"]
        volumeMounts:
        - mountPath: /collectors/60/uptime.sh
          name: noderig-collector
          subPath: uptime.sh
        resources:
          limits:
            cpu: "0.05"
            memory: 128Mi
          requests:
            cpu: "0.01"
            memory: 128Mi

Don’t hesitate to change the collector levels if you need more information.

Then apply the configuration with kubectl...

markdown
$ kubectl apply -f metrics.yml
# Then, just wait a minutes for the pods to start
$ kubectl get all -n metrics
NAME                       READY   STATUS    RESTARTS   AGE
pod/metrics-daemon-2j6jh   2/2     Running   0          5m15s
pod/metrics-daemon-t6frh   2/2     Running   0          5m14s

NAME                          DESIRED   CURRENT   READY   UP-TO-DATE   AVAILABLE   NODE AGE
daemonset.apps/metrics-daemon 40        40        40      40           40          122d

You can import our dashboard in to your Grafana from here, and view some metrics about your nodes straight away.

Kube Metrics

As the OVH Kube is a managed service, you don't need to monitor the apiserver, etcd, or controlplane. The OVH Kubernetes team takes care of this. So we will focus on cAdvisor metrics and Kube state metrics

The most mature solution for dynamically scraping metrics inside the Kube (for now) is Prometheus.

In the next Beamium release, we should be able to reproduce the features of the Prometheus scraper.

To install the Prometheus server, you need to install Helm on the cluster...

bash
kubectl -n kube-system create serviceaccount tiller
kubectl create clusterrolebinding tiller \
    --clusterrole cluster-admin \
    --serviceaccount=kube-system:tiller
helm init --service-account tiller

You then need to create the following two files: prometheus.yml and values.yml.

yaml
# Based on https://github.com/prometheus/prometheus/blob/release-2.2/documentation/examples/prometheus-kubernetes.yml
serverFiles:
  prometheus.yml:
    remote_write:
    - url: "https://prometheus.gra1.metrics.ovh.net/remote_write"
      remote_timeout: 120s
      bearer_token: $TOKEN
      write_relabel_configs:
      # Filter metrics to keep
      - action: keep
        source_labels: [__name__]
        regex: "eagle.*|\
            kube_node_info.*|\
            kube_node_spec_taint.*|\
            container_start_time_seconds|\
            container_last_seen|\
            container_cpu_usage_seconds_total|\
            container_fs_io_time_seconds_total|\
            container_fs_write_seconds_total|\
            container_fs_usage_bytes|\
            container_fs_limit_bytes|\
            container_memory_working_set_bytes|\
            container_memory_rss|\
            container_memory_usage_bytes|\
            container_network_receive_bytes_total|\
            container_network_transmit_bytes_total|\
            machine_memory_bytes|\
            machine_cpu_cores"

    scrape_configs:
    # Scrape config for Kubelet cAdvisor.
    - job_name: 'kubernetes-cadvisor'
      scheme: https
      tls_config:
        ca_file: /var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/ca.crt
      bearer_token_file: /var/run/secrets/kubernetes.io/serviceaccount/token
      kubernetes_sd_configs:
      - role: node
      
      relabel_configs:
      - target_label: __address__
        replacement: kubernetes.default.svc:443
      - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_node_name]
        regex: (.+)
        target_label: __metrics_path__
        replacement: /api/v1/nodes/${1}/proxy/metrics/cadvisor
        
      metric_relabel_configs:
      # Only keep systemd important services like docker|containerd|kubelet and kubepods,
      # We also want machine_cpu_cores that don't have id, so we need to add the name of the metric in order to be matched
      # The string will concat id with name and the separator is a ;
      # `/;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` OK
      # `/system.slice;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` OK
      # `/system.slice/minion.service;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` NOK, Useless
      # `/kubepods/besteffort/e2514ad43202;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` Best Effort POD OK
      # `/kubepods/burstable/e2514ad43202;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` Burstable POD OK
      # `/kubepods/e2514ad43202;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` Guaranteed POD OK
      # `/docker/pod104329ff;container_cpu_usage_seconds_total` OK, Container that run on docker but not managed by kube
      # `;machine_cpu_cores` OK, there is no id on these metrics, but we want to keep them also
      - source_labels: [id,__name__]
        regex: "^((/(system.slice(/(docker|containerd|kubelet).service)?|(kubepods|docker).*)?);.*|;(machine_cpu_cores|machine_memory_bytes))$"
        action: keep
      # Remove Useless parents keys like `/kubepods/burstable` or `/docker`
      - source_labels: [id]
        regex: "(/kubepods/burstable|/kubepods/besteffort|/kubepods|/docker)"
        action: drop
        # cAdvisor give metrics per container and sometimes it sum up per pod
        # As we already have the child, we will sum up ourselves, so we drop metrics for the POD and keep containers metrics
        # Metrics for the POD don't have container_name, so we drop if we have just the pod_name
      - source_labels: [container_name,pod_name]
        regex: ";(.+)"
        action: drop
    
    # Scrape config for service endpoints.
    - job_name: 'kubernetes-service-endpoints'
      kubernetes_sd_configs:
      - role: endpoints
      
      relabel_configs:
      - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_service_annotation_prometheus_io_scrape]
        action: keep
        regex: true
      - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_service_annotation_prometheus_io_scheme]
        action: replace
        target_label: __scheme__
        regex: (https?)
      - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_service_annotation_prometheus_io_path]
        action: replace
        target_label: __metrics_path__
        regex: (.+)
      - source_labels: [__address__, __meta_kubernetes_service_annotation_prometheus_io_port]
        action: replace
        target_label: __address__
        regex: ([^:]+)(?::\d+)?;(\d+)
        replacement: $1:$2
      - action: labelmap
        regex: __meta_kubernetes_service_label_(.+)
      - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_namespace]
        action: replace
        target_label: namespace
      - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_service_name]
        action: replace
        target_label: kubernetes_name

    # Example scrape config for pods
    #
    # The relabeling allows the actual pod scrape endpoint to be configured via the
    # following annotations:
    #
    # * `prometheus.io/scrape`: Only scrape pods that have a value of `true`
    # * `prometheus.io/path`: If the metrics path is not `/metrics` override this.
    # * `prometheus.io/port`: Scrape the pod on the indicated port instead of the
    # pod's declared ports (default is a port-free target if none are declared).
    - job_name: 'kubernetes-pods'
      kubernetes_sd_configs:
      - role: pod

      relabel_configs:
      - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_pod_annotation_prometheus_io_scrape]
        action: keep
        regex: true
      - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_pod_annotation_prometheus_io_path]
        action: replace
        target_label: __metrics_path__
        regex: (.+)
      - source_labels: [__address__, __meta_kubernetes_pod_annotation_prometheus_io_port]
        action: replace
        regex: ([^:]+)(?::\d+)?;(\d+)
        replacement: $1:$2
        target_label: __address__
      - action: labelmap
        regex: __meta_kubernetes_pod_label_(.+)
      - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_namespace]
        action: replace
        target_label: namespace
      - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_pod_name]
        action: replace
        target_label: pod_name
      - source_labels: [__meta_kubernetes_pod_node_name]
        action: replace
        target_label: host
      - action: labeldrop
        regex: (pod_template_generation|job|release|controller_revision_hash|workload_user_cattle_io_workloadselector|pod_template_hash)
yaml
alertmanager:
  enabled: false
pushgateway:
  enabled: false
nodeExporter:
  enabled: false
server:
  ingress:
    enabled: true
    annotations:
      kubernetes.io/ingress.class: traefik
      ingress.kubernetes.io/auth-type: basic
      ingress.kubernetes.io/auth-secret: basic-auth
    hosts:
    - prometheus.domain.com
  image:
    tag: v2.7.1
  persistentVolume:
    enabled: false

Don’t forget to replace your token!

The Prometheus scraper is quite powerful. You can relabel your time series, keep a few that match your regex, etc. This config removes a lot of useless metrics, so don’t hesitate to tweak it if you want to see more cAdvisor metrics (for example).

Install it with Helm...

bash
helm install stable/prometheus \
    --namespace=metrics \
    --name=metrics \
    --values=values/values.yaml \
    --values=values/prometheus.yaml

Add add a basic-auth secret...

bash
$ htpasswd -c auth foo
New password: <bar>
New password:
Re-type new password:
Adding password for user foo
$ kubectl create secret generic basic-auth --from-file=auth -n metrics
secret "basic-auth" created

You can can access the Prometheus server interface through prometheus.domain.com.

You will see all the metrics for your Cluster, although only the one you have filtered will be pushed to OVH Metrics.

The Prometheus interfaces is a good way to explore your metrics, as it's quite straightforward to display and monitor your infrastructure. You can find our dashboard here.

Resources Metrics

As @Martin Schneppenheim said in this post, in order to correctly manage a Kubernetes Cluster, you also need to monitor pod resources.

We will install Kube Eagle, which will fetch and expose some metrics about CPU and RAM requests and limits, so they can be fetched by the Prometheus server you just installed.

Create a file named eagle.yml.

yaml
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1beta1
kind: ClusterRole
metadata:
  labels:
    app: kube-eagle
  name: kube-eagle
  namespace: kube-eagle
rules:
- apiGroups:
  - ""
  resources:
  - nodes
  - pods
  verbs:
  - get
  - list
- apiGroups:
  - metrics.k8s.io
  resources:
  - pods
  - nodes
  verbs:
  - get
  - list
---
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1beta1
kind: ClusterRoleBinding
metadata:
  labels:
    app: kube-eagle
  name: kube-eagle
  namespace: kube-eagle
subjects:
- kind: ServiceAccount
  name: kube-eagle
  namespace: kube-eagle
roleRef:
  apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
  kind: ClusterRole
  name: kube-eagle
---
apiVersion: v1
kind: ServiceAccount
metadata:
  namespace: kube-eagle
  labels:
    app: kube-eagle
  name: kube-eagle
---
apiVersion: apps/v1
kind: Deployment
metadata:
  namespace: kube-eagle
  name: kube-eagle
  labels:
    app: kube-eagle
spec:
  replicas: 1
  selector:
    matchLabels:
      app: kube-eagle
  template:
    metadata:
      annotations:
        prometheus.io/scrape: "true"
        prometheus.io/port: "8080"
        prometheus.io/path: "/metrics"
      labels:
        app: kube-eagle
    spec:
      serviceAccountName: kube-eagle
      containers:
      - name: kube-eagle
        image: "quay.io/google-cloud-tools/kube-eagle:1.0.0"
        imagePullPolicy: IfNotPresent
        env:
        - name: PORT
          value: "8080"
        ports:
        - name: http
          containerPort: 8080
          protocol: TCP
        livenessProbe:
          httpGet:
            path: /health
            port: http
        readinessProbe:
          httpGet:
            path: /health
            port: http
bash
$ kubectl create namespace kube-eagle
$ kubectl apply -f eagle.yml

Next, add import this Grafana dashboard (it’s the same dashboard as Kube Eagle, but ported to Warp10).

You now have an easy way of monitoring your pod resources in the Cluster!

Custom Metrics

How does Prometheus know that it needs to scrape kube-eagle? If you looks at the metadata of the eagle.yml, you'll see that:

yaml
annotations:
  prometheus.io/scrape: "true"
  prometheus.io/port: "8080" # The port where to find the metrics
  prometheus.io/path: "/metrics" # The path where to find the metrics

Theses annotations will trigger the Prometheus auto-discovery process (described in prometheus.yml line 114).

This means you can easily add these annotations to pods or services that contain a Prometheus exporter, and then forward these metrics to OVH Observability. You can find a non-exhaustive list of Prometheus exporters here.

Volumetrics Analysis

As you saw on the prometheus.yml , we've tried to filter a lot of useless metrics. For example, with cAdvisor on a fresh cluster, with only three real production pods, and with the whole kube-system and Prometheus namespace, have about 2,600 metrics per node. With a smart cleaning approach, you can reduce this to 126 series.

Here's a table to show the approximate number of metrics you will generate, based on the number of nodes (N) and the number of production pods (P) you have:

col0col1col2col3col4col5
NoderigcAdvisorKube StateEagleTotal
nodesN * 13(1)N * 2(2)N * 1(3)N * 8(4)N * 24
system.slice0N * 5(5) * 16(6)00N * 80
kube-system + kube-proxy + metrics0N * 5(9) * 26(6)0N * 5(9) * 6(10)N * 160
Production Pods0P * 26(6)0P * 6(10)P * 32

For example, if you run three nodes with 60 Pods, you will generate 264 * 3 + 32 * 60 ~= 2,700 metrics

NB: A pod has a unique name, so if you redeploy a deployment, you will create 32 new metrics each time.

(1) Noderig metrics: os.mem / os.cpu / os.disk.fs / os.load1 / os.net.dropped (in/out) / os.net.errs (in/out) / os.net.packets (in/out) / os.net.bytes (in/out)/ os.uptime

(2) cAdvisor nodes metrics: machine_memory_bytes / machine_cpu_cores

(3) Kube state nodes metrics: kube_node_info

(4) Kube Eagle nodes metrics: eagle_node_resource_allocatable_cpu_cores / eagle_node_resource_allocatable_memory_bytes / eagle_node_resource_limits_cpu_cores / eagle_node_resource_limits_memory_bytes / eagle_node_resource_requests_cpu_cores / eagle_node_resource_requests_memory_bytes / eagle_node_resource_usage_cpu_cores / eagle_node_resource_usage_memory_bytes

(5) With our filters, we will monitor around five system.slices

(6) Metrics are reported per container. A pod is a set of containers (a minimum of two): your container + the pause container for the network. So we can consider (2* 10 + 6) for the number of metrics per pod. 10 metrics from the cAdvisor and six for the network (see below) and for system.slice we will have 10 + 6, because it's treated as one container.

(7) cAdvisor will provide these metrics for each container: container_start_time_seconds / container_last_seen / container_cpu_usage_seconds_total / container_fs_io_time_seconds_total / container_fs_write_seconds_total / container_fs_usage_bytes / container_fs_limit_bytes / container_memory_working_set_bytes / container_memory_rss / container_memory_usage_bytes

(8) cAdvisor will provide these metrics for each interface: container_network_receive_bytes_total * per interface / container_network_transmit_bytes_total * per interface

(9) kube-dns / beamium-noderig-metrics / kube-proxy / canal / metrics-server

(10) Kube Eagle pods metrics: eagle_pod_container_resource_limits_cpu_cores / eagle_pod_container_resource_limits_memory_bytes / eagle_pod_container_resource_requests_cpu_cores / eagle_pod_container_resource_requests_memory_bytes / eagle_pod_container_resource_usage_cpu_cores / eagle_pod_container_resource_usage_memory_bytes

Conclusion

As you can see, monitoring your Kubernetes Cluster with OVH Observability is easy. You don't need to worry about how and where to store your metrics, leaving you free to focus on leveraging your Kubernetes Cluster to handle your business workloads effectively, like we have in the Machine Learning Services Team.

The next step will be to add an alerting system, to notify you when your nodes are down (for example). For this, you can use the free OVH Alert Monitoring tool.

Stay in touch

For any questions, feel free to join the Observability Gitter or Kubernetes Gitter!
Follow us on Twitter: @OVH

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